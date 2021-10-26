Coronavirus News: Variants affecting employers' plans | New international travel requirements | Spooky but COVID Safe | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

October 26, 2021, 10:09 AM

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 3 3 0 0 0 6 12 6
Reading 2 1 0 1 0 3 10 9
Jacksonville 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 1
Orlando 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 1
South Carolina 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2
Maine 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 7
Norfolk 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 10
Worcester 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 9
Adirondack 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3
Atlanta 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3
Florida 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 5
Greenville 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4
Trois-Rivieres 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 9

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10
Cincinnati 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Fort Wayne 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Kalamazoo 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2
Allen 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 10
Iowa 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 9
Kansas City 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 10
Rapid City 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 6
Tulsa 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7
Wichita 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 6
Utah 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 12
Indy 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3
Toledo 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5
Wheeling 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Norfolk at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Utah at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports

