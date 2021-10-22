Coronavirus News: Alexandria schools launch testing program | Pfizer says vaccine more than 90% effective for kids | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

October 22, 2021, 11:49 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Big Piney 37, Kemmerer 20

Campbell County 33, Casper Kelly Walsh 6

Casper Natrona 51, Cheyenne South 27

Cheyenne Central 58, Laramie 13

Cody 21, Jackson Hole 15

Douglas 16, Worland 7

Encampment 65, Burlington 40

Lander 22, Buffalo 12

Lingle-Fort Laramie 31, Greybull 24

Lovell 21, Cokeville 6

Lusk 48, Saratoga 6

Midwest 44, Guernsey-Sunrise 18

Pine Bluffs 66, Moorcroft 0

Powell 39, Evanston 6

Riverton 40, Rawlins 14

Rock Springs 31, Cheyenne East 15

Sheridan 28, Thunder Basin 20

Southeast 40, Wright 6

Star Valley 51, Green River 7

Thermopolis 42, Pinedale 20

Tongue River 42, Glenrock 14

Torrington 24, Burns 6

Upton-Sundance 40, Big Horn 14

Wheatland 40, Newcastle 38

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

