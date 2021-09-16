Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Toledo (Detroit)
|69
|48
|.590
|—
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|64
|53
|.547
|5
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|61
|56
|.521
|8
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|54
|62
|.466
|14½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|53
|62
|.461
|15
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|50
|66
|.431
|18½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|49
|68
|.419
|20
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|70
|44
|.614
|—
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|65
|48
|.575
|4½
|Worcester (Boston)
|65
|50
|.565
|5½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|51
|63
|.447
|19
|Rochester (Washington)
|45
|68
|.398
|24½
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|45
|68
|.398
|24½
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|75
|42
|.641
|—
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|67
|49
|.578
|7½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|67
|50
|.573
|8
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|61
|55
|.526
|13½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|55
|62
|.470
|20
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|47
|70
|.402
|28
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|44
|73
|.376
|31
___
|Wednesday’s Games
St. Paul 3, Indianapolis 2
Memphis 12, Louisville 3
Buffalo 20, Rochester 3, 1st game
Toledo 8, Columbus 7
Worcester at Syracuse, canceled
Durham 2, Charlotte 1
Jacksonville 7, Norfolk 3
Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, ppd. to Sept. 18
Nashville at Gwinnett, canceled
Iowa 6, Omaha 5
Buffalo at Rochester, canceled, 2nd game
|Thursday’s Games
Jacksonville 10, Norfolk 3
Rochester 5, Buffalo 3
Toledo 5, Columbus 1
Syracuse 4, Worcester 2
Durham 8, Charlotte 6
Lehigh Valley 9, Scranton/WB 5
St. Paul 8, Indianapolis 0
Nashville 1, Gwinnett 0
Memphis 5, Louisville 0
Iowa 8, Omaha 5
|Friday’s Games
Buffalo at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Worcester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Durham at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m
Louisville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Columbus at Toledo, 5:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Nashville at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.
Worcester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.
Durham at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Memphis, 7:15 p.m.
Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.