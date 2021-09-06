Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|78
|59
|.569
|_
|Boston
|79
|60
|.568
|_
|Seattle
|75
|62
|.547
|3
|Toronto
|74
|62
|.544
|3½
|Oakland
|74
|63
|.540
|4
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 4, Cincinnati 1
Toronto 8, Oakland 0
Baltimore 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Cleveland 11, Boston 5
San Diego 4, Houston 3
Seattle 10, Arizona 4, 11 innings
Monday’s Games
Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 0
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto (Matz 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 14-6), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-7), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at Houston (Odorizzi 6-7), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lambert 0-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Snell 7-5), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Los Angeles
|86
|51
|.628
|_
|San Diego
|73
|64
|.533
|_
|Cincinnati
|73
|65
|.529
|½
|Philadelphia
|70
|66
|.515
|2½
|St. Louis
|69
|66
|.511
|3
|New York
|69
|68
|.504
|4
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 4, Cincinnati 1
N.Y. Mets 13, Washington 6
Philadelphia 4, Miami 3, 10 innings
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 5
San Diego 4, Houston 3
Seattle 10, Arizona 4, 11 innings
San Francisco 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 11-5) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 7-7) at Milwaukee (Lauer 4-5), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at St. Louis (Happ 8-7), 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Snell 7-5), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
