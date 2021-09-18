Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston
|68
|48
|.586
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|59
|56
|.513
|8½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|59
|56
|.513
|8½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|51
|65
|.440
|17
|El Paso (San Diego)
|44
|72
|.379
|24
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Tacoma (Seattle)
|71
|45
|.612
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|66
|48
|.579
|4
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|61
|55
|.526
|10
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|49
|64
|.434
|20½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|48
|67
|.417
|22½
|x-clinched playoff berth
___
|Thursday’s Games
Sugar Land 6, Albuquerque 4
Round Rock 6, Oklahoma City 5, 10 innings
Tacoma 10, El Paso 8
Salt Lake 13, Reno 10
Las Vegas 6, Sacramento 4
|Friday’s Games
Sugar Land 2, Albuquerque 1
Round Rock 7, Oklahoma City 3
Tacoma 11, El Paso 5
Reno 7, Salt Lake 2
Sacramento 8, Las Vegas 4
|Saturday’s Games
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 9:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Tacoma at El Paso, 10:05 p.m
|Sunday’s Games
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 3:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Tacoma at El Paso, 8:05 p.m
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.