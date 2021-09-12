Coronavirus News: Unvaccinated patients strain nation's hospitals | Unions split on vaccine mandates | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Zimbabwe fires coach Logarusic in midst of WC qualifying

The Associated Press

September 12, 2021, 2:50 PM

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe fired coach Zdravko Logarusic on Sunday after taking just one point from two games in World Cup qualifying.

Former Zimbabwe captain and ex-Manchester City forward Benjani Mwaruwari is considered a candidate to replace the Croatian.

Logarusic was appointed in February 2020 but a run of bad form came to a head with a 0-0 draw with South Africa and a 1-0 loss to Ethiopia in World Cup qualifying this month.

The Zimbabwe Football Association said a new coach will be named before the two World Cup qualifiers against Ghana next month.

Mwaruwari was made an assistant coach with the national team two weeks ago and is now tipped to get the head coach job.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

