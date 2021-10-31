Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals Results

|Sunday
|At Las Vegas Motor Speedweay
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Final Order
|Top Fuel
1. Steve Torrence; 2. Mike Salinas; 3. Brittany Force; 4. Justin Ashley; 5. Billy Torrence; 6. Alex Laughlin; 7. Tripp Tatum; 8. Leah Pruett; 9. Doug Kalitta; 10. Shawn Langdon; 11. Josh Hart; 12. Clay Millican; 13. Troy Buff; 14. Jim Maroney; 15. Antron Brown; 16. Cameron Ferre.
|Funny Car
1. Cruz Pedregon; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Robert Hight; 4. Bob Tasca III; 5. Chad Green; 6. Alexis DeJoria; 7. Chris Morel; 8. Paul Lee; 9. Tim Wilkerson; 10. Tony Jurado; 11. Steven Densham; 12. Bobby Bode; 13. Matt Hagan; 14. Jeff Diehl; 15. J.R. Todd; 16. John Force.
|Pro Stock
1. Dallas Glenn; 2. Erica Enders; 3. Mason McGaha; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 5. Deric Kramer; 6. Matt Hartford; 7. Kenny Delco; 8. Cristian Cuadra; 9. Greg Anderson; 10. Aaron Stanfield; 11. Marty Robertson; 12. Bo Butner; 13. Alan Prusiensky; 14. Richie Stevens; 15. Chris McGaha; 16. Kyle Koretsky.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Steve Johnson; 2. Karen Stoffer; 3. Matt Smith; 4. Angelle Sampey; 5. Jerry Savoie; 6. Angie Smith; 7. Chris Bostick; 8. Eddie Krawiec; 9. Joey Gladstone; 10. Scotty Pollacheck; 11. Andrew Hines; 12. Kelly Clontz; 13. Ryan Oehler; 14. Freddie Camarena; 15. Charles Poskey; 16. Michael Phillips.
|Final Results
|Top Fuel
Steve Torrence, 3.717 seconds, 329.50 mph def. Mike Salinas, 3.737 seconds, 314.24 mph.
|Funny Car
Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 4.257, 225.03 def. Ron Capps, Charger, 6.854, 80.86.
|Pro Stock
Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.660, 204.60 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.684, 203.74.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.869, 195.11 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light.
|Top Alcohol Dragster
Rachel Meyer, 5.191, 281.01 def. Jackie Fricke, 5.260, 270.16.
|Top Alcohol Funny Car
Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.535, 265.17 def. Brian Hough, Camaro, 5.973, 161.34.
|Competition Eliminator
Bruno Massel, Cobalt, 7.099, 182.92 def. Dean Carter, Dragster, 6.994, 167.43.
|Super Stock
Chris Hall, Chevy Camaro, 8.990, 150.46 def. Larry Zavala, Camaro, 9.899, 134.15.
|Stock Eliminator
Justin Lamb, Chevy Camaro, 9.918, 131.14 def. Todd Hoven, Dodge Coronet, 9.986, 130.59.
|Super Comp
Steve Williams, Dragster, 9.052, 184.57 def. Cody Webber, Dragster, 9.031, 177.65.
|Super Gas
Evan Kowalski, Chevy Corvette, 10.038, 154.17 def. Mike Ferderer, Pontiac Grand Am, 10.034, 161.83.
|Super Street
Nick Alejandre, Chevy Chevelle, 11.029, 139.17 def. Kenny Snow, Chevelle, 11.029, 142.19.
|Pro Modified
Lyle Barnett, Chevy Camaro, 5.814, 253.56 def. JR Gray, Camaro, 5.796, 248.66.
|Factory Stock Showdown
Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 7.903, 173.49 def. Leah Pruett, Dodge Challenger, 7.944, 174.30.
|Summit Super Pro
Nick Smith, KLRC, 7.256, 182.50 def. Joseph Bagwell, 7.943, 170.95.
|Summit Pro ET
Dan Cassie, Mercury Capri, 9.460, 140.37 def. Brandon Schmall, Chevy Beretta, 9.530, 133.78.
|Summit Sportsman
Derrick Jackson, Chevy El Camino, 12.182, 105.82 def. Gary Hairfield, Chevy Corvette, 12.213, 108.44.
|Summit ET Motorcycle
Garreth Sheppeard, Suzuki Hayabusa, 8.221, 177.30 def. Erik Crosby, Kawasaki Ninja, 9.418, 139.40.
|Round-by-round results
|Top Fuel
|Round One
Alex Laughlin, 3.835, 290.69 def. Clay Millican, 3.913, 246.71; Billy Torrence, 3.738, 325.53 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.781, 312.21; Brittany Force, 3.670, 330.80 def. Troy Buff, 3.914, 299.60; Justin Ashley, 3.734, 326.71 def. Cameron Ferre, 9.456, 79.81; Mike Salinas, 3.726, 323.97 def. Doug Kalitta, 3.735, 323.43; Steve Torrence, 3.751, 325.61 def. Jim Maroney, 4.119, 227.38; Tripp Tatum, 3.711, 331.61 def. Josh Hart, 3.801, 323.19; Leah Pruett, 3.752, 318.32 def. Antron Brown, 4.967, 155.11.
|Quarterfinals
Ashley, 3.739, 328.94 def. Laughlin, 4.020, 233.60; Force, 3.745, 330.39 def. Pruett, Foul – Red Light; Salinas, 3.723, 330.63 def. B. Torrence, 3.741, 330.39; S. Torrence, 3.736, 328.62 def. Tatum, 6.679, 87.13.
|Semifinals
S. Torrence, 3.688, 329.58 def. Ashley, 3.727, 331.69; Salinas, 3.703, 324.75 def. Force, 3.682, 330.39.
|Final
S. Torrence, 3.717, 329.50 def. Salinas, 3.737, 314.24.
|Funny Car
|Round One
Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.930, 327.27 def. Steven Densham, Ford Mustang, 4.043, 300.33; Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 3.925, 324.51 def. Jeff Diehl, Camry, 4.278, 220.80; Chris Morel, Dodge Charger, 5.749, 122.13 def. John Force, Camaro, 8.479, 73.28; Paul Lee, Charger, 3.921, 328.94 def. J.R. Todd, Camry, 4.960, 155.76; Chad Green, Mustang, 4.009, 321.12 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.087, 316.15; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.950, 329.58 def. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 4.072, 310.84; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.947, 295.08 def. Tony Jurado, Mustang, 4.032, 317.19; Ron Capps, Charger, 3.915, 323.74 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.947, 330.72.
|Quarterfinals
Hight, 3.909, 330.63 def. Green, 3.981, 321.88; Tasca III, 3.945, 330.07 def. Lee, 4.246, 223.25; Capps, 3.884, 332.10 def. DeJoria, 3.998, 315.05; Pedregon, 3.903, 324.20 def. Morel, 4.193, 281.19.
|Semifinals
Pedregon, 3.924, 325.92 def. Tasca III, 10.961, 81.12; Capps, 3.904, 326.87 def. Hight, 5.520, 130.85.
|Final
Pedregon, 4.257, 225.03 def. Capps, 6.854, 80.86.
|Pro Stock
|Round One
Deric Kramer, Chevy Camaro, 6.675, 203.09 def. Marty Robertson, Ford Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.697, 204.82 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 6.751, 202.76; Kenny Delco, Camaro, 7.142, 154.19 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, Broke; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.690, 204.70 def. Richie Stevens, Camaro, 6.753, 203.98; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.682, 204.57 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.717, 202.67 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.668, 204.45 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.648, 205.85; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.689, 204.23 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.744, 202.09.
|Quarterfinals
M. McGaha, 6.707, 204.73 def. Cuadra, 6.740, 202.30; Enders, 6.695, 203.43 def. Hartford, 6.695, 204.70; Glenn, 6.679, 205.13 def. Delco, Foul – Red Light; Coughlin Jr., 6.665, 204.54 def. Kramer, 6.683, 203.06.
|Semifinals
Glenn, 6.683, 204.98 def. M. McGaha, Foul – Red Light; Enders, 6.680, 203.61 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.913, 162.98.
|Final
Glenn, 6.660, 204.60 def. Enders, 6.684, 203.74.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
|Round One
Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.989, 189.55 def. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Angie Smith, 6.955, 195.53 def. Scotty Pollacheck, 6.957, 194.58; Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 6.933, 196.16 def. Andrew Hines, Buell, 7.025, 193.65; Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.848, 197.86 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 7.030, 190.86; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.874, 194.44 def. Charles Poskey, Suzuki, 7.155, 188.36; Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.952, 194.44 def. Ryan Oehler, 7.063, 191.24; Matt Smith, 6.825, 198.64 def. Michael Phillips, Suzuki, 7.640, 152.04; Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.935, 193.02 def. Freddie Camarena, Suzuki, 7.085, 190.38.
|Quarterfinals
Sampey, 7.875, 123.77 def. Krawiec, Broke; Johnson, 6.867, 195.25 def. A. Smith, 6.991, 193.52; Stoffer, 6.870, 197.10 def. Savoie, 6.926, 189.76; M. Smith, 6.833, 198.90 def. Bostick, 8.774, 105.61.
|Semifinals
Johnson, 6.877, 194.88 def. Sampey, 6.837, 197.13; Stoffer, 6.862, 197.33 def. M. Smith, 6.834, 198.90.
|Final
Johnson, 6.869, 195.11 def. Stoffer, Foul – Red Light.
|Point standings
|Top Fuel
1. Steve Torrence, 2,694; 2. Brittany Force, 2,589; 3. Mike Salinas, 2,522; 4. Justin Ashley, 2,506; 5. Billy Torrence, 2,411; 6. Leah Pruett, 2,343; 7. Clay Millican, 2,302; 8. Antron Brown, 2,285; 9. Shawn Langdon, 2,260; 10. Doug Kalitta, 2,211.
|Funny Car
1. Ron Capps, 2,585; 2. Matt Hagan, 2,527; 3. Cruz Pedregon, 2,502; 4. J.R. Todd, 2,447; 5. John Force, 2,430; 6. Bob Tasca III, 2,417; 7. Robert Hight, 2,412; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 2,380; 9. Tim Wilkerson, 2,282; 10. Blake Alexander, 2,184.
|Pro Stock
1. Greg Anderson, 2,565; 2. Erica Enders, 2,533; 3. Dallas Glenn, 2,456; 4. Kyle Koretsky, 2,379; 5. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,345; 6. Aaron Stanfield, 2,335; 7. Chris McGaha, 2,312; 8. Mason McGaha, 2,297; 9. Matt Hartford, 2,269; 10. Deric Kramer, 2,231.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Matt Smith, 2,536; 2. Steve Johnson, 2,516; 3. Angelle Sampey, 2,506; 4. Eddie Krawiec, 2,394; 5. Karen Stoffer, 2,347; 6. Scotty Pollacheck, 2,324; 7. Angie Smith, 2,277; 8. Joey Gladstone, 2,267; 9. Andrew Hines, 2,209; 10. Ryan Oehler, 2,181.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.