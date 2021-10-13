Coronavirus News: COVID-19 vaccines for kids in Montgomery Co. | What percentage of the DMV is vaccinated? | Next booster shots on FDA's agenda | Latest cases in DC region
Kosovo fires coach after 2 losses in World Cup qualifying

The Associated Press

October 13, 2021, 10:02 AM

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The Kosovo soccer federation fired Bernard Challandes as coach on Wednesday after a pair of World Cup qualifying losses.

Kosovo lost 3-0 at Sweden and then 2-1 at home against Georgia. The team is in last place in Group B.

The 70-year-old Swiss coach had been in charge of the national team since 2018.

“Taking into consideration our goals, in a joint agreement we decided to end the cooperation with the coach,” Kosovo soccer federation president Agim Ademi said.

Challandes said he was unhappy with the decision.

“I was pleased with this job and also proud with the work done so far,” he said at a news conference. “I was pleased to work with this team and that’s why I am upset for leaving.”

