FBC Glance

All Times EDT

American Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 4 0 166 56 8 0 319 114 SMU 3 0 127 67 7 0 299 159 Houston 4 0 144 76 6 1 254 121 UCF 3 2 144 120 5 3 278 207 East Carolina 2 2 121 94 4 4 230 213 Tulsa 2 2 94 125 3 5 195 247 Navy 2 4 135 168 2 6 145 240 Memphis 1 3 102 110 4 4 258 237 Temple 1 3 58 166 3 5 161 286 South Florida 1 3 96 116 2 6 181 255 Tulane 0 4 89 178 1 7 235 327

___

Saturday’s Games

SMU at Memphis, Noon

Temple at East Carolina, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Navy at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at UCF, 4 p.m.

Houston at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28

East Carolina 29, South Florida 14

Friday, Oct. 29

Navy 20, Tulsa 17

Saturday, Oct. 30

Cincinnati 31, Tulane 12

UCF 49, Temple 7

SMU at Houston, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wake Forest 4 0 149 102 7 0 302 184 NC State 2 1 90 59 5 2 224 117 Clemson 3 2 88 89 4 3 140 102 Louisville 2 2 126 108 4 3 222 189 Florida St. 2 2 105 121 3 4 219 185 Syracuse 1 3 122 126 4 4 244 197 Boston College 0 3 34 80 4 3 199 145

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Pittsburgh 3 1 141 83 6 2 351 175 Virginia 4 2 216 197 6 2 301 211 North Carolina 3 3 199 185 4 3 258 202 Miami 2 2 139 139 4 4 263 244 Virginia Tech 2 2 86 96 4 4 192 179 Georgia Tech 2 4 162 189 3 5 228 228 Duke 0 3 34 117 3 4 189 221

___

Friday’s Games

Virginia Tech at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Duke, Noon

Georgia Tech at Miami, 12:30 p.m.

Clemson at Louisville, TBA

Wake Forest at North Carolina, TBA

NC State at Florida St., TBA

Saturday, Oct. 30

Virginia Tech 26, Georgia Tech 17

Miami 38, Pittsburgh 34

Florida St. at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Boston College at Syracuse, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at Wake Forest, 4 p.m.

Louisville at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Big 12 Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 5 0 195 146 8 0 334 197 Baylor 4 1 166 104 7 1 299 155 Oklahoma St. 3 1 108 82 6 1 180 141 Iowa St. 3 2 176 117 5 3 257 157 Texas Tech 2 3 154 181 5 3 274 245 Texas 2 3 198 180 4 4 315 238 West Virginia 2 3 120 132 4 4 237 183 Kansas St. 1 3 96 125 4 3 189 172 TCU 1 3 127 144 3 4 240 221 Kansas 0 4 51 180 1 6 123 295

___

Saturday’s Games

Baylor at TCU, Noon

Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, TBA

Kansas St. at Kansas, TBA

Texas at Iowa St., TBA

Saturday, Oct. 30

Baylor 31, Texas 24

West Virginia 38, Iowa St. 31

TCU at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Big Sky Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana St. 5 0 155 47 7 1 268 83 Sacramento St. 4 0 136 62 5 2 201 145 E. Washington 4 1 252 122 7 1 412 225 UC Davis 4 1 117 77 7 1 249 128 Montana 3 2 142 102 6 2 228 130 N. Arizona 2 2 117 113 3 4 161 208 Portland St. 2 2 103 95 3 4 183 195 Weber St. 2 2 94 71 3 4 176 151 N. Colorado 2 3 61 154 3 5 123 219 Idaho 1 3 97 167 2 5 179 265 Idaho St. 1 4 84 146 1 6 108 230 Cal Poly 0 4 34 146 1 6 86 274 S. Utah 0 6 117 207 1 8 185 328

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana at N. Colorado, 2 p.m.

Portland St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

S. Utah at Idaho, 4 p.m.

UC Davis at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Montana St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Montana 20, S. Utah 19

Weber St. at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at Idaho, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.

Big South Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 4 0 112 52 7 1 226 138 Monmouth (NJ) 4 0 164 64 5 3 248 213 North Alabama 2 2 152 139 2 6 218 266 Charleston Southern 2 3 122 136 3 4 188 188 Robert Morris 2 3 131 170 3 4 153 231 Campbell 2 3 128 150 3 5 230 222 NC A&T 2 3 104 127 3 5 176 215 Gardner-Webb 1 3 103 147 3 5 246 249 Hampton 1 3 85 116 3 5 226 270

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. at Robert Morris, Noon

NC A&T at Charleston Southern, 1 p.m.

North Alabama at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Hampton, 1 p.m.

Campbell at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Robert Morris 38, Hampton 35

Kennesaw St. 34, Gardner-Webb 30

Monmouth (NJ) 35, NC A&T 16

Charleston Southern 27, Campbell 14

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan St. 5 0 149 102 8 0 277 164 Ohio St. 4 0 217 68 6 1 345 130 Michigan 4 1 156 103 7 1 297 137 Penn St. 2 2 78 53 5 2 188 103 Maryland 2 3 105 203 5 3 234 243 Rutgers 1 4 66 138 4 4 189 172 Indiana 0 5 63 170 2 6 176 253

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Minnesota 3 1 115 97 5 2 186 137 Iowa 3 2 122 91 6 2 203 129 Wisconsin 3 2 108 74 5 3 175 136 Purdue 2 2 63 66 4 3 155 114 Illinois 2 4 90 117 3 6 158 210 Northwestern 1 3 56 134 3 4 138 176 Nebraska 1 4 150 122 3 5 246 155

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois at Minnesota, Noon

Penn St. at Maryland, TBA

Michigan St. at Purdue, TBA

Iowa at Northwestern, TBA

Ohio St. at Nebraska, TBA

Indiana at Michigan, TBA

Wisconsin at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Rutgers 20, Illinois 14

Maryland 38, Indiana 35

Michigan St. 37, Michigan 33

Wisconsin 27, Iowa 7

Minnesota at Northwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 5 1 191 90 7 1 296 124 Villanova 4 1 141 95 6 2 260 139 William & Mary 4 1 152 114 6 2 203 167 Elon 3 2 129 119 4 4 185 210 Towson 3 2 115 111 4 4 174 194 Rhode Island 3 3 96 166 5 3 186 211 Maine 3 3 145 178 4 4 190 245 Delaware 2 3 96 117 4 4 153 182 New Hampshire 2 3 105 117 3 5 152 245 Stony Brook 2 3 116 106 3 5 161 188 Richmond 1 4 86 121 3 5 165 159 Albany (NY) 0 6 103 141 0 8 133 231

___

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook at Maine, Noon

William & Mary at Delaware, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Villanova at Elon, 2 p.m.

Towson at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Rhode Island at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Campbell at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Delaware 17, Dixie St. 10

Richmond 35, New Hampshire 21

William & Mary 31, Villanova 18

Maine 45, Rhode Island 24

James Madison 45, Elon 21

Towson 38, Albany (NY) 24

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Charlotte 2 1 96 110 4 3 188 192 FAU 2 1 110 61 4 3 214 147 Marshall 2 1 97 68 4 3 258 158 W. Kentucky 2 1 123 91 3 4 279 231 Middle Tennessee 1 2 86 97 3 4 207 201 FIU 0 3 73 137 1 6 186 255 Old Dominion 0 3 54 91 1 6 162 220

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UTSA 4 0 169 75 8 0 315 150 UTEP 3 0 73 37 6 1 174 135 UAB 3 1 129 50 5 3 207 163 Rice 2 2 78 118 3 5 150 292 Louisiana Tech 1 2 43 81 2 5 186 231 North Texas 1 3 74 137 2 6 191 269 Southern Miss. 0 3 32 84 1 6 99 199

___

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana Tech at UAB, Noon

North Texas at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Rice at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at FAU, 6 p.m.

Old Dominion at FIU, 7 p.m.

UTSA at UTEP, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

North Texas 30, Rice 24

Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at W. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

UTEP at FAU, 6 p.m.

Ivy League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Princeton 4 0 132 81 7 0 258 109 Dartmouth 3 1 75 60 6 1 182 102 Yale 3 1 119 99 4 3 185 140 Columbia 2 2 79 75 5 2 173 133 Harvard 2 2 106 65 5 2 218 90 Penn 1 3 94 113 3 4 158 143 Brown 1 3 125 195 2 5 209 286 Cornell 0 4 88 130 1 6 153 202

___

Friday’s Games

Princeton at Dartmouth, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Yale at Brown, 12:30 p.m.

Cornell at Penn, 1 p.m.

Harvard at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29

Princeton 34, Cornell 16

Saturday, Oct. 30

Dartmouth 20, Harvard 17

Yale 37, Columbia 30

Penn 45, Brown 17

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kent St. 3 1 140 149 4 4 233 267 Miami (Ohio) 3 1 98 68 4 4 190 178 Buffalo 2 3 171 164 4 5 303 261 Akron 1 3 83 133 2 6 159 311 Ohio 1 3 114 108 1 7 169 249 Bowling Green 1 4 146 195 3 6 212 275

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Illinois 4 0 122 104 6 2 238 252 E. Michigan 2 2 119 101 5 3 262 199 W. Michigan 2 2 123 127 5 3 232 218 Ball St. 2 2 112 97 4 4 196 223 Cent. Michigan 2 2 111 117 4 4 232 227 Toledo 2 2 99 75 4 4 228 146

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ball St. at Akron, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Bowling Green 56, Buffalo 44

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Norfolk St. 2 0 76 51 6 2 282 241 SC State 3 0 77 45 4 4 205 244 Delaware St. 1 1 37 36 4 4 188 198 NC Central 1 1 52 44 3 5 151 196 Howard 1 2 81 75 2 6 165 262 Morgan St. 0 4 51 123 0 8 92 271

___

Thursday’s Games

Delaware St. at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. at NC Central, 2 p.m.

Howard at SC State, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Norfolk St. 31, Morgan St. 20

SC State 27, NC Central 24

Delaware St. 30, Howard 23

Missouri Valley Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 4 0 97 50 7 0 224 63 S. Illinois 4 0 139 116 6 1 264 171 S. Dakota St. 3 2 190 101 6 2 339 138 South Dakota 3 2 129 95 5 3 225 133 Missouri St. 3 2 162 118 4 3 221 175 N. Iowa 2 2 101 92 4 3 189 127 Indiana St. 2 3 82 163 4 4 137 229 Illinois St. 1 3 57 110 3 4 137 169 North Dakota 1 3 85 77 3 4 182 139 Youngstown St. 1 4 116 180 2 5 174 263 W. Illinois 1 4 122 178 1 7 206 313

___

Saturday’s Games

Youngstown St. at North Dakota, 1 p.m.

Missouri St. at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.

South Dakota at W. Illinois, 1 p.m.

N. Iowa at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

S. Dakota St. 47, Youngstown St. 16

North Dakota at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

Indiana St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Illinois St. at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

S. Illinois at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego St. 3 0 70 34 7 0 217 110 Fresno St. 3 1 113 89 6 2 285 167 Nevada 3 1 158 102 6 2 301 195 San Jose St. 2 2 71 84 4 4 163 182 Hawaii 1 2 57 75 4 4 232 254 UNLV 0 4 94 144 0 8 157 288

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Utah St. 3 1 106 120 5 2 200 201 Colorado St. 2 1 92 47 3 4 172 143 Air Force 3 2 145 110 6 2 234 134 Boise St. 1 2 75 68 3 4 206 155 New Mexico 1 3 38 108 3 5 112 204 Wyoming 0 3 17 55 4 3 155 148

___

Saturday’s Games

Air Force vs. Army at Arlington, Texas, 11:30 a.m.

Colorado St. at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

Utah St. at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

UNLV at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Boise St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.

San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29

Nevada 51, UNLV 20

Saturday, Oct. 30

Hawaii at Utah St., 3 p.m.

Wyoming at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

Boise St. at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Northeast Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bryant 3 1 100 72 5 3 205 198 Sacred Heart 3 1 84 57 5 3 146 127 Duquesne 2 1 89 79 4 2 176 157 St. Francis (Pa.) 2 1 111 52 3 4 179 156 LIU Brooklyn 2 2 73 125 2 5 90 281 CCSU 2 2 100 97 2 6 151 272 Merrimack 1 3 88 111 4 4 251 196 Wagner 0 4 67 119 0 8 115 318

___

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack at Wagner, Noon

Bryant at CCSU, Noon

Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Duquesne at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

CCSU 49, Merrimack 21

LIU Brooklyn 28, Wagner 14

St. Francis (Pa.) at Duquesne, 3 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UT Martin 3 0 114 71 6 1 237 198 Tennessee St. 3 1 86 82 4 3 153 143 Murray St. 2 2 84 132 3 4 136 201 SE Missouri 3 3 193 141 3 6 256 299 Austin Peay 1 2 83 60 3 4 216 204 Tennessee Tech 1 2 55 65 3 5 152 228 E. Illinois 1 4 66 130 1 8 121 250

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech at Murray St., 2 p.m.

Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

E. Illinois at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

SE Missouri 38, E. Illinois 15

Austin Peay at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Murray St. at Tennessee St., 6 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 3 1 123 98 6 1 237 157 Oregon St. 3 1 138 116 5 2 246 173 Washington St. 3 2 113 130 4 4 199 201 Washington 2 2 93 91 3 4 162 138 Stanford 2 3 138 149 3 4 186 196 California 1 3 73 79 2 5 164 165

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arizona St. 3 1 126 81 5 2 221 132 Utah 3 1 135 102 4 3 223 178 UCLA 3 2 147 133 5 3 266 210 Southern Cal 2 3 163 157 3 4 209 195 Colorado 1 3 64 98 2 5 106 145 Arizona 0 4 51 130 0 7 100 213

___

Friday’s Games

Utah at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Cal at Arizona St., TBA

Oregon at Washington, TBA

California at Arizona, 3 p.m.

Oregon St. at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Washington St. at Arizona St., 3 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at Southern Cal, 7 p.m.

Oregon St. at California, 7 p.m.

UCLA at Utah, 10 p.m.

Washington at Stanford, 10:30 p.m.

Patriot League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 3 0 121 36 6 2 258 169 Fordham 3 0 143 90 5 3 274 234 Colgate 3 1 101 76 3 6 141 243 Lafayette 2 1 92 65 3 5 149 187 Georgetown 1 3 87 121 2 5 140 214 Bucknell 0 4 52 155 1 7 82 271 Lehigh 0 3 43 96 0 8 49 260

___

Saturday’s Games

Fordham at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Holy Cross, 12:30 p.m.

Lehigh at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Holy Cross 31, Lehigh 12

Lafayette 24, Georgetown 23

Colgate 33, Bucknell 10

Pioneer League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Davidson 5 0 211 136 6 1 263 207 St. Thomas (Minn.) 4 1 145 54 5 2 160 107 Morehead St. 4 1 163 129 5 3 270 265 San Diego 4 1 177 111 4 4 211 244 Marist 3 2 112 98 3 4 143 169 Dayton 3 3 212 194 4 4 232 259 Valparaiso 2 2 106 96 2 5 134 216 Stetson 2 3 96 121 4 4 199 214 Drake 1 4 47 70 2 6 99 156 Presbyterian 0 5 150 296 2 6 302 414 Butler 0 6 98 212 2 7 231 309

___

Saturday’s Games

Drake at Marist, Noon

Dayton at Stetson, 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Stetson 56, Presbyterian 14

Dayton 38, Butler 31

St. Thomas (Minn.) 27, Marist 7

Davidson 29, Morehead St. 22

Valparaiso at San Diego, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 5 0 203 36 7 0 269 46 Kentucky 4 1 126 102 6 1 199 135 Florida 2 3 164 114 4 3 241 148 Tennessee 2 3 171 165 4 4 299 212 South Carolina 1 4 78 165 4 4 167 196 Missouri 0 3 66 132 3 4 241 260 Vanderbilt 0 4 26 170 2 6 106 283

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 4 1 212 124 7 1 367 165 Mississippi 3 1 135 136 6 1 293 198 Auburn 2 1 72 76 5 2 248 138 Texas A&M 3 2 152 112 6 2 237 129 Mississippi St. 2 2 105 105 4 3 193 180 LSU 2 3 134 164 4 4 244 230 Arkansas 1 3 94 137 5 3 262 188

___

Saturday’s Games

Liberty at Mississippi, Noon

Auburn at Texas A&M, TBA

LSU at Alabama, TBA

Missouri at Georgia, TBA

Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Missouri at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m.

Florida vs. Georgia at Jacksonville, Fla., 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Southern Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Mercer 5 1 189 135 6 2 272 183 ETSU 4 1 163 124 7 1 269 147 VMI 4 1 183 144 6 2 269 249 Chattanooga 4 1 168 86 5 3 231 144 Furman 2 3 85 88 4 4 147 151 W. Carolina 2 3 164 173 2 6 226 332 Samford 2 4 217 262 3 5 296 309 The Citadel 1 4 108 175 2 6 188 278 Wofford 0 6 123 213 1 7 157 266

___

Saturday’s Games

VMI at ETSU, 1 p.m.

Chattanooga at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Furman at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

The Citadel at Samford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

VMI 46, Samford 45

W. Carolina 41, Wofford 21

Chattanooga 13, Furman 3

Mercer 34, The Citadel 7

Southland Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Louisiana 4 0 208 121 6 1 355 204 Incarnate Word 3 1 127 76 5 2 250 163 Nicholls 3 2 203 148 4 4 275 231 McNeese St. 2 2 98 106 3 4 172 206 Northwestern St. 1 4 100 183 1 7 134 275 Houston Baptist 0 4 72 174 0 7 129 283

___

Saturday’s Games

Nicholls at McNeese St., 1 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Nicholls 42, Northwestern St. 21

Houston Baptist at Incarnate Word, 4 p.m.

McNeese St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 4 0 138 40 6 1 207 85 Florida A&M 3 1 100 66 5 2 181 118 Alabama St. 2 2 80 95 3 3 94 170 Alabama A&M 1 3 104 160 3 3 191 236 MVSU 1 3 85 107 2 5 115 216 Bethune-Cookman 0 5 106 165 0 8 183 308

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 5 0 174 94 6 1 220 161 Alcorn St. 4 0 131 97 5 2 179 158 Grambling St. 2 2 101 96 3 4 117 188 Southern U. 2 2 124 115 3 4 192 225 Texas Southern 1 3 99 149 2 5 209 263 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 4 77 135 1 6 137 241

___

Saturday’s Games

Alcorn St. at Bethune-Cookman, Noon

Texas Southern at Jackson St., 2 p.m.

MVSU at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.

Alabama St. at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. vs. Alabama A&M at Birmingham, Ala., 3:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at MVSU, 4 p.m.

Grambling St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 3 1 173 84 7 1 355 148 Appalachian St. 2 1 88 84 5 2 219 168 Georgia St. 2 1 99 82 3 4 170 227 Troy 2 2 102 116 4 4 205 172 Georgia Southern 1 3 117 129 2 5 163 237

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 5 0 162 78 7 1 256 154 Louisiana-Monroe 2 2 97 161 4 3 150 241 South Alabama 1 3 121 108 4 3 202 155 Texas State 1 3 77 135 2 6 175 282 Arkansas St. 0 3 80 139 1 6 207 308

___

Thursday’s Games

Georgia St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Arkansas St., 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 3 p.m.

South Alabama at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Coastal Carolina 35, Troy 28

Saturday, Oct. 30

Louisiana-Lafayette 45, Texas State 0

Louisiana-Monroe at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at South Alabama, 5 p.m.

Georgia St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sam Houston St. 4 0 149 69 6 0 243 99 E. Kentucky 4 0 130 63 6 2 220 171 Cent. Arkansas 3 2 199 156 4 4 299 262 Abilene Christian 2 2 116 89 4 3 221 161 Stephen F. Austin 2 2 101 79 4 3 242 133 Tarleton St. 1 2 54 60 4 3 200 142 Jacksonville St. 1 2 49 104 3 5 133 241 Lamar 0 5 72 212 2 6 136 279 Dixie St. 0 2 40 78 0 8 108 301

___

Saturday’s Games

Dixie St. at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

Texas Wesleyan at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Lamar at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Delaware 17, Dixie St. 10

Cent. Arkansas 38, Jacksonville St. 14

E. Kentucky 42, Lamar 10

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Liberty 7 2 337 160 Army 4 3 242 194 Umass 1 7 120 370 Notre Dame 6 1 217 162 BYU 6 2 208 180 New Mexico St. 1 7 195 308 Uconn 1 8 146 324

___

Saturday’s Games

Air Force vs. Army at Arlington, Texas, 11:30 a.m.

Liberty at Mississippi, Noon

Navy at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Utah St. at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Liberty 62, Umass 17

North Carolina at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Virginia at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

