Home » Sports » Triple-A West Glance

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 1:51 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston 68 48 .586
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 59 56 .513
Round Rock (Texas) 59 56 .513
Albuquerque (Colorado) 51 65 .440 17
El Paso (San Diego) 44 72 .379 24
West Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Tacoma (Seattle) 71 45 .612
Reno (Arizona) 66 48 .579 4
Las Vegas (Oakland) 61 55 .526 10
Sacramento (San Francisco) 49 64 .434 20½
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 48 67 .417 22½
x-clinched playoff berth

___

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 6, Albuquerque 4

Round Rock 6, Oklahoma City 5, 10 innings

Tacoma 10, El Paso 8

Salt Lake 13, Reno 10

Las Vegas 6, Sacramento 4

Friday’s Games

Sugar Land 2, Albuquerque 1

Round Rock 7, Oklahoma City 3

Tacoma 11, El Paso 5

Reno 7, Salt Lake 2

Sacramento 8, Las Vegas 4

Saturday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Tacoma at El Paso, 10:05 p.m

Sunday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Tacoma at El Paso, 8:05 p.m

