Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston 65 48 .575 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston 65 48 .575 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 58 54 .518 6½ Round Rock (Texas) 57 55 .509 7½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 50 63 .442 15 El Paso (San Diego) 44 69 .389 21 West Division W L Pct. GB Tacoma (Seattle) 68 45 .602 — Reno (Arizona) 63 47 .577 3 Las Vegas (Oakland) 60 53 .531 6½ Sacramento (San Francisco) 48 62 .436 18½ Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 47 65 .420 20½

___

Sunday’s Games

Salt Lake 8, Oklahoma City 5

Sacramento at Tacoma, ppd.

Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 0

El Paso 7, Albuquerque 2

Reno 14, Las Vegas 5

Monday’s Games

Tacoma 8, Sacramento 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Tacoma 6, Sacramento 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

Sugar Land 4, Round Rock 2

Oklahoma City 12, Salt Lake 2

Albuquerque 5, El Paso 4

Reno 6, Las Vegas 3

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8 :35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

