Coronavirus News: Frustration with DC schools testing | DC schools increase COVID-19 funding | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » UEFA closes Sparta Prague…

UEFA closes Sparta Prague racism case for lack of evidence

The Associated Press

October 15, 2021, 11:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — An investigation into alleged racist abuse by thousands of children against a Black player at a Europa League game was closed by UEFA on Friday for lack of evidence.

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara appeared to be booed by young Sparta Prague fans two weeks ago though the Czech club denied and pushed back on the claims.

“The investigation has now concluded that there was insufficient evidence of racism or discriminatory conduct at the match to warrant the opening of disciplinary proceedings,” UEFA said in a statement.

The game was played in front of about 10,000 fans aged from six to 14 as part of a punishment UEFA imposed on Sparta for racist abuse of a Black opponent in a previous game this season.

Tensions were raised for Rangers’ visit to the Czech Republic because Kamara was racially abused by a player from Sparta’s city rival, Slavia Prague, at a Europa League game in Scotland last season.

In that case, UEFA banned Slavia’s Ondrej Kudela for 10 games in its competitions forcing the 34-year-old defender to miss the European Championship.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

NIST seeks feedback on potential 'moonshot' of supply chain security project

For federal accessibility managers, adding 'A' to new DEIA initiative is a welcome change

DoD’s Arrington tells court her suspension is 'baseless,' wants her name cleared

AbilityOne program looks to end subminimum wage for federal contract workers with disabilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up