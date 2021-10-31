Dodge//SRT NHRA Nationals Results

Sunday At Las Vegas Motor Speedweay Las Vegas, Nev. Final Order Top Fuel 1. Steve Torrence; 2. Mike Salinas; 3.…

Sunday At Las Vegas Motor Speedweay Las Vegas, Nev. Final Order Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence; 2. Mike Salinas; 3. Brittany Force; 4. Justin Ashley; 5. Billy Torrence; 6. Alex Laughlin; 7. Tripp Tatum; 8. Leah Pruett; 9. Doug Kalitta; 10. Shawn Langdon; 11. Josh Hart; 12. Clay Millican; 13. Troy Buff; 14. Jim Maroney; 15. Antron Brown; 16. Cameron Ferre.

Funny Car

1. Cruz Pedregon; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Robert Hight; 4. Bob Tasca III; 5. Chad Green; 6. Alexis DeJoria; 7. Chris Morel; 8. Paul Lee; 9. Tim Wilkerson; 10. Tony Jurado; 11. Steven Densham; 12. Bobby Bode; 13. Matt Hagan; 14. Jeff Diehl; 15. J.R. Todd; 16. John Force.

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn; 2. Erica Enders; 3. Mason McGaha; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 5. Deric Kramer; 6. Matt Hartford; 7. Kenny Delco; 8. Cristian Cuadra; 9. Greg Anderson; 10. Aaron Stanfield; 11. Marty Robertson; 12. Bo Butner; 13. Alan Prusiensky; 14. Richie Stevens; 15. Chris McGaha; 16. Kyle Koretsky.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Steve Johnson; 2. Karen Stoffer; 3. Matt Smith; 4. Angelle Sampey; 5. Jerry Savoie; 6. Angie Smith; 7. Chris Bostick; 8. Eddie Krawiec; 9. Joey Gladstone; 10. Scotty Pollacheck; 11. Andrew Hines; 12. Kelly Clontz; 13. Ryan Oehler; 14. Freddie Camarena; 15. Charles Poskey; 16. Michael Phillips.

Final Results Top Fuel

Steve Torrence, 3.717 seconds, 329.50 mph def. Mike Salinas, 3.737 seconds, 314.24 mph.

Funny Car

Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 4.257, 225.03 def. Ron Capps, Charger, 6.854, 80.86.

Pro Stock

Dallas Glenn, Chevy Camaro, 6.660, 204.60 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.684, 203.74.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.869, 195.11 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light.

Top Alcohol Dragster

Rachel Meyer, 5.191, 281.01 def. Jackie Fricke, 5.260, 270.16.

Top Alcohol Funny Car

Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.535, 265.17 def. Brian Hough, Camaro, 5.973, 161.34.

Competition Eliminator

Bruno Massel, Cobalt, 7.099, 182.92 def. Dean Carter, Dragster, 6.994, 167.43.

Super Stock

Chris Hall, Chevy Camaro, 8.990, 150.46 def. Larry Zavala, Camaro, 9.899, 134.15.

Stock Eliminator

Justin Lamb, Chevy Camaro, 9.918, 131.14 def. Todd Hoven, Dodge Coronet, 9.986, 130.59.

Super Comp

Steve Williams, Dragster, 9.052, 184.57 def. Cody Webber, Dragster, 9.031, 177.65.

Super Gas

Evan Kowalski, Chevy Corvette, 10.038, 154.17 def. Mike Ferderer, Pontiac Grand Am, 10.034, 161.83.

Super Street

Nick Alejandre, Chevy Chevelle, 11.029, 139.17 def. Kenny Snow, Chevelle, 11.029, 142.19.

Pro Modified

Lyle Barnett, Chevy Camaro, 5.814, 253.56 def. JR Gray, Camaro, 5.796, 248.66.

Factory Stock Showdown

Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 7.903, 173.49 def. Leah Pruett, Dodge Challenger, 7.944, 174.30.

Summit Super Pro

Nick Smith, KLRC, 7.256, 182.50 def. Joseph Bagwell, 7.943, 170.95.

Summit Pro ET

Dan Cassie, Mercury Capri, 9.460, 140.37 def. Brandon Schmall, Chevy Beretta, 9.530, 133.78.

Summit Sportsman

Derrick Jackson, Chevy El Camino, 12.182, 105.82 def. Gary Hairfield, Chevy Corvette, 12.213, 108.44.

Summit ET Motorcycle

Garreth Sheppeard, Suzuki Hayabusa, 8.221, 177.30 def. Erik Crosby, Kawasaki Ninja, 9.418, 139.40.

Round-by-round results Top Fuel Round One

Alex Laughlin, 3.835, 290.69 def. Clay Millican, 3.913, 246.71; Billy Torrence, 3.738, 325.53 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.781, 312.21; Brittany Force, 3.670, 330.80 def. Troy Buff, 3.914, 299.60; Justin Ashley, 3.734, 326.71 def. Cameron Ferre, 9.456, 79.81; Mike Salinas, 3.726, 323.97 def. Doug Kalitta, 3.735, 323.43; Steve Torrence, 3.751, 325.61 def. Jim Maroney, 4.119, 227.38; Tripp Tatum, 3.711, 331.61 def. Josh Hart, 3.801, 323.19; Leah Pruett, 3.752, 318.32 def. Antron Brown, 4.967, 155.11.

Quarterfinals

Ashley, 3.739, 328.94 def. Laughlin, 4.020, 233.60; Force, 3.745, 330.39 def. Pruett, Foul – Red Light; Salinas, 3.723, 330.63 def. B. Torrence, 3.741, 330.39; S. Torrence, 3.736, 328.62 def. Tatum, 6.679, 87.13.

Semifinals

S. Torrence, 3.688, 329.58 def. Ashley, 3.727, 331.69; Salinas, 3.703, 324.75 def. Force, 3.682, 330.39.

Final

S. Torrence, 3.717, 329.50 def. Salinas, 3.737, 314.24.

Funny Car Round One

Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.930, 327.27 def. Steven Densham, Ford Mustang, 4.043, 300.33; Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 3.925, 324.51 def. Jeff Diehl, Camry, 4.278, 220.80; Chris Morel, Dodge Charger, 5.749, 122.13 def. John Force, Camaro, 8.479, 73.28; Paul Lee, Charger, 3.921, 328.94 def. J.R. Todd, Camry, 4.960, 155.76; Chad Green, Mustang, 4.009, 321.12 def. Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.087, 316.15; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.950, 329.58 def. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 4.072, 310.84; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.947, 295.08 def. Tony Jurado, Mustang, 4.032, 317.19; Ron Capps, Charger, 3.915, 323.74 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.947, 330.72.

Quarterfinals

Hight, 3.909, 330.63 def. Green, 3.981, 321.88; Tasca III, 3.945, 330.07 def. Lee, 4.246, 223.25; Capps, 3.884, 332.10 def. DeJoria, 3.998, 315.05; Pedregon, 3.903, 324.20 def. Morel, 4.193, 281.19.

Semifinals

Pedregon, 3.924, 325.92 def. Tasca III, 10.961, 81.12; Capps, 3.904, 326.87 def. Hight, 5.520, 130.85.

Final

Pedregon, 4.257, 225.03 def. Capps, 6.854, 80.86.

Pro Stock Round One

Deric Kramer, Chevy Camaro, 6.675, 203.09 def. Marty Robertson, Ford Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.697, 204.82 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 6.751, 202.76; Kenny Delco, Camaro, 7.142, 154.19 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, Broke; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.690, 204.70 def. Richie Stevens, Camaro, 6.753, 203.98; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.682, 204.57 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.717, 202.67 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.668, 204.45 def. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.648, 205.85; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.689, 204.23 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.744, 202.09.

Quarterfinals

M. McGaha, 6.707, 204.73 def. Cuadra, 6.740, 202.30; Enders, 6.695, 203.43 def. Hartford, 6.695, 204.70; Glenn, 6.679, 205.13 def. Delco, Foul – Red Light; Coughlin Jr., 6.665, 204.54 def. Kramer, 6.683, 203.06.

Semifinals

Glenn, 6.683, 204.98 def. M. McGaha, Foul – Red Light; Enders, 6.680, 203.61 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.913, 162.98.

Final

Glenn, 6.660, 204.60 def. Enders, 6.684, 203.74.

Pro Stock Motorcycle Round One

Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.989, 189.55 def. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Angie Smith, 6.955, 195.53 def. Scotty Pollacheck, 6.957, 194.58; Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 6.933, 196.16 def. Andrew Hines, Buell, 7.025, 193.65; Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.848, 197.86 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 7.030, 190.86; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.874, 194.44 def. Charles Poskey, Suzuki, 7.155, 188.36; Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.952, 194.44 def. Ryan Oehler, 7.063, 191.24; Matt Smith, 6.825, 198.64 def. Michael Phillips, Suzuki, 7.640, 152.04; Jerry Savoie, Suzuki, 6.935, 193.02 def. Freddie Camarena, Suzuki, 7.085, 190.38.

Quarterfinals

Sampey, 7.875, 123.77 def. Krawiec, Broke; Johnson, 6.867, 195.25 def. A. Smith, 6.991, 193.52; Stoffer, 6.870, 197.10 def. Savoie, 6.926, 189.76; M. Smith, 6.833, 198.90 def. Bostick, 8.774, 105.61.

Semifinals

Johnson, 6.877, 194.88 def. Sampey, 6.837, 197.13; Stoffer, 6.862, 197.33 def. M. Smith, 6.834, 198.90.

Final

Johnson, 6.869, 195.11 def. Stoffer, Foul – Red Light.

Point standings Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence, 2,694; 2. Brittany Force, 2,589; 3. Mike Salinas, 2,522; 4. Justin Ashley, 2,506; 5. Billy Torrence, 2,411; 6. Leah Pruett, 2,343; 7. Clay Millican, 2,302; 8. Antron Brown, 2,285; 9. Shawn Langdon, 2,260; 10. Doug Kalitta, 2,211.

Funny Car

1. Ron Capps, 2,585; 2. Matt Hagan, 2,527; 3. Cruz Pedregon, 2,502; 4. J.R. Todd, 2,447; 5. John Force, 2,430; 6. Bob Tasca III, 2,417; 7. Robert Hight, 2,412; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 2,380; 9. Tim Wilkerson, 2,282; 10. Blake Alexander, 2,184.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson, 2,565; 2. Erica Enders, 2,533; 3. Dallas Glenn, 2,456; 4. Kyle Koretsky, 2,379; 5. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,345; 6. Aaron Stanfield, 2,335; 7. Chris McGaha, 2,312; 8. Mason McGaha, 2,297; 9. Matt Hartford, 2,269; 10. Deric Kramer, 2,231.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Matt Smith, 2,536; 2. Steve Johnson, 2,516; 3. Angelle Sampey, 2,506; 4. Eddie Krawiec, 2,394; 5. Karen Stoffer, 2,347; 6. Scotty Pollacheck, 2,324; 7. Angie Smith, 2,277; 8. Joey Gladstone, 2,267; 9. Andrew Hines, 2,209; 10. Ryan Oehler, 2,181.

