Tuesday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Ada-Borup def. Sacred Heart, 25-12, 25-18, 25-17
Albany def. Melrose, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19, 25-17
Alexandria def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-11, 25-16, 25-22
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Roseau, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21
Barnesville def. Park Christian, 25-13, 25-23, 25-19
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. New London-Spicer, 25-21, 25-22, 25-21
Belle Plaine def. Simley, 25-21, 25-7, 25-19
Bemidji def. Park Rapids, 20-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-11
Benson def. Minnewaska, 9-25, 26-24, 25-19, 23-25, 15-13
Blaine def. Chisago Lakes, 12-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-14
Braham def. Milaca, 25-17, 25-22, 15-25, 19-25, 15-9
Brainerd def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 26-24, 17-25, 21-25, 25-17, 15-11
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-22, 25-10, 25-16
Cambridge-Isanti def. Anoka, 25-17, 25-12, 25-21
Canby def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-12, 25-19, 25-17
Cannon Falls def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-9, 25-13, 25-13
Clearbrook-Gonvick def. Bagley, 25-11, 25-17, 25-16
Cloquet def. Carlton, 25-12, 25-18, 25-15
Concordia Academy def. Hill-Murray, 25-20, 25-10, 25-21
Dawson-Boyd def. Lakeview, 25-10, 25-19, 18-25, 25-10
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 25-18, 30-28, 24-26, 25-13
Eagan def. Stillwater, 25-19, 26-24, 25-12
Ely def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-17, 25-9, 25-20
Fillmore Central def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-15, 25-17, 25-20
Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Sibley East, 25-22, 25-23, 19-25, 21-25, 15-5
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke def. Warroad, 25-15, 19-25, 25-15, 14-25, 15-11
Greenway def. Deer River, 25-7, 25-24, 25-17
Hawley def. Norman County East, 25-13, 25-9, 25-20
Hermantown def. Duluth East, 18-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-15, 15-9
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Springfield, 25-19, 25-19, 25-7
Holy Family Catholic def. Providence Academy, 14-25, 14-25, 26-24, 25-19, 15-9
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 19-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-21
Irondale def. Coon Rapids, 25-18, 25-17, 25-8
Jackson County Central def. Redwood Valley, 25-11, 25-23, 25-13
Lewiston-Altura def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-22, 25-14, 17-25, 19-25, 15-12
MACCRAY def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-22, 14-25, 25-20, 25-22
Madelia def. United South Central, 25-23, 25-23, 27-25
Mahnomen/Waubun def. Blackduck, 25-9, 25-21, 25-17
Mankato East def. Faribault, 18-25, 25-18, 24-26, 25-18, 15-6
Mankato Loyola def. New Century Academy, 25-6, 25-4, 25-15
Mayer-Lutheran def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-20, 25-14, 25-21
Mesabi East def. International Falls, 25-13, 25-8, 25-16
Milbank, S.D. def. Ortonville, 25-17, 25-14, 21-25, 24-26, 15-7
Minneota def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-13, 25-9, 25-13
Minnesota Academy for the Deaf def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 20-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-15, 15-6
Mora def. Hinckley-Finlayson, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21
Mountain Iron-Buhl def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 26-24, 17-25, 25-22, 14-25, 15-12
New Ulm Cathedral def. Wabasso, 18-25, 25-23, 14-25, 25-14, 15-13
New Ulm def. Blue Earth Area, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22
Norwood-Young America def. Jordan, 25-15, 24-26, 25-18, 25-18
Owatonna def. Farmington, 26-24, 20-25, 25-23, 13-25, 19-17
PACT Charter def. Liberty Classical, 25-9, 25-5, 25-9
Park (Cottage Grove) def. Mahtomedi, 25-15, 25-23, 25-21
Paynesville def. Litchfield, 25-21, 25-21, 22-25, 25-15
Pequot Lakes def. Pierz, 25-17, 25-10, 25-23
Pillager def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-21, 25-21, 25-15
Pipestone def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16
Proctor def. Pine City, 25-12, 25-19, 19-25, 26-24
Red Lake County def. Win-E-Mac, 25-18, 25-17, 12-25, 25-20
Red Lake Falls def. Crookston, 25-14, 25-14, 25-18
Red Rock Central def. Windom, 25-12, 22-25, 25-11, 26-24
Richfield def. Hmong Academy, 26-24, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18
Rogers def. Buffalo, 25-15, 25-13, 25-13
Rosemount def. Tartan, 25-15, 25-12, 25-23
Rush City def. Becker, 25-21, 25-19, 25-7
Rushford-Peterson def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-22, 25-18, 25-22
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-12, 25-15, 25-15
Sleepy Eye def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-15, 25-21, 25-15
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Kasson-Mantorville
Spring Grove def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-4, 25-12, 25-11
St. Cloud Cathedral def. Maple Lake, 25-23, 20-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-9
St. Peter def. Fairmont, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22
Stewartville def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 25-16, 25-17, 9-25, 25-16
Underwood def. Ashby, 25-19, 25-12, 26-24
United Christian def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-21, 21-25, 26-24, 25-18
Upsala def. Osakis, 25-14, 25-10, 25-18
Waconia def. Prior Lake, 25-19, 12-25, 27-25, 18-25, 15-12
Waseca def. St. James Area, 25-19, 22-25, 26-24, 25-12
Wrenshall def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 24-26, 25-18, 25-20, 25-20
Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. St. Charles, 25-10, 25-20, 25-10
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
New Richland-H-E-G vs. Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC, ppd.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley vs. Thief River Falls, ppd.
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.