Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | Montgomery Co. primed to reinstate mask mandate | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

October 31, 2021, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Evansville 6 5 1 0 0 10 20 15
Huntsville 4 4 0 0 0 8 19 11
Fayetteville 4 4 0 0 0 8 12 5
Quad City 5 3 1 0 1 7 19 13
Knoxville 3 3 0 0 0 6 9 5
Pensacola 5 2 2 1 0 5 14 15
Birmingham 6 1 2 3 0 5 19 27
Peoria 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 5
Roanoke 4 0 2 1 1 2 9 16
Macon 5 0 4 0 1 1 7 18
Vermilion County 3 0 3 0 0 0 4 12

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 2, Macon 1

Quad City 5, Vermilion County 2

Knoxville 3, Roanoke 2

Evansville 3, Peoria 1

Pensacola 4, Birmingham 1

Sunday’s Games

Huntsville at Knoxville, 3 p.m.

Vermilion County at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Senators say 6 to 9 years for DoD sexual assault overhaul is too long

Federal Employees of the Year: Sammies awardees were early architects of COVID vaccines

A simple user agreement is changing how the Air Force looks at software

OPM preparing more telework, remote work guidance for agencies, Ahuja says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up