FBC Glance

All Times EDT

American Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Houston 2 0 73 30 4 1 183 75 Temple 1 0 34 31 3 2 137 151 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 4 0 153 58 SMU 0 0 0 0 4 0 172 92 UCF 0 0 0 0 2 1 134 87 Memphis 0 1 31 34 3 2 187 161 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 2 109 119 South Florida 0 0 0 0 1 3 85 139 Tulane 0 0 0 0 1 3 146 149 Tulsa 0 1 10 45 1 4 111 167 Navy 0 1 20 28 0 3 30 100

Friday’s Games

Houston 45, Tulsa 10

Saturday’s Games

Temple 34, Memphis 31

Cincinnati 24, Notre Dame 13

UCF at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

South Florida at SMU, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7

Houston at Tulane, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8

Temple at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

SMU at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

East Carolina at UCF, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wake Forest 3 0 109 65 5 0 192 91 NC State 1 0 27 21 3 1 127 52 Louisville 1 1 65 60 3 2 161 141 Clemson 1 1 35 35 2 2 87 48 Boston College 0 0 0 0 4 0 165 65 Syracuse 0 0 0 0 3 1 122 71 Florida St. 0 2 37 66 0 4 92 127

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Pittsburgh 1 0 52 21 4 1 262 113 Virginia Tech 1 0 17 10 3 1 94 61 North Carolina 2 2 129 108 3 2 188 125 Virginia 1 2 86 124 3 2 171 138 Georgia Tech 1 2 74 88 2 3 140 127 Duke 0 1 7 38 3 2 162 142 Miami 0 1 28 30 2 3 152 135

Thursday’s Games

Virginia 30, Miami 28

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 38, Duke 7

Pittsburgh 52, Georgia Tech 21

Wake Forest 37, Louisville 34

Syracuse at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at NC State, 6 p.m.

Boston College at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Georgia Tech at Duke, 12:30 p.m.

Florida St. at North Carolina, TBA

Wake Forest at Syracuse, TBA

Virginia at Louisville, TBA

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Big 12 Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Baylor 2 0 76 36 4 0 171 63 Oklahoma 1 0 16 13 4 0 155 64 Oklahoma St. 1 0 31 20 4 0 103 79 Texas 2 0 102 62 4 1 219 120 Kansas St. 0 1 20 31 3 1 113 78 Texas Tech 0 1 35 70 3 1 155 134 Iowa St. 0 1 29 31 2 2 110 71 TCU 0 1 27 32 2 2 140 109 West Virginia 0 1 13 16 2 2 130 67 Kansas 0 1 7 45 1 3 79 160

Saturday’s Games

Texas 32, TCU 27

Texas Tech at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

West Virginia at Baylor, Noon

Oklahoma vs. Texas at Dallas, Noon

TCU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.

Big Sky Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Washington 1 0 50 21 4 0 210 124 Montana 1 0 39 7 3 0 94 21 UC Davis 1 0 17 14 4 0 149 65 Montana St. 1 0 30 17 3 1 143 53 N. Colorado 1 0 17 10 2 2 79 75 Sacramento St. 1 0 23 21 2 2 88 104 Idaho 0 0 0 0 1 2 82 98 Cal Poly 0 1 7 39 1 3 59 167 N. Arizona 0 1 10 17 1 3 54 112 Portland St. 0 1 17 30 1 3 97 130 S. Utah 0 1 21 50 1 3 89 171 Weber St. 0 1 14 17 1 3 96 97 Idaho St. 0 1 21 23 0 3 45 107

Saturday’s Games

N. Colorado at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Cal Poly, 8:35 p.m.

Idaho at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Montana at E. Washington, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

UC Davis at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Dixie St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

Cal Poly at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.

S. Utah at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Big South Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Monmouth (NJ) 2 0 95 31 3 2 151 149 NC A&T 1 0 41 14 2 2 113 102 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 83 80 Hampton 0 0 0 0 2 2 141 154 Gardner-Webb 0 1 17 54 2 3 160 156 Campbell 0 0 0 0 1 2 102 72 Charleston Southern 0 1 14 41 1 2 80 93 Robert Morris 0 1 14 41 1 2 36 102 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 0 4 66 127

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T 41, Robert Morris 14

Monmouth (NJ) 54, Gardner-Webb 17

Norfolk St. 47, Hampton 44

Jacksonville St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

Campbell at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

North Alabama at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Princeton at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Hampton, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.

Campbell at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 2 0 58 30 5 0 199 64 Michigan St. 2 0 61 41 4 0 141 72 Penn St. 1 0 16 10 4 0 126 60 Ohio St. 1 0 45 31 3 1 173 93 Maryland 1 1 34 68 4 1 163 108 Rutgers 0 1 13 20 3 1 136 54 Indiana 0 1 6 34 2 2 119 117

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa 2 0 85 20 5 0 166 58 Minnesota 1 1 51 58 3 2 122 98 Purdue 1 1 26 29 3 2 118 77 Illinois 1 2 56 55 2 4 124 148 Northwestern 0 1 21 38 2 2 103 80 Nebraska 0 2 42 53 2 3 138 86 Wisconsin 0 2 27 54 1 3 74 102

Friday’s Games

Iowa 51, Maryland 14

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 20, Purdue 13

Illinois 24, Charlotte 14

Michigan 38, Wisconsin 17

Ohio St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Maryland at Ohio St., Noon

Michigan St. at Rutgers, Noon

Wisconsin at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 1 0 55 7 3 0 160 41 Rhode Island 2 0 43 34 4 0 133 79 New Hampshire 2 0 53 35 3 1 79 125 Villanova 1 0 34 27 3 1 153 71 William & Mary 1 0 34 31 3 1 85 84 Delaware 1 0 34 24 2 1 74 79 Elon 1 1 51 41 2 3 107 132 Richmond 0 2 34 54 2 3 113 92 Maine 0 2 31 89 1 3 76 156 Towson 0 1 14 26 1 3 73 109 Stony Brook 0 2 41 54 1 4 86 136 Albany (NY) 0 1 14 16 0 3 44 106

Saturday’s Games

Rhode Island 27, Stony Brook 20

Elon 20, Richmond 7

Albany (NY) at Delaware, 3 p.m.

James Madison at New Hampshire, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Elon at Maine, Noon

Delaware at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Villanova at James Madison, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Towson, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Charlotte 1 0 42 39 3 2 134 121 FAU 0 0 0 0 2 2 104 86 Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 2 161 90 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 2 125 92 FIU 0 0 0 0 1 3 113 118 Middle Tennessee 0 2 52 69 1 3 116 119 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 1 3 108 129

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UTSA 1 0 27 13 4 0 149 71 UAB 1 0 40 6 3 1 106 83 Louisiana Tech 1 0 24 17 2 2 140 133 UTEP 0 0 0 0 3 1 101 98 North Texas 0 2 23 64 1 3 79 113 Rice 0 0 0 0 1 3 72 174 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 1 3 67 115

Saturday’s Games

Illinois 24, Charlotte 14

FIU at FAU, 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at UTSA, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at NC State, 6 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Rice, 6:30 p.m.

Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Liberty at UAB, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8

Charlotte at FIU, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Old Dominion at Marshall, 2 p.m.

FAU at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

North Texas at Missouri, 4 p.m.

UTSA at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Ivy League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dartmouth 1 0 31 7 3 0 100 28 Harvard 1 0 49 17 3 0 131 39 Princeton 1 0 24 7 3 0 119 7 Yale 1 0 23 17 2 1 74 37 Columbia 0 1 7 24 2 1 79 62 Penn 0 1 7 31 1 2 51 61 Brown 0 1 17 49 0 2 41 94 Cornell 0 1 17 23 0 2 38 54

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth 31, Penn 7

Saturday’s Games

Yale 34, Lehigh 0

Princeton 24, Columbia 7

Harvard 38, Holy Cross 13

Cornell at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.

Brown at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Colgate at Brown, 12:30 p.m.

Lehigh at Penn, 1 p.m.

Princeton at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.

Cornell at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Columbia at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Yale at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 2 2 66 80 Buffalo 0 1 17 24 2 3 149 121 Akron 0 0 0 0 1 3 76 178 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 93 118 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 1 3 92 110 Ohio 0 0 0 0 0 4 55 141

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Michigan 1 0 24 17 4 1 133 108 Toledo 1 0 22 12 3 2 151 83 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 3 1 143 98 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 2 121 110 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 2 2 116 148 Ball St. 0 1 12 22 1 3 68 132

Saturday’s Games

W. Michigan 24, Buffalo 17

Toledo 45, Umass 7

E. Michigan at N. Illinois, delayed

Ohio at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

Army at Ball St., 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

N. Illinois at Toledo, Noon

Akron at Bowling Green, Noon

Miami (Ohio) at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 3 2 164 176 NC Central 0 0 0 0 2 2 67 108 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 62 129 SC State 0 0 0 0 1 3 121 169 Howard 0 0 0 0 1 4 84 187 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 41 148

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) 27, Morgan St. 14

Howard 22, Sacred Heart 17

SC State 42, Bethune-Cookman 35

Norfolk St. 47, Hampton 44

NC Central at MVSU, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Wagner, 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8

Morgan St. at Howard, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Tennessee Tech at NC Central, 2 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

SC State at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA S. Dakota St. 1 0 44 0 3 0 138 30 Missouri St. 2 0 72 43 3 1 131 100 S. Illinois 1 0 35 17 3 1 160 72 W. Illinois 1 0 38 35 1 3 122 170 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 127 13 N. Iowa 0 0 0 0 2 1 88 35 North Dakota 0 0 0 0 2 1 97 62 Indiana St. 0 1 0 44 2 2 55 110 South Dakota 0 1 23 31 2 2 119 69 Illinois St. 0 2 37 76 2 3 117 135 Youngstown St. 0 1 35 38 1 2 93 121

Saturday’s Games

Missouri St. 41, Illinois St. 20

N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 3 p.m.

Indiana St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Youngstown St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Dixie St. at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

W. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

N. Iowa at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Missouri St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

North Dakota at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Fresno St. 1 0 38 30 4 1 210 108 San Jose St. 1 0 17 13 2 2 72 80 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 4 0 147 76 Nevada 0 0 0 0 2 1 88 65 Hawaii 0 1 13 17 2 3 140 162 UNLV 0 1 30 38 0 4 76 158

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 1 0 27 3 2 2 132 73 Utah St. 1 1 52 72 3 2 146 153 Wyoming 0 0 0 0 4 0 138 93 Air Force 0 1 45 49 3 1 134 73 New Mexico 0 0 0 0 2 2 74 96 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 80 96

Friday’s Games

BYU 34, Utah St. 20

Saturday’s Games

Nevada at Boise St., 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at UTSA, 6 p.m.

Air Force at New Mexico, 6:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Fresno St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Boise St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Air Force, 7 p.m.

New Mexico at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Northeast Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 1 0 37 14 3 1 124 92 Bryant 1 0 17 6 2 2 86 103 St. Francis (Pa.) 1 0 39 24 2 3 107 128 CCSU 1 0 21 19 1 3 52 172 Merrimack 0 1 14 37 3 2 177 122 Sacred Heart 0 1 6 17 2 3 68 87 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 3 17 156 Wagner 0 2 43 60 0 4 57 170

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) 27, Morgan St. 14

Duquesne 37, Merrimack 14

Howard 22, Sacred Heart 17

Brown at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Wagner, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Bryant at Duquesne, Noon

Wagner at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Columbia at CCSU, 1 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA E. Illinois 1 0 28 14 1 4 83 134 SE Missouri 1 1 64 42 1 4 127 200 Tennessee Tech 1 1 42 45 1 4 56 179 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 3 1 123 127 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 2 2 133 144 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 52 69 Tennessee St. 0 1 14 47 1 3 81 108

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee Tech 28, SE Missouri 17

E. Illinois at Murray St., 5 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Tennessee Tech at NC Central, 2 p.m.

Murray St. at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

SE Missouri at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 1 0 41 19 4 0 155 78 Oregon St. 1 0 45 27 3 1 153 84 Washington 1 0 31 24 2 2 100 71 Stanford 1 1 66 63 2 2 114 110 California 0 1 24 31 1 3 115 117 Washington St. 0 2 27 69 1 3 94 119

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arizona St. 1 0 35 13 3 1 130 64 UCLA 1 0 35 24 3 1 154 101 Utah 1 0 24 13 2 2 112 89 Southern Cal 2 2 137 115 3 2 167 122 Colorado 0 2 27 72 1 4 69 119 Arizona 0 1 19 41 0 4 68 124

Saturday’s Games

Southern Cal 37, Colorado 14

Oregon at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.

Washington St. at California, 5:30 p.m.

Washington at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Arizona St. at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8

Stanford at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Oregon St. at Washington St., 4 p.m.

Utah at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Patriot League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Colgate 2 0 58 24 2 3 68 126 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 3 2 137 133 Fordham 0 0 0 0 1 3 75 137 Georgetown 0 1 21 28 1 3 74 121 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 3 54 92 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 3 9 106 Lehigh 0 1 3 30 0 5 9 174

Saturday’s Games

Yale 34, Lehigh 0

Colgate 28, Georgetown 21

Harvard 38, Holy Cross 13

Cornell at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.

Fordham at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Bucknell at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Colgate at Brown, 12:30 p.m.

Lehigh at Penn, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Pioneer League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Davidson 2 0 63 44 3 1 115 115 St. Thomas (Minn.) 1 0 36 0 2 1 51 53 Morehead St. 1 0 45 38 2 2 152 174 Marist 1 0 27 24 1 2 58 95 Dayton 1 1 101 88 2 2 121 153 Drake 1 1 27 27 2 3 79 113 Valparaiso 1 1 48 48 1 4 76 168 Presbyterian 0 1 43 63 2 2 195 181 Stetson 0 1 28 35 2 2 131 128 Butler 0 2 3 42 2 3 136 139 San Diego 0 1 16 28 0 4 50 161

Saturday’s Games

Drake 6, Butler 3

Marist 27, Valparaiso 24

Davidson 35, Stetson 28

Morehead St. 45, Dayton 38

St. Thomas (Minn.) at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

San Diego at Butler, Noon

Stetson at Marist, Noon

Morehead St. at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Dayton at Drake, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 3 0 139 13 5 0 205 23 Kentucky 2 0 51 38 4 0 124 71 Florida 1 1 67 45 3 1 144 79 Tennessee 1 1 76 62 3 2 204 109 South Carolina 0 2 23 56 2 2 89 73 Missouri 0 2 52 97 2 3 179 190 Vanderbilt 0 1 0 62 1 3 50 147

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 1 0 31 29 4 0 186 70 LSU 1 0 28 25 3 1 138 91 Arkansas 1 1 20 47 4 1 143 95 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 3 0 158 62 Auburn 0 0 0 0 3 1 176 62 Texas A&M 0 1 10 20 3 1 95 37 Mississippi St. 0 1 25 28 2 2 113 103

Saturday’s Games

Georgia 37, Arkansas 0

Tennessee 62, Missouri 24

Mississippi at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Troy at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Florida at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Uconn at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

Auburn at LSU, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

South Carolina at Tennessee, Noon

Vanderbilt at Florida, Noon

Georgia at Auburn, TBA

Arkansas at Mississippi, TBA

North Texas at Missouri, 4 p.m.

LSU at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

Southern Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA ETSU 1 0 55 48 4 0 161 71 Mercer 1 0 24 3 2 1 107 51 Chattanooga 1 0 45 17 2 2 108 75 The Citadel 1 0 35 24 2 2 115 127 VMI 1 1 55 58 3 2 141 163 Samford 1 1 90 92 2 2 169 139 Furman 0 1 3 24 2 2 65 87 Wofford 0 1 23 31 1 2 57 84 W. Carolina 0 2 54 87 0 5 116 246

Saturday’s Games

Chattanooga 45, W. Carolina 17

The Citadel 35, VMI 24

Wofford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.

Samford at Mercer, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Chattanooga at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Furman at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at W. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

The Citadel at ETSU, 4:30 p.m.

Southland Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 1 0 31 0 3 1 154 87 SE Louisiana 1 0 38 35 3 1 185 118 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 1 2 72 83 McNeese St. 0 2 35 69 1 4 109 169 Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 0 3 57 109 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 34 92

Saturday’s Games

SE Louisiana 38, McNeese St. 35

Houston Baptist at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 1 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama A&M 1 0 30 27 3 0 117 103 Jackson St. 1 0 7 6 3 1 76 51 Alabama St. 1 0 38 24 2 1 52 99 Florida A&M 0 1 6 7 1 2 57 52 Bethune-Cookman 0 2 51 68 0 5 128 211 MVSU 0 1 25 38 0 3 38 131

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 3 0 91 44 4 1 137 111 Alcorn St. 1 0 39 38 2 2 87 99 Southern U. 1 0 38 25 2 2 106 135 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 2 55 66 1 3 112 127 Grambling St. 0 1 10 24 1 3 26 116 Texas Southern 0 1 17 40 0 3 58 154

Thursday’s Games

Prairie View 27, Ark.-Pine Bluff 17

Saturday’s Games

SC State 42, Bethune-Cookman 35

Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

North American University at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

NC Central at MVSU, 4 p.m.

Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

Texas Southern vs. Southern U. at Arlington, Texas, 5 p.m.

MVSU at Bethune-Cookman, 5 p.m.

SC State at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 1 0 59 6 5 0 241 70 Appalachian St. 1 0 45 16 4 1 176 100 Troy 0 1 16 29 2 2 105 62 Georgia Southern 0 1 20 28 1 3 66 136 Georgia St. 0 1 16 45 1 4 87 190

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 1 0 28 20 3 1 122 96 Louisiana-Monroe 1 1 35 75 2 2 57 127 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 3 0 81 47 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 127 169 Texas State 0 0 0 0 1 3 98 147

Saturday’s Games

Appalachian St. 45, Georgia St. 16

Coastal Carolina 59, Louisiana-Monroe 6

Troy at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Georgia Southern at Troy, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sam Houston St. 1 0 45 35 3 0 139 65 Abilene Christian 1 0 56 0 3 1 161 72 Stephen F. Austin 1 0 20 10 3 1 161 64 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 2 2 90 108 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 78 106 Lamar 0 1 0 56 2 2 64 123 Tarleton St. 0 1 10 20 2 2 139 88 Cent. Arkansas 0 1 35 45 1 3 135 151 Dixie St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 120

Saturday’s Games

Tarleton St. at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.

Sam Houston St. vs. Stephen F. Austin at Houston, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Dixie St. at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Lamar at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.

Dixie St. at Montana, 3 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.

Abilene Christian at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Army 4 0 156 76 BYU 5 0 146 97 Notre Dame 4 1 154 117 Liberty 3 1 135 61 New Mexico St. 1 4 102 168 Uconn 0 5 71 208 Umass 0 5 73 236

Friday’s Games

BYU 34, Utah St. 20

Saturday’s Games

Toledo 45, Umass 7

Cincinnati 24, Notre Dame 13

Army at Ball St., 5 p.m.

Liberty at UAB, 7 p.m.

Uconn at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Uconn at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Boise St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

