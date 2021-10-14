Coronavirus News: Frustrations over DC school reopening | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Loudoun Co. adds remote learning days | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Brady Tkachuk signs 7-year, $57.5 million deal with Senators

The Associated Press

October 14, 2021, 12:17 PM

OTTAWA (AP) — Brady Tkachuk and the Ottawa Senators have agreed to a seven-year, $57.5 million contract.

The Senators made the announcement on Thursday morning, hours before Ottawa’s home opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Tkachuk was a restricted free agent and had not played for the Senators during the preseason until a deal was reached.

The contract has an average annual value of $8.214 million.

Tkachuk will be paid $4 million this season, $6.5 million in 2022-23, $10.5 million in 2023-24, $10.5 million in 2024-25, $10.5 million in 2025-26, $8.5 million in 2026-27 and $7 million in 2027-28.

The 22-year-old Tkachuk played in all 56 of Ottawa’s games last season and led the Senators in scoring with 36 points (17 goals, 19 assists).cHe also had a team-high 69 penalty minutes.

