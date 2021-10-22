PREP FOOTBALL=
Big Piney 37, Kemmerer 20
Campbell County 33, Casper Kelly Walsh 6
Casper Natrona 51, Cheyenne South 27
Cheyenne Central 58, Laramie 13
Cody 21, Jackson Hole 15
Douglas 16, Worland 7
Encampment 65, Burlington 40
Lander 22, Buffalo 12
Lingle-Fort Laramie 31, Greybull 24
Lovell 21, Cokeville 6
Lusk 48, Saratoga 6
Midwest 44, Guernsey-Sunrise 18
Pine Bluffs 66, Moorcroft 0
Powell 39, Evanston 6
Riverton 40, Rawlins 14
Rock Springs 31, Cheyenne East 15
Sheridan 28, Thunder Basin 20
Southeast 40, Wright 6
Star Valley 51, Green River 7
Thermopolis 42, Pinedale 20
Tongue River 42, Glenrock 14
Torrington 24, Burns 6
Upton-Sundance 40, Big Horn 14
Wheatland 40, Newcastle 38
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com
