WNBA Playoff Glance The Associated Press

-*All Times EDT (x-if necessary) First Round Thursday, Sept. 23 No. 6 Chicago 81, No. 7 Dallas 64 No. 5 Phoenix 83, No. 8 New York 82 Second Round Sunday, Sept 26 No. 5 Phoenix 85, No. 4 Seattle 80, OT No. 6 Chicago 89, No. 3 Minnesota 76 Semifinals (Best-of-5) No. 1 Connecticut vs. No. 6 Chicago Tuesday, Sept. 28: Chicago at Connecticut, 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30: Chicago at Connecticut, 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3: Connecticut at Chicago, 3 p.m. x-Wednesday, Oct. 6: Connecticut at Chicago, TBA x-Friday, Oct. 8: Chicago at Connecticut, TBA No. 2 Las Vegas vs. No. 5 Phoenix Tuesday, Sept. 28: Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30: Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3: Las Vegas at Phoenix, 3 p.m. x-Wednesday, Oct. 6: Las Vegas at Phoenix, TBA x-Friday, Oct. 8: Phoenix at Las Vegas, TBA Finals (Best-of-5) Sunday, Oct. 10: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13: 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15: 9 p.m. x-Sunday, Oct 17: 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, Oct. 19: 9 p.m.