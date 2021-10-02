Coronavirus News: US hits 700,000 COVID deaths | National Zoo cats ‘improving’ after COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » FBC Glance

FBC Glance

The Associated Press

October 2, 2021, 6:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

American Athletic Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Houston 2 0 73 30 4 1 183 75
Temple 1 0 34 31 3 2 137 151
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 4 0 153 58
SMU 0 0 0 0 4 0 172 92
UCF 0 0 0 0 2 1 134 87
Memphis 0 1 31 34 3 2 187 161
East Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 2 109 119
South Florida 0 0 0 0 1 3 85 139
Tulane 0 0 0 0 1 3 146 149
Tulsa 0 1 10 45 1 4 111 167
Navy 0 1 20 28 0 3 30 100

___

Friday’s Games

Houston 45, Tulsa 10

Saturday’s Games

Temple 34, Memphis 31

Cincinnati 24, Notre Dame 13

UCF at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida at SMU, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7

Houston at Tulane, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8

Temple at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

SMU at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

East Carolina at UCF, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wake Forest 3 0 109 65 5 0 192 91
NC State 1 0 27 21 3 1 127 52
Louisville 1 1 65 60 3 2 161 141
Clemson 1 1 35 35 2 2 87 48
Boston College 0 0 0 0 4 0 165 65
Syracuse 0 0 0 0 3 1 122 71
Florida St. 0 2 37 66 0 4 92 127

Coastal

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Pittsburgh 1 0 52 21 4 1 262 113
Virginia Tech 1 0 17 10 3 1 94 61
North Carolina 2 2 129 108 3 2 188 125
Virginia 1 2 86 124 3 2 171 138
Georgia Tech 1 2 74 88 2 3 140 127
Duke 0 1 7 38 3 2 162 142
Miami 0 1 28 30 2 3 152 135

___

Thursday’s Games

Virginia 30, Miami 28

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 38, Duke 7

Pittsburgh 52, Georgia Tech 21

Wake Forest 37, Louisville 34

Syracuse at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at NC State, 6 p.m.

Boston College at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Georgia Tech at Duke, 12:30 p.m.

Florida St. at North Carolina, TBA

Wake Forest at Syracuse, TBA

Virginia at Louisville, TBA

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Big 12 Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Baylor 2 0 76 36 4 0 171 63
Oklahoma 1 0 16 13 4 0 155 64
Oklahoma St. 1 0 31 20 4 0 103 79
Texas 2 0 102 62 4 1 219 120
Kansas St. 0 1 20 31 3 1 113 78
Texas Tech 0 1 35 70 3 1 155 134
Iowa St. 0 1 29 31 2 2 110 71
TCU 0 1 27 32 2 2 140 109
West Virginia 0 1 13 16 2 2 130 67
Kansas 0 1 7 45 1 3 79 160

___

Saturday’s Games

Texas 32, TCU 27

Texas Tech at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

West Virginia at Baylor, Noon

Oklahoma vs. Texas at Dallas, Noon

TCU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Big Sky Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
E. Washington 1 0 50 21 4 0 210 124
Montana 1 0 39 7 3 0 94 21
UC Davis 1 0 17 14 4 0 149 65
Montana St. 1 0 30 17 3 1 143 53
N. Colorado 1 0 17 10 2 2 79 75
Sacramento St. 1 0 23 21 2 2 88 104
Idaho 0 0 0 0 1 2 82 98
Cal Poly 0 1 7 39 1 3 59 167
N. Arizona 0 1 10 17 1 3 54 112
Portland St. 0 1 17 30 1 3 97 130
S. Utah 0 1 21 50 1 3 89 171
Weber St. 0 1 14 17 1 3 96 97
Idaho St. 0 1 21 23 0 3 45 107

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Cal Poly, 8:35 p.m.

Idaho at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Montana at E. Washington, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

UC Davis at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Dixie St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

Cal Poly at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.

S. Utah at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Big South Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 95 31 3 2 151 149
NC A&T 1 0 41 14 2 2 113 102
Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 83 80
Hampton 0 0 0 0 2 2 141 154
Gardner-Webb 0 1 17 54 2 3 160 156
Campbell 0 0 0 0 1 2 102 72
Charleston Southern 0 1 14 41 1 2 80 93
Robert Morris 0 1 14 41 1 2 36 102
North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 4 66 127

___

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T 41, Robert Morris 14

Monmouth (NJ) 54, Gardner-Webb 17

Norfolk St. 47, Hampton 44

Jacksonville St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

Campbell at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

North Alabama at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Princeton at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.

Campbell at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan 2 0 58 30 5 0 199 64
Michigan St. 2 0 61 41 4 0 141 72
Penn St. 1 0 16 10 4 0 126 60
Ohio St. 1 0 45 31 3 1 173 93
Maryland 1 1 34 68 4 1 163 108
Rutgers 0 1 13 20 3 1 136 54
Indiana 0 1 6 34 2 2 119 117

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Iowa 2 0 85 20 5 0 166 58
Minnesota 1 1 51 58 3 2 122 98
Purdue 1 1 26 29 3 2 118 77
Illinois 1 2 56 55 2 4 124 148
Northwestern 0 1 21 38 2 2 103 80
Nebraska 0 2 42 53 2 3 138 86
Wisconsin 0 2 27 54 1 3 74 102

___

Friday’s Games

Iowa 51, Maryland 14

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 20, Purdue 13

Illinois 24, Charlotte 14

Michigan 38, Wisconsin 17

Ohio St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Maryland at Ohio St., Noon

Michigan St. at Rutgers, Noon

Wisconsin at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 1 0 55 7 3 0 160 41
Rhode Island 2 0 43 34 4 0 133 79
New Hampshire 2 0 53 35 3 1 79 125
Villanova 1 0 34 27 3 1 153 71
William & Mary 1 0 34 31 3 1 85 84
Delaware 1 0 34 24 2 1 74 79
Elon 1 1 51 41 2 3 107 132
Richmond 0 2 34 54 2 3 113 92
Maine 0 2 31 89 1 3 76 156
Towson 0 1 14 26 1 3 73 109
Stony Brook 0 2 41 54 1 4 86 136
Albany (NY) 0 1 14 16 0 3 44 106

___

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island 27, Stony Brook 20

Elon 20, Richmond 7

Albany (NY) at Delaware, 3 p.m.

James Madison at New Hampshire, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Elon at Maine, Noon

Delaware at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Villanova at James Madison, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Towson, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Charlotte 1 0 42 39 3 2 134 121
FAU 0 0 0 0 2 2 104 86
Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 2 161 90
W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 2 125 92
FIU 0 0 0 0 1 3 113 118
Middle Tennessee 0 2 52 69 1 3 116 119
Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 1 3 108 129

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UTSA 1 0 27 13 4 0 149 71
UAB 1 0 40 6 3 1 106 83
Louisiana Tech 1 0 24 17 2 2 140 133
UTEP 0 0 0 0 3 1 101 98
North Texas 0 2 23 64 1 3 79 113
Rice 0 0 0 0 1 3 72 174
Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 1 3 67 115

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois 24, Charlotte 14

FIU at FAU, 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at UTSA, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at NC State, 6 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Rice, 6:30 p.m.

Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Liberty at UAB, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8

Charlotte at FIU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Old Dominion at Marshall, 2 p.m.

FAU at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

North Texas at Missouri, 4 p.m.

UTSA at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Ivy League

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dartmouth 1 0 31 7 3 0 100 28
Harvard 1 0 49 17 3 0 131 39
Princeton 1 0 24 7 3 0 119 7
Yale 1 0 23 17 2 1 74 37
Columbia 0 1 7 24 2 1 79 62
Penn 0 1 7 31 1 2 51 61
Brown 0 1 17 49 0 2 41 94
Cornell 0 1 17 23 0 2 38 54

___

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth 31, Penn 7

Saturday’s Games

Yale 34, Lehigh 0

Princeton 24, Columbia 7

Harvard 38, Holy Cross 13

Cornell at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.

Brown at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Colgate at Brown, 12:30 p.m.

Lehigh at Penn, 1 p.m.

Princeton at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Cornell at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Columbia at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Yale at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 2 2 66 80
Buffalo 0 1 17 24 2 3 149 121
Akron 0 0 0 0 1 3 76 178
Kent St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 93 118
Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 1 3 92 110
Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 4 55 141

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
W. Michigan 1 0 24 17 4 1 133 108
Toledo 1 0 22 12 3 2 151 83
E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 3 1 143 98
Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 2 121 110
N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 2 116 148
Ball St. 0 1 12 22 1 3 68 132

___

Saturday’s Games

W. Michigan 24, Buffalo 17

Toledo 45, Umass 7

E. Michigan at N. Illinois, delayed

Ohio at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

Army at Ball St., 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

N. Illinois at Toledo, Noon

Akron at Bowling Green, Noon

Miami (Ohio) at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 3 2 164 176
NC Central 0 0 0 0 2 2 67 108
Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 62 129
SC State 0 0 0 0 1 3 121 169
Howard 0 0 0 0 1 4 84 187
Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 41 148

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) 27, Morgan St. 14

Howard 22, Sacred Heart 17

SC State 42, Bethune-Cookman 35

Norfolk St. 47, Hampton 44

NC Central at MVSU, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Wagner, 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8

Morgan St. at Howard, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Tennessee Tech at NC Central, 2 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

SC State at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
S. Dakota St. 1 0 44 0 3 0 138 30
Missouri St. 2 0 72 43 3 1 131 100
S. Illinois 1 0 35 17 3 1 160 72
W. Illinois 1 0 38 35 1 3 122 170
N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 127 13
N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 2 1 88 35
North Dakota 0 0 0 0 2 1 97 62
Indiana St. 0 1 0 44 2 2 55 110
South Dakota 0 1 23 31 2 2 119 69
Illinois St. 0 2 37 76 2 3 117 135
Youngstown St. 0 1 35 38 1 2 93 121

___

Saturday’s Games

Missouri St. 41, Illinois St. 20

N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 3 p.m.

Indiana St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Youngstown St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Dixie St. at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

W. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

N. Iowa at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

North Dakota at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Fresno St. 1 0 38 30 4 1 210 108
San Jose St. 1 0 17 13 2 2 72 80
San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 4 0 147 76
Nevada 0 0 0 0 2 1 88 65
Hawaii 0 1 13 17 2 3 140 162
UNLV 0 1 30 38 0 4 76 158

Mountain

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Boise St. 1 0 27 3 2 2 132 73
Utah St. 1 1 52 72 3 2 146 153
Wyoming 0 0 0 0 4 0 138 93
Air Force 0 1 45 49 3 1 134 73
New Mexico 0 0 0 0 2 2 74 96
Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 80 96

___

Friday’s Games

BYU 34, Utah St. 20

Saturday’s Games

Nevada at Boise St., 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at UTSA, 6 p.m.

Air Force at New Mexico, 6:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Fresno St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Boise St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Air Force, 7 p.m.

New Mexico at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Northeast Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duquesne 1 0 37 14 3 1 124 92
Bryant 1 0 17 6 2 2 86 103
St. Francis (Pa.) 1 0 39 24 2 3 107 128
CCSU 1 0 21 19 1 3 52 172
Merrimack 0 1 14 37 3 2 177 122
Sacred Heart 0 1 6 17 2 3 68 87
LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 3 17 156
Wagner 0 2 43 60 0 4 57 170

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) 27, Morgan St. 14

Duquesne 37, Merrimack 14

Howard 22, Sacred Heart 17

Brown at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Wagner, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Bryant at Duquesne, Noon

Wagner at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Columbia at CCSU, 1 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
E. Illinois 1 0 28 14 1 4 83 134
SE Missouri 1 1 64 42 1 4 127 200
Tennessee Tech 1 1 42 45 1 4 56 179
UT Martin 0 0 0 0 3 1 123 127
Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 2 2 133 144
Murray St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 52 69
Tennessee St. 0 1 14 47 1 3 81 108

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech 28, SE Missouri 17

E. Illinois at Murray St., 5 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Tennessee Tech at NC Central, 2 p.m.

Murray St. at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oregon 1 0 41 19 4 0 155 78
Oregon St. 1 0 45 27 3 1 153 84
Washington 1 0 31 24 2 2 100 71
Stanford 1 1 66 63 2 2 114 110
California 0 1 24 31 1 3 115 117
Washington St. 0 2 27 69 1 3 94 119

South

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Arizona St. 1 0 35 13 3 1 130 64
UCLA 1 0 35 24 3 1 154 101
Utah 1 0 24 13 2 2 112 89
Southern Cal 2 2 137 115 3 2 167 122
Colorado 0 2 27 72 1 4 69 119
Arizona 0 1 19 41 0 4 68 124

___

Saturday’s Games

Southern Cal 37, Colorado 14

Oregon at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at California, 5:30 p.m.

Washington at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Arizona St. at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8

Stanford at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Oregon St. at Washington St., 4 p.m.

Utah at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Patriot League

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colgate 2 0 58 24 2 3 68 126
Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 3 2 137 133
Fordham 0 0 0 0 1 3 75 137
Georgetown 0 1 21 28 1 3 74 121
Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 3 54 92
Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 3 9 106
Lehigh 0 1 3 30 0 5 9 174

___

Saturday’s Games

Yale 34, Lehigh 0

Colgate 28, Georgetown 21

Harvard 38, Holy Cross 13

Cornell at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.

Fordham at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Bucknell at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Colgate at Brown, 12:30 p.m.

Lehigh at Penn, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Pioneer League

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Davidson 2 0 63 44 3 1 115 115
St. Thomas (Minn.) 1 0 36 0 2 1 51 53
Morehead St. 1 0 45 38 2 2 152 174
Marist 1 0 27 24 1 2 58 95
Dayton 1 1 101 88 2 2 121 153
Drake 1 1 27 27 2 3 79 113
Valparaiso 1 1 48 48 1 4 76 168
Presbyterian 0 1 43 63 2 2 195 181
Stetson 0 1 28 35 2 2 131 128
Butler 0 2 3 42 2 3 136 139
San Diego 0 1 16 28 0 4 50 161

___

Saturday’s Games

Drake 6, Butler 3

Marist 27, Valparaiso 24

Davidson 35, Stetson 28

Morehead St. 45, Dayton 38

St. Thomas (Minn.) at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

San Diego at Butler, Noon

Stetson at Marist, Noon

Morehead St. at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Drake, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 3 0 139 13 5 0 205 23
Kentucky 2 0 51 38 4 0 124 71
Florida 1 1 67 45 3 1 144 79
Tennessee 1 1 76 62 3 2 204 109
South Carolina 0 2 23 56 2 2 89 73
Missouri 0 2 52 97 2 3 179 190
Vanderbilt 0 1 0 62 1 3 50 147

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 1 0 31 29 4 0 186 70
LSU 1 0 28 25 3 1 138 91
Arkansas 1 1 20 47 4 1 143 95
Mississippi 0 0 0 0 3 0 158 62
Auburn 0 0 0 0 3 1 176 62
Texas A&M 0 1 10 20 3 1 95 37
Mississippi St. 0 1 25 28 2 2 113 103

___

Saturday’s Games

Georgia 37, Arkansas 0

Tennessee 62, Missouri 24

Mississippi at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Troy at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Florida at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Uconn at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

Auburn at LSU, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

South Carolina at Tennessee, Noon

Vanderbilt at Florida, Noon

Georgia at Auburn, TBA

Arkansas at Mississippi, TBA

North Texas at Missouri, 4 p.m.

LSU at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

Southern Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
ETSU 1 0 55 48 4 0 161 71
Mercer 1 0 24 3 2 1 107 51
Chattanooga 1 0 45 17 2 2 108 75
The Citadel 1 0 35 24 2 2 115 127
VMI 1 1 55 58 3 2 141 163
Samford 1 1 90 92 2 2 169 139
Furman 0 1 3 24 2 2 65 87
Wofford 0 1 23 31 1 2 57 84
W. Carolina 0 2 54 87 0 5 116 246

___

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga 45, W. Carolina 17

The Citadel 35, VMI 24

Wofford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

Samford at Mercer, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Chattanooga at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Furman at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at W. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

The Citadel at ETSU, 4:30 p.m.

Southland Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Incarnate Word 1 0 31 0 3 1 154 87
SE Louisiana 1 0 38 35 3 1 185 118
Nicholls 0 0 0 0 1 2 72 83
McNeese St. 0 2 35 69 1 4 109 169
Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 0 3 57 109
Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 34 92

___

Saturday’s Games

SE Louisiana 38, McNeese St. 35

Houston Baptist at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 1 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama A&M 1 0 30 27 3 0 117 103
Jackson St. 1 0 7 6 3 1 76 51
Alabama St. 1 0 38 24 2 1 52 99
Florida A&M 0 1 6 7 1 2 57 52
Bethune-Cookman 0 2 51 68 0 5 128 211
MVSU 0 1 25 38 0 3 38 131

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Prairie View 3 0 91 44 4 1 137 111
Alcorn St. 1 0 39 38 2 2 87 99
Southern U. 1 0 38 25 2 2 106 135
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 2 55 66 1 3 112 127
Grambling St. 0 1 10 24 1 3 26 116
Texas Southern 0 1 17 40 0 3 58 154

___

Thursday’s Games

Prairie View 27, Ark.-Pine Bluff 17

Saturday’s Games

SC State 42, Bethune-Cookman 35

Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

North American University at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

NC Central at MVSU, 4 p.m.

Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Texas Southern vs. Southern U. at Arlington, Texas, 5 p.m.

MVSU at Bethune-Cookman, 5 p.m.

SC State at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Coastal Carolina 1 0 59 6 5 0 241 70
Appalachian St. 1 0 45 16 4 1 176 100
Troy 0 1 16 29 2 2 105 62
Georgia Southern 0 1 20 28 1 3 66 136
Georgia St. 0 1 16 45 1 4 87 190

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 1 0 28 20 3 1 122 96
Louisiana-Monroe 1 1 35 75 2 2 57 127
South Alabama 0 0 0 0 3 0 81 47
Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 127 169
Texas State 0 0 0 0 1 3 98 147

___

Saturday’s Games

Appalachian St. 45, Georgia St. 16

Coastal Carolina 59, Louisiana-Monroe 6

Troy at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Georgia Southern at Troy, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sam Houston St. 1 0 45 35 3 0 139 65
Abilene Christian 1 0 56 0 3 1 161 72
Stephen F. Austin 1 0 20 10 3 1 161 64
E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 2 2 90 108
Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 78 106
Lamar 0 1 0 56 2 2 64 123
Tarleton St. 0 1 10 20 2 2 139 88
Cent. Arkansas 0 1 35 45 1 3 135 151
Dixie St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 120

___

Saturday’s Games

Tarleton St. at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

Sam Houston St. vs. Stephen F. Austin at Houston, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Dixie St. at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Lamar at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.

Dixie St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.

Abilene Christian at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Army 4 0 156 76
BYU 5 0 146 97
Notre Dame 4 1 154 117
Liberty 3 1 135 61
New Mexico St. 1 4 102 168
Uconn 0 5 71 208
Umass 0 5 73 236

___

Friday’s Games

BYU 34, Utah St. 20

Saturday’s Games

Toledo 45, Umass 7

Cincinnati 24, Notre Dame 13

Army at Ball St., 5 p.m.

Liberty at UAB, 7 p.m.

Uconn at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Uconn at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Boise St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Discipline for unvaccinated federal employees can start on Nov. 9, OPM says

Transportation Dept. furloughs 3,700 employees over lapse in federal highway fund

All TSP funds — except G — post negative returns in September

VA extending pandemic IT mindset to continue modernization acceleration

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up