Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

October 1, 2021, 9:37 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

Albemarle 44, Orange County 0

Amherst County 39, Granby 14

Appomattox 48, Altavista 10

Bassett 49, Magna Vista 13

Battlefield 42, Freedom (South Riding) 13

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 20, Va. Episcopal 12

Buckingham County def. Bluestone, forfeit

Centreville 43, W.T. Woodson 14

Chilhowie 37, Honaker 28

Col. Richardson, Md. 48, Arcadia 6

Courtland 21, James Monroe 14

Dinwiddie 35, Matoaca 14

Eastside 40, J.I. Burton 12

Episcopal 16, Collegiate-Richmond 14

Fairfax 55, Edison 14

Fauquier 21, Millbrook 6

Frank Cox 21, Kellam 0

Gar-Field 35, Colgan 0

Goochland 28, Fluvanna 0

Grayson County 18, Fort Chiswell 7

Green Run 27, Ocean Lakes 12

Hidden Valley 28, Pulaski County 20

Holston 28, Narrows 6

James Madison 33, George Marshall 7

James Wood 52, North Hagerstown, Md. 0

Kenston Forest 57, Brunswick Academy 6

King George 55, Culpeper 7

King’s Fork High School 28, Grassfield 0

Lightridge 35, TJ-Alexandria 3

Manchester 48, Clover Hill 6

Massaponax 34, North Stafford 6

Midlothian 49, Cosby 14

Mills Godwin 21, Glen Allen 14

Norfolk Academy 27, Fork Union Prep 26

Norfolk Christian School 30, Hargrave Military 6

North Cross 59, Blue Ridge School 6

Northampton 49, Middlesex 14

Norview 40, Manor High School 14

Nottoway 28, Central of Lunenburg 14

Osbourn 17, Unity Reed 7

Parry McCluer 30, Madison County 8

Portsmouth Christian 70, Fuqua School 0

Radford 42, Alleghany 6

Ridgeview 49, Richlands 14

Salem 24, Christiansburg 7

St. Christopher’s 14, Benedictine 7

Tazewell 47, Grundy 14

Tuscarora 21, Loudoun County 12

Union 40, Thomas Walker 29

West Potomac 48, John R. Lewis 0

Western Albemarle 30, Wilson Memorial 6

Western Branch 63, Great Bridge 6

Woodside 7, Menchville 6

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

East Rockingham vs. Strasburg, ccd.

George Wythe-Wytheville vs. Graham, ccd.

Herndon vs. Wakefield, ppd.

Stuarts Draft vs. King William, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

