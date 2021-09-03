CORONAVIRUS NEWS: St. Mary’s Co. re-opens mass vax site | Fairfax Co. schools update | Prince George's Co. expands mobile vaccine fleet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » Triple-A West Glance

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

September 3, 2021, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston 60 43 .583
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 50 52 .490
Round Rock (Texas) 49 53 .480 10½
Albuquerque (Colorado) 45 57 .441 14½
El Paso (San Diego) 42 60 .412 17½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 60 41 .594
Tacoma (Seattle) 60 43 .583 1
Las Vegas (Oakland) 56 47 .544 5
Sacramento (San Francisco) 45 55 .450 14½
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 43 59 .422 17½

___

Tuesday’s Games

El Paso 6, Sugar Land 5

Round Rock 9, Albuquerque 7

Las Vegas 5 Oklahoma City 1

Sacramento 6, Reno 4

Tacoma 3, Salt Lake 2, 12 innings

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 3, Las Vegas 1

Albuquerque 7, Oklahoma City 6

El Paso 2, Round Rock 1

Reno 16, Tacoma 7

Sacramento 8, Salt Lake 3

Friday’s Games

Las Vegas at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

NASA's future of work plan starts with the 'experimental phase'

VHA employee vaccinations on the rise amid surge in COVID cases, deaths

New artificial intelligence initiatives, Buy American increase advancing in House NDAA

OMB launches Evaluation.gov as hub to showcase work from chief evaluation officers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up