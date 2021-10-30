Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Sports » FBC Glance

FBC Glance

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 6:00 PM

All Times EDT

American Athletic Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 4 0 166 56 8 0 319 114
SMU 3 0 127 67 7 0 299 159
Houston 4 0 144 76 6 1 254 121
UCF 3 2 144 120 5 3 278 207
East Carolina 2 2 121 94 4 4 230 213
Tulsa 2 2 94 125 3 5 195 247
Navy 2 4 135 168 2 6 145 240
Memphis 1 3 102 110 4 4 258 237
Temple 1 3 58 166 3 5 161 286
South Florida 1 3 96 116 2 6 181 255
Tulane 0 4 89 178 1 7 235 327

___

Saturday’s Games

SMU at Memphis, Noon

Temple at East Carolina, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Navy at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at UCF, 4 p.m.

Houston at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28

East Carolina 29, South Florida 14

Friday, Oct. 29

Navy 20, Tulsa 17

Saturday, Oct. 30

Cincinnati 31, Tulane 12

UCF 49, Temple 7

SMU at Houston, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wake Forest 4 0 149 102 7 0 302 184
NC State 2 1 90 59 5 2 224 117
Clemson 3 2 88 89 4 3 140 102
Louisville 2 2 126 108 4 3 222 189
Florida St. 2 2 105 121 3 4 219 185
Syracuse 1 3 122 126 4 4 244 197
Boston College 0 3 34 80 4 3 199 145

Coastal

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Pittsburgh 3 1 141 83 6 2 351 175
Virginia 4 2 216 197 6 2 301 211
North Carolina 3 3 199 185 4 3 258 202
Miami 2 2 139 139 4 4 263 244
Virginia Tech 2 2 86 96 4 4 192 179
Georgia Tech 2 4 162 189 3 5 228 228
Duke 0 3 34 117 3 4 189 221

___

Friday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Duke, Noon

Georgia Tech at Miami, 12:30 p.m.

Clemson at Louisville, TBA

Wake Forest at North Carolina, TBA

NC State at Florida St., TBA

Saturday, Oct. 30

Virginia Tech 26, Georgia Tech 17

Miami 38, Pittsburgh 34

Florida St. at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Boston College at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

Louisville at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Big 12 Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 5 0 195 146 8 0 334 197
Baylor 4 1 166 104 7 1 299 155
Oklahoma St. 3 1 108 82 6 1 180 141
Iowa St. 3 2 176 117 5 3 257 157
Texas Tech 2 3 154 181 5 3 274 245
Texas 2 3 198 180 4 4 315 238
West Virginia 2 3 120 132 4 4 237 183
Kansas St. 1 3 96 125 4 3 189 172
TCU 1 3 127 144 3 4 240 221
Kansas 0 4 51 180 1 6 123 295

___

Saturday’s Games

Baylor at TCU, Noon

Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, TBA

Kansas St. at Kansas, TBA

Texas at Iowa St., TBA

Saturday, Oct. 30

Baylor 31, Texas 24

West Virginia 38, Iowa St. 31

TCU at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Big Sky Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Montana St. 5 0 155 47 7 1 268 83
Sacramento St. 4 0 136 62 5 2 201 145
E. Washington 4 1 252 122 7 1 412 225
UC Davis 4 1 117 77 7 1 249 128
Montana 3 2 142 102 6 2 228 130
N. Arizona 2 2 117 113 3 4 161 208
Portland St. 2 2 103 95 3 4 183 195
Weber St. 2 2 94 71 3 4 176 151
N. Colorado 2 3 61 154 3 5 123 219
Idaho 1 3 97 167 2 5 179 265
Idaho St. 1 4 84 146 1 6 108 230
Cal Poly 0 4 34 146 1 6 86 274
S. Utah 0 6 117 207 1 8 185 328

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

S. Utah at Idaho, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Montana St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Montana 20, S. Utah 19

Weber St. at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.

Big South Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 4 0 112 52 7 1 226 138
Monmouth (NJ) 4 0 164 64 5 3 248 213
North Alabama 2 2 152 139 2 6 218 266
Charleston Southern 2 3 122 136 3 4 188 188
Robert Morris 2 3 131 170 3 4 153 231
Campbell 2 3 128 150 3 5 230 222
NC A&T 2 3 104 127 3 5 176 215
Gardner-Webb 1 3 103 147 3 5 246 249
Hampton 1 3 85 116 3 5 226 270

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Robert Morris, Noon

NC A&T at Charleston Southern, 1 p.m.

North Alabama at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Hampton, 1 p.m.

Campbell at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Robert Morris 38, Hampton 35

Kennesaw St. 34, Gardner-Webb 30

Monmouth (NJ) 35, NC A&T 16

Charleston Southern 27, Campbell 14

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan St. 5 0 149 102 8 0 277 164
Ohio St. 4 0 217 68 6 1 345 130
Michigan 4 1 156 103 7 1 297 137
Penn St. 2 2 78 53 5 2 188 103
Maryland 2 3 105 203 5 3 234 243
Rutgers 1 4 66 138 4 4 189 172
Indiana 0 5 63 170 2 6 176 253

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Minnesota 3 1 115 97 5 2 186 137
Iowa 3 2 122 91 6 2 203 129
Wisconsin 3 2 108 74 5 3 175 136
Purdue 2 2 63 66 4 3 155 114
Illinois 2 4 90 117 3 6 158 210
Northwestern 1 3 56 134 3 4 138 176
Nebraska 1 4 150 122 3 5 246 155

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois at Minnesota, Noon

Penn St. at Maryland, TBA

Michigan St. at Purdue, TBA

Iowa at Northwestern, TBA

Ohio St. at Nebraska, TBA

Indiana at Michigan, TBA

Wisconsin at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Rutgers 20, Illinois 14

Maryland 38, Indiana 35

Michigan St. 37, Michigan 33

Wisconsin 27, Iowa 7

Minnesota at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 5 1 191 90 7 1 296 124
Villanova 4 1 141 95 6 2 260 139
William & Mary 4 1 152 114 6 2 203 167
Elon 3 2 129 119 4 4 185 210
Towson 3 2 115 111 4 4 174 194
Rhode Island 3 3 96 166 5 3 186 211
Maine 3 3 145 178 4 4 190 245
Delaware 2 3 96 117 4 4 153 182
New Hampshire 2 3 105 117 3 5 152 245
Stony Brook 2 3 116 106 3 5 161 188
Richmond 1 4 86 121 3 5 165 159
Albany (NY) 0 6 103 141 0 8 133 231

___

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook at Maine, Noon

William & Mary at Delaware, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Villanova at Elon, 2 p.m.

Towson at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Campbell at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Delaware 17, Dixie St. 10

Richmond 35, New Hampshire 21

William & Mary 31, Villanova 18

Maine 45, Rhode Island 24

James Madison 45, Elon 21

Towson 38, Albany (NY) 24

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Charlotte 2 1 96 110 4 3 188 192
FAU 2 1 110 61 4 3 214 147
Marshall 2 1 97 68 4 3 258 158
W. Kentucky 2 1 123 91 3 4 279 231
Middle Tennessee 1 2 86 97 3 4 207 201
FIU 0 3 73 137 1 6 186 255
Old Dominion 0 3 54 91 1 6 162 220

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UTSA 4 0 169 75 8 0 315 150
UTEP 3 0 73 37 6 1 174 135
UAB 3 1 129 50 5 3 207 163
Rice 2 2 78 118 3 5 150 292
Louisiana Tech 1 2 43 81 2 5 186 231
North Texas 1 3 74 137 2 6 191 269
Southern Miss. 0 3 32 84 1 6 99 199

___

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana Tech at UAB, Noon

North Texas at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Rice at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at FAU, 6 p.m.

Old Dominion at FIU, 7 p.m.

UTSA at UTEP, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

North Texas 30, Rice 24

Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

UTEP at FAU, 6 p.m.

Ivy League

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Princeton 4 0 132 81 7 0 258 109
Dartmouth 3 1 75 60 6 1 182 102
Yale 3 1 119 99 4 3 185 140
Columbia 2 2 79 75 5 2 173 133
Harvard 2 2 106 65 5 2 218 90
Penn 1 3 94 113 3 4 158 143
Brown 1 3 125 195 2 5 209 286
Cornell 0 4 88 130 1 6 153 202

___

Friday’s Games

Princeton at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Yale at Brown, 12:30 p.m.

Cornell at Penn, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29

Princeton 34, Cornell 16

Saturday, Oct. 30

Dartmouth 20, Harvard 17

Yale 37, Columbia 30

Penn 45, Brown 17

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kent St. 3 1 140 149 4 4 233 267
Miami (Ohio) 3 1 98 68 4 4 190 178
Buffalo 2 3 171 164 4 5 303 261
Akron 1 3 83 133 2 6 159 311
Ohio 1 3 114 108 1 7 169 249
Bowling Green 1 4 146 195 3 6 212 275

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Illinois 4 0 122 104 6 2 238 252
E. Michigan 2 2 119 101 5 3 262 199
W. Michigan 2 2 123 127 5 3 232 218
Ball St. 2 2 112 97 4 4 196 223
Cent. Michigan 2 2 111 117 4 4 232 227
Toledo 2 2 99 75 4 4 228 146

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ball St. at Akron, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Bowling Green 56, Buffalo 44

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Norfolk St. 2 0 76 51 6 2 282 241
SC State 3 0 77 45 4 4 205 244
Delaware St. 1 1 37 36 4 4 188 198
NC Central 1 1 52 44 3 5 151 196
Howard 1 2 81 75 2 6 165 262
Morgan St. 0 4 51 123 0 8 92 271

___

Thursday’s Games

Delaware St. at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. at NC Central, 2 p.m.

Howard at SC State, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Norfolk St. 31, Morgan St. 20

SC State 27, NC Central 24

Delaware St. 30, Howard 23

Missouri Valley Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 4 0 97 50 7 0 224 63
S. Illinois 4 0 139 116 6 1 264 171
S. Dakota St. 3 2 190 101 6 2 339 138
South Dakota 3 2 129 95 5 3 225 133
Missouri St. 3 2 162 118 4 3 221 175
N. Iowa 2 2 101 92 4 3 189 127
Indiana St. 2 3 82 163 4 4 137 229
Illinois St. 1 3 57 110 3 4 137 169
North Dakota 1 3 85 77 3 4 182 139
Youngstown St. 1 4 116 180 2 5 174 263
W. Illinois 1 4 122 178 1 7 206 313

___

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. at North Dakota, 1 p.m.

Missouri St. at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.

South Dakota at W. Illinois, 1 p.m.

N. Iowa at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

S. Dakota St. 47, Youngstown St. 16

North Dakota at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

Indiana St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Illinois St. at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

S. Illinois at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Diego St. 3 0 70 34 7 0 217 110
Fresno St. 3 1 113 89 6 2 285 167
Nevada 3 1 158 102 6 2 301 195
San Jose St. 2 2 71 84 4 4 163 182
Hawaii 1 2 57 75 4 4 232 254
UNLV 0 4 94 144 0 8 157 288

Mountain

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Utah St. 3 1 106 120 5 2 200 201
Colorado St. 2 1 92 47 3 4 172 143
Air Force 3 2 145 110 6 2 234 134
Boise St. 1 2 75 68 3 4 206 155
New Mexico 1 3 38 108 3 5 112 204
Wyoming 0 3 17 55 4 3 155 148

___

Saturday’s Games

Air Force vs. Army at Arlington, Texas, 11:30 a.m.

Colorado St. at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

Utah St. at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

UNLV at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Boise St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.

San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29

Nevada 51, UNLV 20

Saturday, Oct. 30

Hawaii at Utah St., 3 p.m.

Wyoming at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

Boise St. at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Northeast Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bryant 3 1 100 72 5 3 205 198
Sacred Heart 3 1 84 57 5 3 146 127
Duquesne 2 1 89 79 4 2 176 157
St. Francis (Pa.) 2 1 111 52 3 4 179 156
LIU Brooklyn 2 2 73 125 2 5 90 281
CCSU 2 2 100 97 2 6 151 272
Merrimack 1 3 88 111 4 4 251 196
Wagner 0 4 67 119 0 8 115 318

___

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack at Wagner, Noon

Bryant at CCSU, Noon

Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Duquesne at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

CCSU 49, Merrimack 21

LIU Brooklyn 28, Wagner 14

St. Francis (Pa.) at Duquesne, 3 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UT Martin 3 0 114 71 6 1 237 198
Tennessee St. 3 1 86 82 4 3 153 143
Murray St. 2 2 84 132 3 4 136 201
SE Missouri 3 3 193 141 3 6 256 299
Austin Peay 1 2 83 60 3 4 216 204
Tennessee Tech 1 2 55 65 3 5 152 228
E. Illinois 1 4 66 130 1 8 121 250

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Murray St., 2 p.m.

Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

E. Illinois at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

SE Missouri 38, E. Illinois 15

Austin Peay at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Murray St. at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oregon 3 1 123 98 6 1 237 157
Oregon St. 3 1 138 116 5 2 246 173
Washington St. 3 2 113 130 4 4 199 201
Washington 2 2 93 91 3 4 162 138
Stanford 2 3 138 149 3 4 186 196
California 1 3 73 79 2 5 164 165

South

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Arizona St. 3 1 126 81 5 2 221 132
Utah 3 1 135 102 4 3 223 178
UCLA 3 2 147 133 5 3 266 210
Southern Cal 2 3 163 157 3 4 209 195
Colorado 1 3 64 98 2 5 106 145
Arizona 0 4 51 130 0 7 100 213

___

Friday’s Games

Utah at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Cal at Arizona St., TBA

Oregon at Washington, TBA

California at Arizona, 3 p.m.

Oregon St. at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Washington St. at Arizona St., 3 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.

Oregon St. at California, 7 p.m.

UCLA at Utah, 10 p.m.

Washington at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

Patriot League

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Holy Cross 3 0 121 36 6 2 258 169
Fordham 3 0 143 90 5 3 274 234
Colgate 3 1 101 76 3 6 141 243
Lafayette 2 1 92 65 3 5 149 187
Georgetown 1 3 87 121 2 5 140 214
Bucknell 0 4 52 155 1 7 82 271
Lehigh 0 3 43 96 0 8 49 260

___

Saturday’s Games

Fordham at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Holy Cross, 12:30 p.m.

Lehigh at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Holy Cross 31, Lehigh 12

Lafayette 24, Georgetown 23

Colgate 33, Bucknell 10

Pioneer League

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Davidson 5 0 211 136 6 1 263 207
St. Thomas (Minn.) 4 1 145 54 5 2 160 107
Morehead St. 4 1 163 129 5 3 270 265
San Diego 4 1 177 111 4 4 211 244
Marist 3 2 112 98 3 4 143 169
Dayton 3 3 212 194 4 4 232 259
Valparaiso 2 2 106 96 2 5 134 216
Stetson 2 3 96 121 4 4 199 214
Drake 1 4 47 70 2 6 99 156
Presbyterian 0 5 150 296 2 6 302 414
Butler 0 6 98 212 2 7 231 309

___

Saturday’s Games

Drake at Marist, Noon

Dayton at Stetson, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Stetson 56, Presbyterian 14

Dayton 38, Butler 31

St. Thomas (Minn.) 27, Marist 7

Davidson 29, Morehead St. 22

Valparaiso at San Diego, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 5 0 203 36 7 0 269 46
Kentucky 4 1 126 102 6 1 199 135
Florida 2 3 164 114 4 3 241 148
Tennessee 2 3 171 165 4 4 299 212
South Carolina 1 4 78 165 4 4 167 196
Missouri 0 3 66 132 3 4 241 260
Vanderbilt 0 4 26 170 2 6 106 283

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 4 1 212 124 7 1 367 165
Mississippi 3 1 135 136 6 1 293 198
Auburn 2 1 72 76 5 2 248 138
Texas A&M 3 2 152 112 6 2 237 129
Mississippi St. 2 2 105 105 4 3 193 180
LSU 2 3 134 164 4 4 244 230
Arkansas 1 3 94 137 5 3 262 188

___

Saturday’s Games

Liberty at Mississippi, Noon

Auburn at Texas A&M, TBA

LSU at Alabama, TBA

Missouri at Georgia, TBA

Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Missouri at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m.

Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Southern Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Mercer 5 1 189 135 6 2 272 183
ETSU 4 1 163 124 7 1 269 147
VMI 4 1 183 144 6 2 269 249
Chattanooga 4 1 168 86 5 3 231 144
Furman 2 3 85 88 4 4 147 151
W. Carolina 2 3 164 173 2 6 226 332
Samford 2 4 217 262 3 5 296 309
The Citadel 1 4 108 175 2 6 188 278
Wofford 0 6 123 213 1 7 157 266

___

Saturday’s Games

VMI at ETSU, 1 p.m.

Chattanooga at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Furman at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

The Citadel at Samford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

VMI 46, Samford 45

W. Carolina 41, Wofford 21

Chattanooga 13, Furman 3

Mercer 34, The Citadel 7

Southland Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SE Louisiana 4 0 208 121 6 1 355 204
Incarnate Word 3 1 127 76 5 2 250 163
Nicholls 3 2 203 148 4 4 275 231
McNeese St. 2 2 98 106 3 4 172 206
Northwestern St. 1 4 100 183 1 7 134 275
Houston Baptist 0 4 72 174 0 7 129 283

___

Saturday’s Games

Nicholls at McNeese St., 1 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Nicholls 42, Northwestern St. 21

Houston Baptist at Incarnate Word, 4 p.m.

McNeese St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jackson St. 4 0 138 40 6 1 207 85
Florida A&M 3 1 100 66 5 2 181 118
Alabama St. 2 2 80 95 3 3 94 170
Alabama A&M 1 3 104 160 3 3 191 236
MVSU 1 3 85 107 2 5 115 216
Bethune-Cookman 0 5 106 165 0 8 183 308

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Prairie View 5 0 174 94 6 1 220 161
Alcorn St. 4 0 131 97 5 2 179 158
Grambling St. 2 2 101 96 3 4 117 188
Southern U. 2 2 124 115 3 4 192 225
Texas Southern 1 3 99 149 2 5 209 263
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 4 77 135 1 6 137 241

___

Saturday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Bethune-Cookman, Noon

Texas Southern at Jackson St., 2 p.m.

MVSU at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.

Alabama St. at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. vs. Alabama A&M at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at MVSU, 4 p.m.

Grambling St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Coastal Carolina 3 1 173 84 7 1 355 148
Appalachian St. 2 1 88 84 5 2 219 168
Georgia St. 2 1 99 82 3 4 170 227
Troy 2 2 102 116 4 4 205 172
Georgia Southern 1 3 117 129 2 5 163 237

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 5 0 162 78 7 1 256 154
Louisiana-Monroe 2 2 97 161 4 3 150 241
South Alabama 1 3 121 108 4 3 202 155
Texas State 1 3 77 135 2 6 175 282
Arkansas St. 0 3 80 139 1 6 207 308

___

Thursday’s Games

Georgia St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Arkansas St., 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 3 p.m.

South Alabama at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Coastal Carolina 35, Troy 28

Saturday, Oct. 30

Louisiana-Lafayette 45, Texas State 0

Louisiana-Monroe at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sam Houston St. 4 0 149 69 6 0 243 99
E. Kentucky 4 0 130 63 6 2 220 171
Cent. Arkansas 3 2 199 156 4 4 299 262
Abilene Christian 2 2 116 89 4 3 221 161
Stephen F. Austin 2 2 101 79 4 3 242 133
Tarleton St. 1 2 54 60 4 3 200 142
Jacksonville St. 1 2 49 104 3 5 133 241
Lamar 0 5 72 212 2 6 136 279
Dixie St. 0 2 40 78 0 8 108 301

___

Saturday’s Games

Dixie St. at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

Texas Wesleyan at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Lamar at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Delaware 17, Dixie St. 10

Cent. Arkansas 38, Jacksonville St. 14

E. Kentucky 42, Lamar 10

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Liberty 7 2 337 160
Army 4 3 242 194
Umass 1 7 120 370
Notre Dame 6 1 217 162
BYU 6 2 208 180
New Mexico St. 1 7 195 308
Uconn 1 8 146 324

___

Saturday’s Games

Air Force vs. Army at Arlington, Texas, 11:30 a.m.

Liberty at Mississippi, Noon

Navy at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Utah St. at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Liberty 62, Umass 17

North Carolina at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

