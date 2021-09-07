Tuesday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Ada-Borup def. Sacred Heart, 25-12, 25-18, 25-17 Albany def. Melrose, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19, 25-17 Alexandria def. Sartell-St. Stephen,…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Ada-Borup def. Sacred Heart, 25-12, 25-18, 25-17

Albany def. Melrose, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19, 25-17

Alexandria def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-11, 25-16, 25-22

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Roseau, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21

Barnesville def. Park Christian, 25-13, 25-23, 25-19

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. New London-Spicer, 25-21, 25-22, 25-21

Belle Plaine def. Simley, 25-21, 25-7, 25-19

Bemidji def. Park Rapids, 20-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-11

Benson def. Minnewaska, 9-25, 26-24, 25-19, 23-25, 15-13

Blaine def. Chisago Lakes, 12-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-14

Braham def. Milaca, 25-17, 25-22, 15-25, 19-25, 15-9

Brainerd def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 26-24, 17-25, 21-25, 25-17, 15-11

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-22, 25-10, 25-16

Cambridge-Isanti def. Anoka, 25-17, 25-12, 25-21

Canby def. Central Minnesota Christian, 25-12, 25-19, 25-17

Cannon Falls def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-9, 25-13, 25-13

Clearbrook-Gonvick def. Bagley, 25-11, 25-17, 25-16

Cloquet def. Carlton, 25-12, 25-18, 25-15

Concordia Academy def. Hill-Murray, 25-20, 25-10, 25-21

Dawson-Boyd def. Lakeview, 25-10, 25-19, 18-25, 25-10

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 25-18, 30-28, 24-26, 25-13

Eagan def. Stillwater, 25-19, 26-24, 25-12

Ely def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-17, 25-9, 25-20

Fillmore Central def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-15, 25-17, 25-20

Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Sibley East, 25-22, 25-23, 19-25, 21-25, 15-5

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke def. Warroad, 25-15, 19-25, 25-15, 14-25, 15-11

Greenway def. Deer River, 25-7, 25-24, 25-17

Hawley def. Norman County East, 25-13, 25-9, 25-20

Hermantown def. Duluth East, 18-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-15, 15-9

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Springfield, 25-19, 25-19, 25-7

Holy Family Catholic def. Providence Academy, 14-25, 14-25, 26-24, 25-19, 15-9

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 19-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-21

Irondale def. Coon Rapids, 25-18, 25-17, 25-8

Jackson County Central def. Redwood Valley, 25-11, 25-23, 25-13

Lewiston-Altura def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-22, 25-14, 17-25, 19-25, 15-12

MACCRAY def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-22, 14-25, 25-20, 25-22

Madelia def. United South Central, 25-23, 25-23, 27-25

Mahnomen/Waubun def. Blackduck, 25-9, 25-21, 25-17

Mankato East def. Faribault, 18-25, 25-18, 24-26, 25-18, 15-6

Mankato Loyola def. New Century Academy, 25-6, 25-4, 25-15

Mayer-Lutheran def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-20, 25-14, 25-21

Mesabi East def. International Falls, 25-13, 25-8, 25-16

Milbank, S.D. def. Ortonville, 25-17, 25-14, 21-25, 24-26, 15-7

Minneota def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-13, 25-9, 25-13

Minnesota Academy for the Deaf def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 20-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-15, 15-6

Mora def. Hinckley-Finlayson, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21

Mountain Iron-Buhl def. Nashwauk-Keewatin, 26-24, 17-25, 25-22, 14-25, 15-12

New Ulm Cathedral def. Wabasso, 18-25, 25-23, 14-25, 25-14, 15-13

New Ulm def. Blue Earth Area, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22

Norwood-Young America def. Jordan, 25-15, 24-26, 25-18, 25-18

Owatonna def. Farmington, 26-24, 20-25, 25-23, 13-25, 19-17

PACT Charter def. Liberty Classical, 25-9, 25-5, 25-9

Park (Cottage Grove) def. Mahtomedi, 25-15, 25-23, 25-21

Paynesville def. Litchfield, 25-21, 25-21, 22-25, 25-15

Pequot Lakes def. Pierz, 25-17, 25-10, 25-23

Pillager def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-21, 25-21, 25-15

Pipestone def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16

Proctor def. Pine City, 25-12, 25-19, 19-25, 26-24

Red Lake County def. Win-E-Mac, 25-18, 25-17, 12-25, 25-20

Red Lake Falls def. Crookston, 25-14, 25-14, 25-18

Red Rock Central def. Windom, 25-12, 22-25, 25-11, 26-24

Richfield def. Hmong Academy, 26-24, 17-25, 25-22, 25-18

Rogers def. Buffalo, 25-15, 25-13, 25-13

Rosemount def. Tartan, 25-15, 25-12, 25-23

Rush City def. Becker, 25-21, 25-19, 25-7

Rushford-Peterson def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-22, 25-18, 25-22

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Lac qui Parle Valley, 25-12, 25-15, 25-15

Sleepy Eye def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-15, 25-21, 25-15

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Kasson-Mantorville

Spring Grove def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-4, 25-12, 25-11

St. Cloud Cathedral def. Maple Lake, 25-23, 20-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-9

St. Peter def. Fairmont, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22

Stewartville def. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 25-16, 25-17, 9-25, 25-16

Underwood def. Ashby, 25-19, 25-12, 26-24

United Christian def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-21, 21-25, 26-24, 25-18

Upsala def. Osakis, 25-14, 25-10, 25-18

Waconia def. Prior Lake, 25-19, 12-25, 27-25, 18-25, 15-12

Waseca def. St. James Area, 25-19, 22-25, 26-24, 25-12

Wrenshall def. Moose Lake/Willow River, 24-26, 25-18, 25-20, 25-20

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. St. Charles, 25-10, 25-20, 25-10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

New Richland-H-E-G vs. Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC, ppd.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley vs. Thief River Falls, ppd.

