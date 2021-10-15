Coronavirus News: Frustration with DC schools testing | DC schools increase COVID-19 funding | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

October 15, 2021, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Birmingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Evansville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fayetteville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Huntsville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Knoxville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Macon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pensacola 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peoria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Quad City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Roanoke 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vermilion County 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

AbilityOne program looks to end subminimum wage for federal contract workers with disabilities

DoD’s Arrington tells court her suspension is 'baseless,' wants her name cleared

Army's new digital strategy looks well beyond nuts and bolts of IT modernization

ATF misclassified jobs, improperly paid out law enforcement benefits, audit finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up