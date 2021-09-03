Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|77
|56
|.579
|_
|Boston
|77
|59
|.566
|_
|Oakland
|74
|60
|.552
|2
|Seattle
|72
|62
|.537
|4
|Toronto
|70
|62
|.530
|5
___
Thursday’s Games
Oakland 8, Detroit 6
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 0
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore (Ellis 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5), 1:05 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 0-1) at Toronto (Berríos 9-7), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Morgan 2-6) at Boston (Houck 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 3-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 10-5), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 6-5) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 9-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-8), 8:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Francisco
|85
|49
|.634
|_
|Cincinnati
|72
|63
|.533
|_
|San Diego
|71
|63
|.530
|½
|Philadelphia
|69
|64
|.519
|2
|St. Louis
|68
|64
|.515
|2½
|New York
|66
|67
|.496
|5
___
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Washington 6
San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 3
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12) at Washington (Fedde 6-9), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-3) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4) at Miami (Rogers 7-6), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 3-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 10-5), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 6-6) at Milwaukee (Houser 7-6), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 6-5) at Arizona (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 9-4) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-8), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 15-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.