Venegas, Ortiz added to Costa Rica for World Cup qualifiers

Alajuense midfielder Johan Venegas and Herediano forward José Guillermo Ortiz were among five additions to Costa Rica’s roster Thursday for World Cup qualifiers against Honduras, El Salvador and the United States.

Herediano midfielder Orlando Galo, Muncipal Grecia midfielder Youstin Salas and Columbus Crew winger Luis Díaz also were on the 26-man roster after not playing in the opening three qualifiers in September.

Venegas, 32, scored the opening goal in Costa Rica’s 4-0 home win over the U.S. in a November 2016 qualifier that led the U.S. Soccer Federation to fire coach Jurgen Klinsmann.

Houston midfielder Ariel Lassier, Saprissa midfielder David Guzmán, and Herediano midfielders Jefferson Brenes and Barlon Sequeira were dropped along with forwards Manfred Ugalde of the Netherlands’ Twente and Jurguens Montenegro of Bolivia’s Bolívar.

Costa Rica opened with a 0-0 draw at Panama, a 1-0 home loss to Mexico and a 1-1 home draw with Jamaica. The 44th-ranked Ticos play at No. 63 Honduras on Oct. 7, host 65th-ranked El Salvador three days later and face the No. 13 U.S. at Columbus, Ohio, on Oct. 13.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Aarón Cruz (Saprissa), Leonel Moreira (Alajuelense), Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain, France),

Defenders: Ricardo Blanco (Saprissa), Francisco Calvo (Chicago, MLS), Óscar Duarte (Levante, Spain), Fernán Faerrón (Alajuelense), Keysher Fuller (Herediano), Giancarlo González (Alajuelense), Rónald Matarrita (Cincinnati, MLS), Bryan Oviedo (Copenhagen, Denmark), Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios, Colombia), Kendall Waston (Saprissa)

Midfielders: Celso Borges (Alajuelense), Luis Díaz (Columbus, MLS), Orlando Galo (Herediano), Randall Leal (Nashville, MLS), Jimmy Marín (Saprissa), Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense), Youstin Salas (Municipal Grecia), Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano), Johan Venegas (Alajuelense)

Forwards: Joel Campbell (Mexico, Monterrey), Jonathan Moya (Anyang, South Korea), José Guillermo Ortiz (Herediano), Kenneth Vargas (Municipal Grecia)

