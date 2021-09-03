Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 77 56 .579 _ Boston 77 59 .566 _…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 77 56 .579 _ Boston 77 59 .566 _ Oakland 74 60 .552 2 Seattle 72 62 .537 4 Toronto 70 62 .530 5

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 8, Detroit 6

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Ellis 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-1) at Toronto (Berríos 9-7), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Morgan 2-6) at Boston (Houck 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 3-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 10-5), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 6-5) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 9-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-8), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB San Francisco 85 49 .634 _ Cincinnati 72 63 .533 _ San Diego 71 63 .530 ½ Philadelphia 69 64 .519 2 St. Louis 68 64 .515 2½ New York 66 67 .496 5

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Washington 6

San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 3

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Washington (Fedde 6-9), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-3) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4) at Miami (Rogers 7-6), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 3-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 10-5), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 6-6) at Milwaukee (Houser 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 6-5) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 9-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-8), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 15-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.

