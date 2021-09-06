Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 78 59 .569 _ Boston 79 60 .568 _…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 78 59 .569 _ Boston 79 60 .568 _ Seattle 75 62 .547 3 Toronto 74 62 .544 3½ Oakland 74 63 .540 4

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 4, Cincinnati 1

Toronto 8, Oakland 0

Baltimore 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Cleveland 11, Boston 5

San Diego 4, Houston 3

Seattle 10, Arizona 4, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 0

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto (Matz 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 14-6), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-7), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at Houston (Odorizzi 6-7), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lambert 0-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Snell 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Los Angeles 86 51 .628 _ San Diego 73 64 .533 _ Cincinnati 73 65 .529 ½ Philadelphia 70 66 .515 2½ St. Louis 69 66 .511 3 New York 69 68 .504 4

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 4, Cincinnati 1

N.Y. Mets 13, Washington 6

Philadelphia 4, Miami 3, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 5

San Diego 4, Houston 3

Seattle 10, Arizona 4, 11 innings

San Francisco 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 11-5) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-7) at Milwaukee (Lauer 4-5), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at St. Louis (Happ 8-7), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Snell 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

