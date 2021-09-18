Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Wild Card Glance

Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 4:23 PM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Boston 85 65 .567 _
New York 83 65 .561 _
Toronto 82 65 .558 ½
Oakland 80 67 .544
Seattle 79 68 .537

___

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 7, Toronto 3

Boston 7, Baltimore 1

Seattle 6, Kansas City 2

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4

Saturday’s Games

Boston 9, Baltimore 3

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland (Morgan 2-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 15-7), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 11-8), 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 1-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-3), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-2), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
z-Los Angeles 94 54 .635 _
St. Louis 77 69 .527 _
Cincinnati 77 71 .520 1
San Diego 76 71 .517
Philadelphia 75 72 .510

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 8, San Diego 2

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-7) at Cincinnati (Miley 12-6), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Arrieta 5-13) at St. Louis (Happ 9-8), 2:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 10-7) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-7), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

