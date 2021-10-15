PREP FOOTBALL=
Amelia County 40, Cumberland 12
Appomattox 71, Nelson County 0
Benedictine 21, Collegiate-Richmond 7
Bluefield, W.Va. 57, Tazewell 14
Carroll County 21, Patrick County 12
Central – Wise 31, Union 7
Col. Richardson, Md. 44, Nandua 0
Dinwiddie 49, Petersburg 6
E.C. Glass 48, Jefferson Forest 7
Eastern Montgomery 28, Bath County 6
Fishburne Military 37, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 0
Franklin County 41, William Byrd 23
Freedom (South Riding) 13, Osbourn Park 6
Galax 35, George Wythe-Wytheville 0
Giles 21, Grayson County 20
Glen Allen 41, Fauquier 0
Glenvar 63, Alleghany 8
Goochland 55, Monticello 3
Green Run 35, Bayside 0
Hayfield 52, Annandale 0
Independence 29, Briar Woods 6
James Madison 21, Centreville 17
Kettle Run 47, Millbrook 16
King George 37, Chancellor 0
Liberty Christian 49, Heritage-Lynchburg 10
Loudoun County 42, Lightridge 7
Loudoun Valley 45, Rock Ridge 6
Nansemond River 21, Deep Creek 14
Nansemond-Suffolk 42, Norfolk Academy 37
Norcom 21, Booker T. Washington 18
North Cross 28, St. Michael The Archangel Catholic, Kan. 7
Nottoway 26, Buckingham County 8
Orange County 20, Fluvanna 7
Oscar Smith 49, King’s Fork High School 7
Patrick Henry-Ashland 22, Armstrong 6
Patriot 36, Osbourn 0
Pulaski County 49, Blacksburg 7
Richlands 49, Marion 14
Ridgeview 50, John Battle 0
South County 41, West Springfield 3
Spotsylvania 18, Eastern View 16
Strasburg 27, Madison County 7
Western Branch 56, Hickory 13
Woodgrove 16, Potomac Falls 14
