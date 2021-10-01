PREP FOOTBALL=
Albemarle 44, Orange County 0
Amherst County 39, Granby 14
Appomattox 48, Altavista 10
Bassett 49, Magna Vista 13
Battlefield 42, Freedom (South Riding) 13
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 20, Va. Episcopal 12
Buckingham County def. Bluestone, forfeit
Centreville 43, W.T. Woodson 14
Chilhowie 37, Honaker 28
Col. Richardson, Md. 48, Arcadia 6
Courtland 21, James Monroe 14
Dinwiddie 35, Matoaca 14
Eastside 40, J.I. Burton 12
Episcopal 16, Collegiate-Richmond 14
Fairfax 55, Edison 14
Fauquier 21, Millbrook 6
Frank Cox 21, Kellam 0
Gar-Field 35, Colgan 0
Goochland 28, Fluvanna 0
Grayson County 18, Fort Chiswell 7
Green Run 27, Ocean Lakes 12
Hidden Valley 28, Pulaski County 20
Holston 28, Narrows 6
James Madison 33, George Marshall 7
James Wood 52, North Hagerstown, Md. 0
Kenston Forest 57, Brunswick Academy 6
King George 55, Culpeper 7
King’s Fork High School 28, Grassfield 0
Lightridge 35, TJ-Alexandria 3
Manchester 48, Clover Hill 6
Massaponax 34, North Stafford 6
Midlothian 49, Cosby 14
Mills Godwin 21, Glen Allen 14
Norfolk Academy 27, Fork Union Prep 26
Norfolk Christian School 30, Hargrave Military 6
North Cross 59, Blue Ridge School 6
Northampton 49, Middlesex 14
Norview 40, Manor High School 14
Nottoway 28, Central of Lunenburg 14
Osbourn 17, Unity Reed 7
Parry McCluer 30, Madison County 8
Portsmouth Christian 70, Fuqua School 0
Radford 42, Alleghany 6
Ridgeview 49, Richlands 14
Salem 24, Christiansburg 7
St. Christopher’s 14, Benedictine 7
Tazewell 47, Grundy 14
Tuscarora 21, Loudoun County 12
Union 40, Thomas Walker 29
West Potomac 48, John R. Lewis 0
Western Albemarle 30, Wilson Memorial 6
Western Branch 63, Great Bridge 6
Woodside 7, Menchville 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
East Rockingham vs. Strasburg, ccd.
George Wythe-Wytheville vs. Graham, ccd.
Herndon vs. Wakefield, ppd.
Stuarts Draft vs. King William, ccd.
