NEW YORK (AP) — The 211 potential free agents (c-club option; xc-conditional club option; p-player option; m-mutual option; v-vesting option):…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — The 211 potential free agents (c-club option; xc-conditional club option; p-player option; m-mutual option; v-vesting option):

BALTIMORE (2) — Fernando Abad, lhp; Matt Harvey, rhp.

BOSTON (10) — p-J.D. Martinez, dh; Adam Ottavino, rhp; c-Martín Pérez, lhp; c-Garrett Richards, rhp; Hansel Robles, rhp; Eduardo Rodríguez, lhp; c-Danny Santana, of-1b; m-Kyle Schwarber, of-1b; Travis Shaw, 3b; Christian Vázquez, c.

CHICAGO (6) — Leury García, of; Billy Hamilton, of; c-Cesar Hernandez, 2b; c-Craig Kimbrel, rhp; Carlos Rodón, lhp; Ryan Tepera, rhp.

CLEVELAND (5) — Blake Parker, rhp; c-Roberto Pérez, c; c-José Ramírez, inf; Wilson Ramos, c; Bryan Shaw, rhp.

DETROIT (4) — Derek Holland, lhp; Wily Peralta, rhp; Julio Teheran, rhp; José Ureña, rhp.

HOUSTON (9) — Carlos Correa, ss; Yimi García, rhp; Marwin Gonzalez, inf-of; Kendall Graveman, rhp; Zack Greinke, rhp; c-Yuli Gurriel, 1b; Ryan Pressly, rhp; Brooks Raley, lhp; Justin Verlander, rhp.

KANSAS CITY (4) — Wade Davis, rhp; Jesse Hahn, rhp; Greg Holland, rhp; Ervin Santana, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (8) — Dylan Bundy, rhp; Steve Cishek, rhp; Alex Cobb, rhp; Dexter Fowler, of; Raisel Iglesias, rhp; Juan Lagares, of; A.J. Ramos, rhp; Kurt Suzuki, c.

MINNESOTA (3) — m-Alex Colomé, rhp; Michael Pineda, rhp; Andrelton Simmons, ss.

NEW YORK (5) — p-Brett Gardner, of; Corey Kluber, rhp; p-Darren O’Day, rhp; Anthony Rizzo, 1b; c-Joely Rodriguez, lhp.

OAKLAND (13) — Mark Canha, of; m-Andrew Chafin, lhp; Khris Davis, dh; c-Jake Diekman, lhp; Mike Fiers, rhp; Yan Gomes, c; Josh Harrison, 2b; Jed Lowrie, inf; Starling Marte, of; Mitch Moreland, 1b; Yusmeiro Petit, rhp; Sergio Romo, rhp; Trevor Rosenthal, rhp.

SEATTLE (7) — Tyler Anderson, lhp; Sean Doolittle, lhp; c-Yusei Kikuchi, lhp; James Paxton, lhp; Héctor Santiago, lhp; c-Kyle Seager, 3b; Joe Smith, rhp.

TAMPA BAY (8) — Chris Archer, rhp; Nelson Cruz, dh; Tommy Hunter, rhp; Collin McHugh, rhp; David Robertson, rhp; Chaz Roe, rhp; Michael Wacha, rhp; c-Mike Zunino, c.

TEXAS (3) — Charlie Culberson, inf-of; Brock Holt, inf-of; Jordan Lyles, rhp.

TORONTO (8) — Corey Dickerson, of; Jarrod Dyson, of; Steven Matz, lhp; David Phelps, rhp; Robbie Ray, lhp; Marcus Semien, 2b-ss; Joakim Soria, rhp; Kirby Yates, rhp.

___

ARIZONA (3) — c-Kole Calhoun, of; m-Tyler Clippard, rhp; c-Merrill Kelly, rhp.

ATLANTA (9) — Ehire Adrianza, inf-of; Jesse Chavez, rhp; Freddie Freeman, 1b; Chris Martin, rhp; m-Joc Pederson, of; Eddie Rosario, of; Drew Smyly, lhp; Jorge Soler, of; c-Josh Tomlin, rhp.

CHICAGO (5) — Robinson Chirinos, c; Zach Davies, rhp; Matt Duffy, inf; Jose Lobaton, c; Austin Romine, c.

CINCINNATI (7) — c-Tucker Barnhart, c; Asdrubal Cabrera, inf; p-Nick Castellanos, of; Mychal Givens, rhp; Michael Lorenzen, rhp-of; c-Wade Miley, lhp; p-Justin Wilson, lhp.

COLORADO (5) — p-Charlie Blackmon, of; Jhoulys Chacin, rhp; Jon Gray, rhp; Chris Owings, inf-of; Trevor Story, ss.

LOS ANGELES (13) — p-Trevor Bauer, rhp; Danny Duffy, lhp; Cole Hamels, lhp; Kenley Jansen, rhp; c-Joe Kelly, rhp; Clayton Kershaw, lhp; Corey Knebel, rhp; Jimmy Nelson, rhp; Albert Pujols, 1b; Max Scherzer, rhp; Corey Seager, ss; Steven Souza Jr., of; Chris Taylor, inf-of.

MIAMI (2) — Sandy León, c; vc-Miguel Rojas, ss.

MILWAUKEE (10) — Brett Anderson, lhp; John Axford, rhp; Brad Boxberger, rhp; p-Jackie Bradley Jr., of; Eduardo Escobar, inf; c-Avisaíl García, of; Daniel Norris, lhp; Manny Piña, c; Colin Rea, rhp; Hunter Strickland, rhp.

NEW YORK (12) — Javy Báez, ss-2b; Dellin Betances, rhp; Michael Conforto, of; Jeurys Familia, rhp; Brad Hand, lhp; Heath Hembree, rhp; Rich Hill, lhp; Aaron Loup, lhp; p-Kevin Pillar, of; Marcus Stroman, rhp; Noah Syndergaard, rhp; Jonathan Villar, inf.

PHILADELPHIA (9) — Cam Bedrosian, rhp; Archie Bradley, rhp; Freddy Galvis, inf; Ian Kennedy, rhp; c-Andrew McCutchen, of; Brad Miller, inf; Matt Moore, lhp; Héctor Neris, rhp; Vince Velasquez, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (3) — Trevor Cahill, rhp; Shelby Miller, rhp; Yoshi Tsutsugo, of.

ST. LOUIS (10) — p-Nolan Arenado, 3b; c-Matt Carpenter, inf; Luís Garcia, rhp; J.A. Happ, lhp; Kwang Hyun Kim, lhp; Wade LeBlanc, lhp; Jon Lester, lhp; c-Carlos Martínez, rhp; T.J. McFarland, lhp; Andrew Miller, lhp.

SAN DIEGO (9) — Ross Detwiler, lhp; Daniel Hudson, rhp; c-Pierce Johnson, rhp; xc-Keone Kela, rhp; m-Jake Marisnick, of; m-Mark Melancon, rhp; Tommy Pham, of; p-Jurickson Profar, inf-of; c-Craig Stammen, rhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (14) — José Álvarez, lhp; Brandon Belt, 1b; Kris Bryant, 3b-of; Tyler Chatwood, rhp; c-Johnny Cueto, rhp; Anthony DeSclafani, rhp; c-Wilmer Flores, inf; Kevin Gausman, rhp; Jay Jackson, rhp; Scott Kazmir, lhp; c-Buster Posey, c; Donovan Solano, inf; Tony Watson, lhp; Alex Wood, lhp.

WASHINGTON (5) — Alex Avila, c; Luis Avilan, lhp; Jordy Mercer, inf; Gerardo Parra, of; Ryan Zimmerman, 1b.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.