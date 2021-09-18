Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Toledo (Detroit)
|69
|49
|.585
|—
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|64
|54
|.542
|5
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|61
|57
|.517
|8
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|55
|62
|.470
|13½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|54
|62
|.466
|14
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|50
|67
|.427
|18½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|50
|68
|.424
|19
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|70
|45
|.609
|—
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|65
|49
|.570
|4½
|Worcester (Boston)
|65
|51
|.560
|5½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|52
|63
|.452
|18
|Rochester (Washington)
|46
|68
|.404
|23½
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|46
|68
|.404
|23½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|75
|43
|.636
|—
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|67
|50
|.573
|7½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|67
|51
|.568
|8
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|62
|55
|.530
|12½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|56
|62
|.475
|19
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|48
|70
|.407
|27
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|45
|73
|.381
|30
___
|Thursday’s Games
Jacksonville 10, Norfolk 3
Rochester 5, Buffalo 3
Toledo 5, Columbus 1
Syracuse 4, Worcester 2
Durham 8, Charlotte 6
Lehigh Valley 9, Scranton/WB 5
St. Paul 8, Indianapolis 0
Nashville 1, Gwinnett 0
Memphis 5, Louisville 0
Iowa 8, Omaha 5
|Friday’s Games
Rochester 7, Buffalo 3
Syracuse 7, Worcester 1
Charlotte 5, Durham 4
Columbus 6, Toledo 5
Norfolk 4, Jacksonville 3, 10 innings
Lehigh Valley 10, Scranton/WB 8
Indianapolis 2, St. Paul 0
Nashville 7, Gwinnett 0
Iowa 6, Omaha 5
Memphis 6, Louisville 2
|Saturday’s Games
Columbus at Toledo, 5:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Nashville at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.
Worcester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 2, 6:35 p.m.
Durham at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Memphis, 7:15 p.m.
Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m
|Sunday’s Games
Worcester at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m.
Nashville at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.
St. Paul at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.
Columbus at Toledo, 2:05 p.m.
Iowa at Omaha, 2:05 p.m
Louisville at Memphis, 3:05 p.m.
Durham at Charlotte, 6:05 p.m.
