Coronavirus News: J&J vaccine requires booster | Lawsuits over unproven COVID treatment | COVID-safe Halloween tips
Home » Sports » Newcastle-Spurs briefly halted after…

Newcastle-Spurs briefly halted after fan medical emergency

The Associated Press

October 17, 2021, 12:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — The Premier League match between Newcastle and Tottenham was paused and players left the field after a supporter required medical treatment on Sunday.

It was Tottenham player Eric Dier who was alert to the emergency and indicated a defibrillator was required. The players initially waited by the side of the St. James’ Park pitch before leaving for the dressing room.

Seven minutes stoppage time had been indicated.

“There is a medical emergency in the East Stand,” the stadium announcer said before later telling the crowd: “The players will be coming out to resume the first half. There are 7 minutes left to play”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

NIST seeks feedback on potential 'moonshot' of supply chain security project

CDO Council sees administration’s equity goals increase demand for data

Army delays $22B augmented reality goggle program

Defense Innovation Unit solves a common problem with cloud services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up