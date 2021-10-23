All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 1…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fayetteville 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 1 Huntsville 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 7 Knoxville 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 3 Evansville 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 11 Pensacola 2 1 0 1 0 3 6 6 Quad City 3 1 1 0 1 3 11 9 Peoria 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 0 Birmingham 3 0 1 2 0 2 8 13 Vermilion County 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Roanoke 2 0 2 0 0 0 1 6 Macon 2 0 2 0 0 0 1 9

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 2, Roanoke 0

Knoxville 3, Birmingham 2

Quad City 6, Evansville 1

Huntsville 4, Pensacola 3

Peoria 6, Macon 0

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Vermilion County at Evansville, 11 a.m.

