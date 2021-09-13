Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Boston 81 64 .559 _ Toronto 80 63 .559 _ New…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Boston 81 64 .559 _ Toronto 80 63 .559 _ New York 80 64 .556 ½ Oakland 77 66 .538 3 Seattle 77 66 .538 3

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 22, Baltimore 7

Chicago White Sox 2, Boston 1

Texas 4, Oakland 3

Arizona 5, Seattle 4

N.Y. Mets 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 14-7) at Baltimore (Wells 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Toronto (Berríos 11-7), 7:07 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 12-9) at Kansas City (Kowar 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 10-8) at Seattle (Anderson 6-9), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Los Angeles 91 53 .632 _ Cincinnati 75 69 .521 _ San Diego 74 68 .521 _ St. Louis 73 69 .514 1 Philadelphia 72 71 .503 2½ New York 72 72 .500 3

Sunday’s Games

Colorado 5, Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 0

Arizona 5, Seattle 4

N.Y. Mets 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

Monday’s Games

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Miley 12-5) at Pittsburgh (Peters 0-2), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-2) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Woodford 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Arrieta 5-12) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 11-6), 9:45 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

