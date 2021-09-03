Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston 60 43 .583 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston 60 43 .583 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 50 52 .490 9½ Round Rock (Texas) 49 53 .480 10½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 45 57 .441 14½ El Paso (San Diego) 42 60 .412 17½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 60 41 .594 — Tacoma (Seattle) 60 43 .583 1 Las Vegas (Oakland) 56 47 .544 5 Sacramento (San Francisco) 45 55 .450 14½ Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 43 59 .422 17½

Tuesday’s Games

El Paso 6, Sugar Land 5

Round Rock 9, Albuquerque 7

Las Vegas 5 Oklahoma City 1

Sacramento 6, Reno 4

Tacoma 3, Salt Lake 2, 12 innings

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 3, Las Vegas 1

Albuquerque 7, Oklahoma City 6

El Paso 2, Round Rock 1

Reno 16, Tacoma 7

Sacramento 8, Salt Lake 3

Friday’s Games

Las Vegas at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

