Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston 68 48 .586 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 59 56 .513 8½ Round Rock (Texas) 59 56 .513 8½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 51 65 .440 17 El Paso (San Diego) 44 72 .379 24 West Division W L Pct. GB x-Tacoma (Seattle) 71 45 .612 — Reno (Arizona) 66 48 .579 4 Las Vegas (Oakland) 61 55 .526 10 Sacramento (San Francisco) 49 64 .434 20½ Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 48 67 .417 22½ x-clinched playoff berth

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 6, Albuquerque 4

Round Rock 6, Oklahoma City 5, 10 innings

Tacoma 10, El Paso 8

Salt Lake 13, Reno 10

Las Vegas 6, Sacramento 4

Friday’s Games

Sugar Land 2, Albuquerque 1

Round Rock 7, Oklahoma City 3

Tacoma 11, El Paso 5

Reno 7, Salt Lake 2

Sacramento 8, Las Vegas 4

Saturday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Tacoma at El Paso, 10:05 p.m

Sunday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Tacoma at El Paso, 8:05 p.m

