Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston
|65
|48
|.575
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|58
|54
|.518
|6½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|57
|55
|.509
|7½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|50
|63
|.442
|15
|El Paso (San Diego)
|44
|69
|.389
|21
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|68
|45
|.602
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|63
|47
|.577
|3
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|60
|53
|.531
|6½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|48
|62
|.436
|18½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|47
|65
|.420
|20½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Salt Lake 8, Oklahoma City 5
Sacramento at Tacoma, ppd.
Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 0
El Paso 7, Albuquerque 2
Reno 14, Las Vegas 5
|Monday’s Games
Tacoma 8, Sacramento 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Tacoma 6, Sacramento 5, 7 innings, 2nd game
Sugar Land 4, Round Rock 2
Oklahoma City 12, Salt Lake 2
Albuquerque 5, El Paso 4
Reno 6, Las Vegas 3
|Tuesday’s Games
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
El Paso at Albuquerque, 8 :35 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
|Thursday’s Games
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
