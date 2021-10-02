FBC Glance

All Times EDT
American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|2
|0
|73
|30
|4
|1
|183
|75
|Temple
|1
|0
|34
|31
|3
|2
|137
|151
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|153
|58
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|172
|92
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|134
|87
|Memphis
|0
|1
|31
|34
|3
|2
|187
|161
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|109
|119
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|85
|139
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|146
|149
|Tulsa
|0
|1
|10
|45
|1
|4
|111
|167
|Navy
|0
|1
|20
|28
|0
|3
|30
|100
___
Friday’s Games
Houston 45, Tulsa 10
Saturday’s Games
Temple 34, Memphis 31
Cincinnati 24, Notre Dame 13
UCF at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
Tulane at East Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
South Florida at SMU, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Houston at Tulane, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 8
Temple at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
SMU at Navy, 3:30 p.m.
East Carolina at UCF, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Tulsa, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wake Forest
|3
|0
|109
|65
|5
|0
|192
|91
|NC State
|1
|0
|27
|21
|3
|1
|127
|52
|Louisville
|1
|1
|65
|60
|3
|2
|161
|141
|Clemson
|1
|1
|35
|35
|2
|2
|87
|48
|Boston College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|165
|65
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|122
|71
|Florida St.
|0
|2
|37
|66
|0
|4
|92
|127
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|52
|21
|4
|1
|262
|113
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|17
|10
|3
|1
|94
|61
|North Carolina
|2
|2
|129
|108
|3
|2
|188
|125
|Virginia
|1
|2
|86
|124
|3
|2
|171
|138
|Georgia Tech
|1
|2
|74
|88
|2
|3
|140
|127
|Duke
|0
|1
|7
|38
|3
|2
|162
|142
|Miami
|0
|1
|28
|30
|2
|3
|152
|135
___
Thursday’s Games
Virginia 30, Miami 28
Saturday’s Games
North Carolina 38, Duke 7
Pittsburgh 52, Georgia Tech 21
Wake Forest 37, Louisville 34
Syracuse at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at NC State, 6 p.m.
Boston College at Clemson, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Georgia Tech at Duke, 12:30 p.m.
Florida St. at North Carolina, TBA
Wake Forest at Syracuse, TBA
Virginia at Louisville, TBA
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Baylor
|2
|0
|76
|36
|4
|0
|171
|63
|Oklahoma
|1
|0
|16
|13
|4
|0
|155
|64
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|0
|31
|20
|4
|0
|103
|79
|Texas
|2
|0
|102
|62
|4
|1
|219
|120
|Kansas St.
|0
|1
|20
|31
|3
|1
|113
|78
|Texas Tech
|0
|1
|35
|70
|3
|1
|155
|134
|Iowa St.
|0
|1
|29
|31
|2
|2
|110
|71
|TCU
|0
|1
|27
|32
|2
|2
|140
|109
|West Virginia
|0
|1
|13
|16
|2
|2
|130
|67
|Kansas
|0
|1
|7
|45
|1
|3
|79
|160
___
Saturday’s Games
Texas 32, TCU 27
Texas Tech at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Kansas St., 3:30 p.m.
Kansas at Iowa St., 7 p.m.
Baylor at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
West Virginia at Baylor, Noon
Oklahoma vs. Texas at Dallas, Noon
TCU at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Washington
|1
|0
|50
|21
|4
|0
|210
|124
|Montana
|1
|0
|39
|7
|3
|0
|94
|21
|UC Davis
|1
|0
|17
|14
|4
|0
|149
|65
|Montana St.
|1
|0
|30
|17
|3
|1
|143
|53
|N. Colorado
|1
|0
|17
|10
|2
|2
|79
|75
|Sacramento St.
|1
|0
|23
|21
|2
|2
|88
|104
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|82
|98
|Cal Poly
|0
|1
|7
|39
|1
|3
|59
|167
|N. Arizona
|0
|1
|10
|17
|1
|3
|54
|112
|Portland St.
|0
|1
|17
|30
|1
|3
|97
|130
|S. Utah
|0
|1
|21
|50
|1
|3
|89
|171
|Weber St.
|0
|1
|14
|17
|1
|3
|96
|97
|Idaho St.
|0
|1
|21
|23
|0
|3
|45
|107
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Colorado at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Portland St. at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Cal Poly, 8:35 p.m.
Idaho at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
Montana at E. Washington, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
UC Davis at Idaho St., 3 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
Dixie St. at Montana, 3 p.m.
Cal Poly at Montana St., 4 p.m.
Portland St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.
S. Utah at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Big South Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|95
|31
|3
|2
|151
|149
|NC A&T
|1
|0
|41
|14
|2
|2
|113
|102
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|83
|80
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|141
|154
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|1
|17
|54
|2
|3
|160
|156
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|102
|72
|Charleston Southern
|0
|1
|14
|41
|1
|2
|80
|93
|Robert Morris
|0
|1
|14
|41
|1
|2
|36
|102
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|66
|127
___
Saturday’s Games
NC A&T 41, Robert Morris 14
Monmouth (NJ) 54, Gardner-Webb 17
Norfolk St. 47, Hampton 44
Jacksonville St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.
Campbell at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
North Alabama at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
Princeton at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Hampton, 2 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.
Campbell at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan
|2
|0
|58
|30
|5
|0
|199
|64
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|61
|41
|4
|0
|141
|72
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|16
|10
|4
|0
|126
|60
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|45
|31
|3
|1
|173
|93
|Maryland
|1
|1
|34
|68
|4
|1
|163
|108
|Rutgers
|0
|1
|13
|20
|3
|1
|136
|54
|Indiana
|0
|1
|6
|34
|2
|2
|119
|117
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa
|2
|0
|85
|20
|5
|0
|166
|58
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|51
|58
|3
|2
|122
|98
|Purdue
|1
|1
|26
|29
|3
|2
|118
|77
|Illinois
|1
|2
|56
|55
|2
|4
|124
|148
|Northwestern
|0
|1
|21
|38
|2
|2
|103
|80
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|42
|53
|2
|3
|138
|86
|Wisconsin
|0
|2
|27
|54
|1
|3
|74
|102
___
Friday’s Games
Iowa 51, Maryland 14
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 20, Purdue 13
Illinois 24, Charlotte 14
Michigan 38, Wisconsin 17
Ohio St. at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Maryland at Ohio St., Noon
Michigan St. at Rutgers, Noon
Wisconsin at Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Michigan at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Colonial Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|1
|0
|55
|7
|3
|0
|160
|41
|Rhode Island
|2
|0
|43
|34
|4
|0
|133
|79
|New Hampshire
|2
|0
|53
|35
|3
|1
|79
|125
|Villanova
|1
|0
|34
|27
|3
|1
|153
|71
|William & Mary
|1
|0
|34
|31
|3
|1
|85
|84
|Delaware
|1
|0
|34
|24
|2
|1
|74
|79
|Elon
|1
|1
|51
|41
|2
|3
|107
|132
|Richmond
|0
|2
|34
|54
|2
|3
|113
|92
|Maine
|0
|2
|31
|89
|1
|3
|76
|156
|Towson
|0
|1
|14
|26
|1
|3
|73
|109
|Stony Brook
|0
|2
|41
|54
|1
|4
|86
|136
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|14
|16
|0
|3
|44
|106
___
Saturday’s Games
Rhode Island 27, Stony Brook 20
Elon 20, Richmond 7
Albany (NY) at Delaware, 3 p.m.
James Madison at New Hampshire, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Elon at Maine, Noon
Delaware at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Villanova at James Madison, 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
Stony Brook at Towson, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Charlotte
|1
|0
|42
|39
|3
|2
|134
|121
|FAU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|104
|86
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|161
|90
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|125
|92
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|113
|118
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|2
|52
|69
|1
|3
|116
|119
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|108
|129
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|1
|0
|27
|13
|4
|0
|149
|71
|UAB
|1
|0
|40
|6
|3
|1
|106
|83
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|0
|24
|17
|2
|2
|140
|133
|UTEP
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|101
|98
|North Texas
|0
|2
|23
|64
|1
|3
|79
|113
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|72
|174
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|67
|115
___
Saturday’s Games
Illinois 24, Charlotte 14
FIU at FAU, 3:30 p.m.
UNLV at UTSA, 6 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at NC State, 6 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Rice, 6:30 p.m.
Marshall at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Liberty at UAB, 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Michigan St., 7:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 8
Charlotte at FIU, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Old Dominion at Marshall, 2 p.m.
FAU at UAB, 3:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.
North Texas at Missouri, 4 p.m.
UTSA at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
UTEP at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|1
|0
|31
|7
|3
|0
|100
|28
|Harvard
|1
|0
|49
|17
|3
|0
|131
|39
|Princeton
|1
|0
|24
|7
|3
|0
|119
|7
|Yale
|1
|0
|23
|17
|2
|1
|74
|37
|Columbia
|0
|1
|7
|24
|2
|1
|79
|62
|Penn
|0
|1
|7
|31
|1
|2
|51
|61
|Brown
|0
|1
|17
|49
|0
|2
|41
|94
|Cornell
|0
|1
|17
|23
|0
|2
|38
|54
___
Friday’s Games
Dartmouth 31, Penn 7
Saturday’s Games
Yale 34, Lehigh 0
Princeton 24, Columbia 7
Harvard 38, Holy Cross 13
Cornell at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.
Brown at Bryant, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Colgate at Brown, 12:30 p.m.
Lehigh at Penn, 1 p.m.
Princeton at Monmouth (NJ), 1 p.m.
Cornell at Harvard, 1 p.m.
Columbia at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Yale at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|66
|80
|Buffalo
|0
|1
|17
|24
|2
|3
|149
|121
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|76
|178
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|93
|118
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|92
|110
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|55
|141
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|1
|0
|24
|17
|4
|1
|133
|108
|Toledo
|1
|0
|22
|12
|3
|2
|151
|83
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|143
|98
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|121
|110
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|116
|148
|Ball St.
|0
|1
|12
|22
|1
|3
|68
|132
___
Saturday’s Games
W. Michigan 24, Buffalo 17
Toledo 45, Umass 7
E. Michigan at N. Illinois, delayed
Ohio at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.
Army at Ball St., 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
N. Illinois at Toledo, Noon
Akron at Bowling Green, Noon
Miami (Ohio) at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|164
|176
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|67
|108
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|62
|129
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|121
|169
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|84
|187
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|41
|148
___
Saturday’s Games
St. Francis (Pa.) 27, Morgan St. 14
Howard 22, Sacred Heart 17
SC State 42, Bethune-Cookman 35
Norfolk St. 47, Hampton 44
NC Central at MVSU, 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Wagner, 5 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 8
Morgan St. at Howard, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Tennessee Tech at NC Central, 2 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
SC State at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|S. Dakota St.
|1
|0
|44
|0
|3
|0
|138
|30
|Missouri St.
|2
|0
|72
|43
|3
|1
|131
|100
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|35
|17
|3
|1
|160
|72
|W. Illinois
|1
|0
|38
|35
|1
|3
|122
|170
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|127
|13
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|88
|35
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|97
|62
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|0
|44
|2
|2
|55
|110
|South Dakota
|0
|1
|23
|31
|2
|2
|119
|69
|Illinois St.
|0
|2
|37
|76
|2
|3
|117
|135
|Youngstown St.
|0
|1
|35
|38
|1
|2
|93
|121
___
Saturday’s Games
Missouri St. 41, Illinois St. 20
N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 3 p.m.
Indiana St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.
S. Illinois at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Youngstown St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
Dixie St. at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
W. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
N. Iowa at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
Missouri St. at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
North Dakota at South Dakota, 3 p.m.
S. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fresno St.
|1
|0
|38
|30
|4
|1
|210
|108
|San Jose St.
|1
|0
|17
|13
|2
|2
|72
|80
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|147
|76
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|88
|65
|Hawaii
|0
|1
|13
|17
|2
|3
|140
|162
|UNLV
|0
|1
|30
|38
|0
|4
|76
|158
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|27
|3
|2
|2
|132
|73
|Utah St.
|1
|1
|52
|72
|3
|2
|146
|153
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|138
|93
|Air Force
|0
|1
|45
|49
|3
|1
|134
|73
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|74
|96
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|80
|96
___
Friday’s Games
BYU 34, Utah St. 20
Saturday’s Games
Nevada at Boise St., 3:30 p.m.
UNLV at UTSA, 6 p.m.
Air Force at New Mexico, 6:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Fresno St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Boise St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.
San Jose St. at Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Air Force, 7 p.m.
New Mexico at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|1
|0
|37
|14
|3
|1
|124
|92
|Bryant
|1
|0
|17
|6
|2
|2
|86
|103
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|0
|39
|24
|2
|3
|107
|128
|CCSU
|1
|0
|21
|19
|1
|3
|52
|172
|Merrimack
|0
|1
|14
|37
|3
|2
|177
|122
|Sacred Heart
|0
|1
|6
|17
|2
|3
|68
|87
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|156
|Wagner
|0
|2
|43
|60
|0
|4
|57
|170
___
Saturday’s Games
St. Francis (Pa.) 27, Morgan St. 14
Duquesne 37, Merrimack 14
Howard 22, Sacred Heart 17
Brown at Bryant, 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Wagner, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Bryant at Duquesne, Noon
Wagner at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Columbia at CCSU, 1 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at St. Francis (Pa.), 1 p.m.
Merrimack at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
Ohio Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Illinois
|1
|0
|28
|14
|1
|4
|83
|134
|SE Missouri
|1
|1
|64
|42
|1
|4
|127
|200
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|1
|42
|45
|1
|4
|56
|179
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|123
|127
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|133
|144
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|69
|Tennessee St.
|0
|1
|14
|47
|1
|3
|81
|108
___
Saturday’s Games
Tennessee Tech 28, SE Missouri 17
E. Illinois at Murray St., 5 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Tennessee Tech at NC Central, 2 p.m.
Murray St. at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|1
|0
|41
|19
|4
|0
|155
|78
|Oregon St.
|1
|0
|45
|27
|3
|1
|153
|84
|Washington
|1
|0
|31
|24
|2
|2
|100
|71
|Stanford
|1
|1
|66
|63
|2
|2
|114
|110
|California
|0
|1
|24
|31
|1
|3
|115
|117
|Washington St.
|0
|2
|27
|69
|1
|3
|94
|119
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arizona St.
|1
|0
|35
|13
|3
|1
|130
|64
|UCLA
|1
|0
|35
|24
|3
|1
|154
|101
|Utah
|1
|0
|24
|13
|2
|2
|112
|89
|Southern Cal
|2
|2
|137
|115
|3
|2
|167
|122
|Colorado
|0
|2
|27
|72
|1
|4
|69
|119
|Arizona
|0
|1
|19
|41
|0
|4
|68
|124
___
Saturday’s Games
Southern Cal 37, Colorado 14
Oregon at Stanford, 3:30 p.m.
Washington St. at California, 5:30 p.m.
Washington at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
Arizona St. at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 8
Stanford at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Oregon St. at Washington St., 4 p.m.
Utah at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colgate
|2
|0
|58
|24
|2
|3
|68
|126
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|137
|133
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|75
|137
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|21
|28
|1
|3
|74
|121
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|54
|92
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|9
|106
|Lehigh
|0
|1
|3
|30
|0
|5
|9
|174
___
Saturday’s Games
Yale 34, Lehigh 0
Colgate 28, Georgetown 21
Harvard 38, Holy Cross 13
Cornell at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.
Fordham at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Bucknell at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Colgate at Brown, 12:30 p.m.
Lehigh at Penn, 1 p.m.
Wagner at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|2
|0
|63
|44
|3
|1
|115
|115
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|1
|0
|36
|0
|2
|1
|51
|53
|Morehead St.
|1
|0
|45
|38
|2
|2
|152
|174
|Marist
|1
|0
|27
|24
|1
|2
|58
|95
|Dayton
|1
|1
|101
|88
|2
|2
|121
|153
|Drake
|1
|1
|27
|27
|2
|3
|79
|113
|Valparaiso
|1
|1
|48
|48
|1
|4
|76
|168
|Presbyterian
|0
|1
|43
|63
|2
|2
|195
|181
|Stetson
|0
|1
|28
|35
|2
|2
|131
|128
|Butler
|0
|2
|3
|42
|2
|3
|136
|139
|San Diego
|0
|1
|16
|28
|0
|4
|50
|161
___
Saturday’s Games
Drake 6, Butler 3
Marist 27, Valparaiso 24
Davidson 35, Stetson 28
Morehead St. 45, Dayton 38
St. Thomas (Minn.) at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
San Diego at Butler, Noon
Stetson at Marist, Noon
Morehead St. at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Dayton at Drake, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|3
|0
|139
|13
|5
|0
|205
|23
|Kentucky
|2
|0
|51
|38
|4
|0
|124
|71
|Florida
|1
|1
|67
|45
|3
|1
|144
|79
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|76
|62
|3
|2
|204
|109
|South Carolina
|0
|2
|23
|56
|2
|2
|89
|73
|Missouri
|0
|2
|52
|97
|2
|3
|179
|190
|Vanderbilt
|0
|1
|0
|62
|1
|3
|50
|147
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|1
|0
|31
|29
|4
|0
|186
|70
|LSU
|1
|0
|28
|25
|3
|1
|138
|91
|Arkansas
|1
|1
|20
|47
|4
|1
|143
|95
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|158
|62
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|176
|62
|Texas A&M
|0
|1
|10
|20
|3
|1
|95
|37
|Mississippi St.
|0
|1
|25
|28
|2
|2
|113
|103
___
Saturday’s Games
Georgia 37, Arkansas 0
Tennessee 62, Missouri 24
Mississippi at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.
Troy at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Florida at Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Uconn at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
Auburn at LSU, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
South Carolina at Tennessee, Noon
Vanderbilt at Florida, Noon
Georgia at Auburn, TBA
Arkansas at Mississippi, TBA
North Texas at Missouri, 4 p.m.
LSU at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Alabama at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|ETSU
|1
|0
|55
|48
|4
|0
|161
|71
|Mercer
|1
|0
|24
|3
|2
|1
|107
|51
|Chattanooga
|1
|0
|45
|17
|2
|2
|108
|75
|The Citadel
|1
|0
|35
|24
|2
|2
|115
|127
|VMI
|1
|1
|55
|58
|3
|2
|141
|163
|Samford
|1
|1
|90
|92
|2
|2
|169
|139
|Furman
|0
|1
|3
|24
|2
|2
|65
|87
|Wofford
|0
|1
|23
|31
|1
|2
|57
|84
|W. Carolina
|0
|2
|54
|87
|0
|5
|116
|246
___
Saturday’s Games
Chattanooga 45, W. Carolina 17
The Citadel 35, VMI 24
Wofford at ETSU, 3:30 p.m.
Samford at Mercer, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Chattanooga at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
Furman at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
Mercer at W. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
The Citadel at ETSU, 4:30 p.m.
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|1
|0
|31
|0
|3
|1
|154
|87
|SE Louisiana
|1
|0
|38
|35
|3
|1
|185
|118
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|72
|83
|McNeese St.
|0
|2
|35
|69
|1
|4
|109
|169
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|57
|109
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|34
|92
___
Saturday’s Games
SE Louisiana 38, McNeese St. 35
Houston Baptist at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Northwestern St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
SE Louisiana at Nicholls, 1 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|1
|0
|30
|27
|3
|0
|117
|103
|Jackson St.
|1
|0
|7
|6
|3
|1
|76
|51
|Alabama St.
|1
|0
|38
|24
|2
|1
|52
|99
|Florida A&M
|0
|1
|6
|7
|1
|2
|57
|52
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|2
|51
|68
|0
|5
|128
|211
|MVSU
|0
|1
|25
|38
|0
|3
|38
|131
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|3
|0
|91
|44
|4
|1
|137
|111
|Alcorn St.
|1
|0
|39
|38
|2
|2
|87
|99
|Southern U.
|1
|0
|38
|25
|2
|2
|106
|135
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|2
|55
|66
|1
|3
|112
|127
|Grambling St.
|0
|1
|10
|24
|1
|3
|26
|116
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|17
|40
|0
|3
|58
|154
___
Thursday’s Games
Prairie View 27, Ark.-Pine Bluff 17
Saturday’s Games
SC State 42, Bethune-Cookman 35
Alabama A&M at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
North American University at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
NC Central at MVSU, 4 p.m.
Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Jackson St. at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama St., 3 p.m.
Texas Southern vs. Southern U. at Arlington, Texas, 5 p.m.
MVSU at Bethune-Cookman, 5 p.m.
SC State at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|0
|59
|6
|5
|0
|241
|70
|Appalachian St.
|1
|0
|45
|16
|4
|1
|176
|100
|Troy
|0
|1
|16
|29
|2
|2
|105
|62
|Georgia Southern
|0
|1
|20
|28
|1
|3
|66
|136
|Georgia St.
|0
|1
|16
|45
|1
|4
|87
|190
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|0
|28
|20
|3
|1
|122
|96
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|1
|35
|75
|2
|2
|57
|127
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|81
|47
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|127
|169
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|98
|147
___
Saturday’s Games
Appalachian St. 45, Georgia St. 16
Coastal Carolina 59, Louisiana-Monroe 6
Troy at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Georgia Southern at Troy, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
Western Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|0
|45
|35
|3
|0
|139
|65
|Abilene Christian
|1
|0
|56
|0
|3
|1
|161
|72
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|20
|10
|3
|1
|161
|64
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|90
|108
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|78
|106
|Lamar
|0
|1
|0
|56
|2
|2
|64
|123
|Tarleton St.
|0
|1
|10
|20
|2
|2
|139
|88
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|1
|35
|45
|1
|3
|135
|151
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|120
___
Saturday’s Games
Tarleton St. at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Kennesaw St., 3 p.m.
Sam Houston St. vs. Stephen F. Austin at Houston, 5 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Dixie St. at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Lamar at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.
Dixie St. at Montana, 3 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.
Abilene Christian at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Army
|4
|0
|156
|76
|BYU
|5
|0
|146
|97
|Notre Dame
|4
|1
|154
|117
|Liberty
|3
|1
|135
|61
|New Mexico St.
|1
|4
|102
|168
|Uconn
|0
|5
|71
|208
|Umass
|0
|5
|73
|236
___
Friday’s Games
BYU 34, Utah St. 20
Saturday’s Games
Toledo 45, Umass 7
Cincinnati 24, Notre Dame 13
Army at Ball St., 5 p.m.
Liberty at UAB, 7 p.m.
Uconn at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Uconn at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Boise St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Liberty, 3:30 p.m.
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
