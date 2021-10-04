Coronavirus News: US passes 700,000 deaths | ‘Every one of those deaths is unnecessary,' expert says | Leesburg Police will quit if vaccine is mandated | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » John Brooks to miss…

John Brooks to miss US World Cup qualifiers with back injury

The Associated Press

October 4, 2021, 11:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Defender John Brooks will miss the United States’ three World Cup qualifiers this month because of a back injury.

Wolfsburg coach Mark van Bommel said Monday that the 28-year-old Brooks will not travel from Germany to Texas, where the Americans play Jamaica on Thursday night. The U.S. team then confirmed Brooks had been dropped.

Brooks started the Americans’ first three qualifiers in September and is among the few veterans of the team that failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Brooks played during the second half of Wolfsburg’s 3-1 loss to Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday in the Bundesliga. Von Bommel said Brooks may be healthy by the Oct. 16 match against Union Berlin.

Brooks became the second defender dropped from the 27-man roster announced last week. Fulham’s Tim Ream withdrew Friday for family reasons and was replaced by Nashville’s Walker Zimmerman.

The U.S. also is missing star attacker Christian Pulisic (ankle) and midfielder Gio Reyna (hamstring), who have not recovered from injuries suffered during last month’s qualifiers.

After playing the Reggae Boyz, the U.S. is at Panama on Sunday, then meets Costa Rica on Oct. 13 at Columbus, Ohio.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

Discipline for unvaccinated federal employees can start on Nov. 9, OPM says

Updated: Biden signs stopgap highway spending bill bringing 3,700 Transportation Dept. employees back to work

All TSP funds — except G — post negative returns in September

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up