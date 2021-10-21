Coronavirus News: US shares 200M COVID-19 shots | Montgomery Co. preps for kids vaccine approval | FDA OKs mixing vaccines | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Devils Jack Hughes has dislocated left shoulder, no surgery

The Associated Press

October 21, 2021, 10:47 AM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NHL draft, has a dislocated left shoulder and will be sidelined.

The Devils made the announcement on Thursday, saying Hughes won’t need surgery at this time and has started physical therapy. The team didn’t say how long he would be out.

Hughes was hurt on Tuesday night in a game against Seattle. He was ridden hard into the boards by Kraken defenseman Jeremy Lauzon shortly after New Jersey’s second goal and didn’t return.

The team says Hughes will be re-evaluated next week. He was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Hughes scored two goals in the Devils season-opening win over the Chicago Blackhawks, including the game winner in overtime with a nifty backhand move.

