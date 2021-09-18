Triple-A East Glance

All Times EDT Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Toledo (Detroit) 69 49 .585 — Omaha (Kansas City) 64 54…

All Times EDT Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Toledo (Detroit) 69 49 .585 — Omaha (Kansas City) 64 54 .542 5 St. Paul (Minnesota) 61 57 .517 8 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 55 62 .470 13½ Columbus (Cleveland) 54 62 .466 14 Louisville (Cincinnati) 50 67 .427 18½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 50 68 .424 19 Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Buffalo (Toronto) 70 45 .609 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 65 49 .570 4½ Worcester (Boston) 65 51 .560 5½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 52 63 .452 18 Rochester (Washington) 46 68 .404 23½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 46 68 .404 23½ Southeast Division W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 75 43 .636 — Gwinnett (Atlanta) 67 50 .573 7½ Jacksonville (Miami) 67 51 .568 8 Nashville (Milwaukee) 62 55 .530 12½ Memphis (St. Louis) 56 62 .475 19 Norfolk (Baltimore) 48 70 .407 27 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 45 73 .381 30

___

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville 10, Norfolk 3

Rochester 5, Buffalo 3

Toledo 5, Columbus 1

Syracuse 4, Worcester 2

Durham 8, Charlotte 6

Lehigh Valley 9, Scranton/WB 5

St. Paul 8, Indianapolis 0

Nashville 1, Gwinnett 0

Memphis 5, Louisville 0

Iowa 8, Omaha 5

Friday’s Games

Rochester 7, Buffalo 3

Syracuse 7, Worcester 1

Charlotte 5, Durham 4

Columbus 6, Toledo 5

Norfolk 4, Jacksonville 3, 10 innings

Lehigh Valley 10, Scranton/WB 8

Indianapolis 2, St. Paul 0

Nashville 7, Gwinnett 0

Iowa 6, Omaha 5

Memphis 6, Louisville 2

Saturday’s Games

Columbus at Toledo, 5:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Nashville at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

Worcester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 2, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Memphis, 7:15 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.

Nashville at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.

St. Paul at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 2:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 2:05 p.m

Louisville at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.

Durham at Charlotte, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.