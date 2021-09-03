Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston
|60
|43
|.583
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|50
|52
|.490
|9½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|49
|53
|.480
|10½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|45
|57
|.441
|14½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|42
|60
|.412
|17½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|60
|41
|.594
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|60
|43
|.583
|1
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|56
|47
|.544
|5
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|45
|55
|.450
|14½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|43
|59
|.422
|17½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
El Paso 6, Sugar Land 5
Round Rock 9, Albuquerque 7
Las Vegas 5 Oklahoma City 1
Sacramento 6, Reno 4
Tacoma 3, Salt Lake 2, 12 innings
|Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Thursday’s Games
Sugar Land 3, Las Vegas 1
Albuquerque 7, Oklahoma City 6
El Paso 2, Round Rock 1
Reno 16, Tacoma 7
Sacramento 8, Salt Lake 3
|Friday’s Games
Las Vegas at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Las Vegas at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
