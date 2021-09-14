Coronavirus News: Children's National nearing capacity | Vaccine mandate for school staff in Prince William? | Prepare for COVID in schools | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

September 14, 2021, 12:59 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston 65 48 .575
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 58 54 .518
Round Rock (Texas) 57 55 .509
Albuquerque (Colorado) 50 63 .442 15
El Paso (San Diego) 44 69 .389 21
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tacoma (Seattle) 68 45 .602
Reno (Arizona) 63 47 .577 3
Las Vegas (Oakland) 60 53 .531
Sacramento (San Francisco) 48 62 .436 18½
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 47 65 .420 20½

___

Sunday’s Games

Salt Lake 8, Oklahoma City 5

Sacramento at Tacoma, ppd.

Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 0

El Paso 7, Albuquerque 2

Reno 14, Las Vegas 5

Monday’s Games

Tacoma 8, Sacramento 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Tacoma 6, Sacramento 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

Sugar Land 4, Round Rock 2

Oklahoma City 12, Salt Lake 2

Albuquerque 5, El Paso 4

Reno 6, Las Vegas 3

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8 :35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

