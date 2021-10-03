All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB x-Tampa Bay 100 61 .621 _ Boston 91 70 .565 9…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Tampa Bay 100 61 .621 _ Boston 91 70 .565 9 New York 91 70 .565 9 Toronto 90 71 .559 10 Baltimore 52 109 .323 48

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Chicago 93 68 .578 _ Cleveland 79 82 .491 14 Detroit 76 85 .472 17 Kansas City 74 87 .460 19 Minnesota 72 89 .447 21

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Houston 94 67 .584 _ Seattle 90 71 .559 4 Oakland 86 75 .534 8 Los Angeles 76 85 .472 18 Texas 60 101 .373 34

___

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 87 73 .544 _ Philadelphia 82 79 .509 5½ New York 77 84 .478 10½ Miami 66 95 .410 21½ Washington 65 96 .404 22½

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 95 66 .590 _ y-St. Louis 90 71 .559 5 Cincinnati 82 79 .509 13 Chicago 70 91 .435 25 Pittsburgh 61 100 .379 34

West Division

W L Pct GB z-San Francisco 106 55 .658 _ z-Los Angeles 105 56 .652 1 San Diego 79 82 .491 27 Colorado 74 86 .463 31½ Arizona 51 110 .317 55

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 10, Baltimore 1

Boston 5, Washington 3

Texas 7, Cleveland 2

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 4

Houston 10, Oakland 4

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 4

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

AL Wild Card #2 at AL Wild Card #1, 8:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

San Diego 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

Boston 5, Washington 3

Miami 3, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 6

Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 5

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 5

Arizona 11, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 8, Milwaukee 3

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 3:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

