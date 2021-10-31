All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Evansville
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|20
|15
|Huntsville
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|19
|11
|Fayetteville
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|12
|5
|Quad City
|5
|3
|1
|0
|1
|7
|19
|13
|Knoxville
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|9
|5
|Pensacola
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|14
|15
|Birmingham
|6
|1
|2
|3
|0
|5
|19
|27
|Peoria
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|10
|5
|Roanoke
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|9
|16
|Macon
|5
|0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|7
|18
|Vermilion County
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville 2, Macon 1
Quad City 5, Vermilion County 2
Knoxville 3, Roanoke 2
Evansville 3, Peoria 1
Pensacola 4, Birmingham 1
Sunday’s Games
Huntsville at Knoxville, 3 p.m.
Vermilion County at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.