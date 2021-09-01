US Open Results

Wednesday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Wednesday…

Wednesday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Wednesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Second Round

Naomi Osaka (3), Japan, def. Olga Danilovic, Serbia, walkover.

Ons Jabeur (20), Tunisia, def. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, Colombia, 6-0, 6-1.

Garbine Muguruza (9), Spain, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-4, 6-2.

Simona Halep (12), Romania, def. Kristina Kucova, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-1.

Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, def. Rebeka Masarova, Spain, 6-2, 7-5.

