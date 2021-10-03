All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Tampa Bay
|100
|61
|.621
|_
|Boston
|91
|70
|.565
|9
|New York
|91
|70
|.565
|9
|Toronto
|90
|71
|.559
|10
|Baltimore
|52
|109
|.323
|48
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|93
|68
|.578
|_
|Cleveland
|79
|82
|.491
|14
|Detroit
|76
|85
|.472
|17
|Kansas City
|74
|87
|.460
|19
|Minnesota
|72
|89
|.447
|21
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|94
|67
|.584
|_
|Seattle
|90
|71
|.559
|4
|Oakland
|86
|75
|.534
|8
|Los Angeles
|76
|85
|.472
|18
|Texas
|60
|101
|.373
|34
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|87
|73
|.544
|_
|Philadelphia
|82
|79
|.509
|5½
|New York
|77
|84
|.478
|10½
|Miami
|66
|95
|.410
|21½
|Washington
|65
|96
|.404
|22½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|95
|66
|.590
|_
|y-St. Louis
|90
|71
|.559
|5
|Cincinnati
|82
|79
|.509
|13
|Chicago
|70
|91
|.435
|25
|Pittsburgh
|61
|100
|.379
|34
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-San Francisco
|106
|55
|.658
|_
|z-Los Angeles
|105
|56
|.652
|1
|San Diego
|79
|82
|.491
|27
|Colorado
|74
|86
|.463
|31½
|Arizona
|51
|110
|.317
|55
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 12, N.Y. Yankees 2
Toronto 10, Baltimore 1
Boston 5, Washington 3
Texas 7, Cleveland 2
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 4
Houston 10, Oakland 4
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 4
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 3:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
AL Wild Card #2 at AL Wild Card #1, 8:08 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
San Diego 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings
Boston 5, Washington 3
Miami 3, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 6
Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 5
Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 5
Arizona 11, Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 8, Milwaukee 3
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 3:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
