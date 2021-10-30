Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Sports » Agüero taken to hospital…

Agüero taken to hospital after feeling ‘a little dizzy’

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 5:49 PM

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona forward Sergio Agüero was taken to the hospital for tests after he was substituted during his team’s 1-1 draw with Alavés at Camp Nou on Saturday, Barcelona caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan said.

“I asked him and he said that he was a little dizzy, and I just heard that they have taken him to hospital. That is all I know,” Barjuan said.

Agüero had to be substituted in the 41st minute. The Argentine was attended by team medics on the pitch after he motioned to the top of his chest and throat. After spending a minute stretched on the turf, he was able to walk off.

Local press reports said he was taken to the hospital by ambulance in the second half.

Barjuan did not offer any details immediately after the match.

The 33-year-old Agüero joined Barcelona this season as a free agent from Manchester City.

