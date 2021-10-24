All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 3 3 0 0 0 6 15 10…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 3 3 0 0 0 6 15 10 Evansville 4 3 1 0 0 6 13 14 Quad City 4 2 1 0 1 5 14 11 Peoria 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 2 Fayetteville 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 1 Knoxville 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 3 Pensacola 3 1 1 1 0 3 9 10 Birmingham 4 0 1 3 0 3 11 17 Vermilion County 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3 Roanoke 2 0 2 0 0 0 1 6 Macon 3 0 3 0 0 0 3 12

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Evansville 4, Birmingham 3

Huntsville 4, Pensacola 3

Quad City 3, Vermilion County 2

Peoria 3, Macon 2

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Vermilion County at Evansville, 11 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

