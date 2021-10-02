Coronavirus News: US hits 700,000 COVID deaths | National Zoo cats ‘improving’ after COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Spanish league plays 1st…

Spanish league plays 1st match at full stadium capacity

The Associated Press

October 2, 2021, 12:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Osasuna’s fans enjoyed a 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano on Saturday in the first Spanish league match to be played before a stadium at full capacity since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 19,000 spectators at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona saw a stoppage-time goal by Manu Sánchez snatch victory for the hosts.

Spain’s health authorities decided this week to lift a nationwide cap at 60% attendance for first-division soccer games. The final decision was left in the hands of regional health authorities, with most authorizing the return to full capacity. Catalonia, home to Barcelona, and the Basque Country regions are keeping attendance for now at 60%.

Spain completely closed stadiums to fans last season during the worst of the pandemic that hit the country in March 2020. It allowed stadiums to have a maximum of 60% attendance at the start of this season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

House members continue rallying cry for better TSA officer pay

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

Transportation Dept. furloughs 3,700 employees over lapse in federal highway fund

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up