Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Boston
|85
|65
|.567
|_
|New York
|83
|65
|.561
|_
|Toronto
|82
|65
|.558
|½
|Oakland
|80
|67
|.544
|2½
|Seattle
|79
|68
|.537
|3½
___
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, Cleveland 0
Minnesota 7, Toronto 3
Boston 7, Baltimore 1
Seattle 6, Kansas City 2
Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4
Saturday’s Games
Boston 9, Baltimore 3
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland (Morgan 2-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 15-7), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 11-8), 1:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 1-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-3), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-2), 4:07 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-Los Angeles
|94
|54
|.635
|_
|St. Louis
|77
|69
|.527
|_
|Cincinnati
|77
|71
|.520
|1
|San Diego
|76
|71
|.517
|1½
|Philadelphia
|75
|72
|.510
|2½
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 3
St. Louis 8, San Diego 2
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-7) at Cincinnati (Miley 12-6), 1:10 p.m.
San Diego (Arrieta 5-13) at St. Louis (Happ 9-8), 2:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-7), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
___
