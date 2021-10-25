Coronavirus News: Doctors often aware of early COVID treatment | Kids could start getting vaccines by Nov. 4-5 | Ed Sheeran gets COVID-19 | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Sports » Djokovic, Medvedev highlight rosters…

Djokovic, Medvedev highlight rosters for Davis Cup Finals

The Associated Press

October 25, 2021, 2:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev headline the rosters announced Monday for the Davis Cup Finals that begin next month.

Djokovic, a 20-time major champion who fell one win short of a calendar-year Grand Slam in 2021, is joined on Serbia’s squad by Filip Krajinovic, Dusan Lajovic, Laslo Djere and Miomir Kekmanovic.

Medvedev, who is ranked No. 2 and claimed his first Grand Slam title by beating Djokovic in the final at Flushing Meadows in September, leads a Russian team that includes No. 6 Andrey Rublev, No. 19 Aslan Karatsev, No. 30 Karen Khachanov and Evgeny Donskoy.

Eighteen countries will participate in group-stage matches starting Nov. 25 on indoor hard courts in Madrid; Innsbruck, Austria; and Turin, Italy. After quarterfinals in those cities, the semifinals and final will be held in Madrid.

Spain is the reigning champion thanks to its 2019 title; the Davis Cup was called off last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Moving more TRICARE patients to civilian care would cause 'significant harm,' study finds

DoD's new R&D chief prioritizes moving prototypes to real-world applications

With hundreds of pending unfair labor practice complaints, FLRA nominees pledge action

From recruitment to retention, Army puts more management focus on civilian workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up