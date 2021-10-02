Coronavirus News: US hits 700,000 COVID deaths | National Zoo cats ‘improving’ after COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Latest cases in DC region
Cameron Norrie, Casper Ruud advance to San Diego Open final

The Associated Press

October 2, 2021, 10:25 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cameron Norrie beat top-seeded Andrey Rublev 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday to advance to the San Diego Open final.

Norrie, the 26-year-old British player who won his first ATP Tour title this year in Acapulco, will face second-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway.

“It’s such a big win for me,” Norrie said. “It’s definitely a match that I’m going to remember for a long time.”

Ruud beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

