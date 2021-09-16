Triple-A East Glance

All Times EDT Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Toledo (Detroit) 69 48 .590 — Omaha (Kansas City) 64 53…

All Times EDT Midwest Division W L Pct. GB Toledo (Detroit) 69 48 .590 — Omaha (Kansas City) 64 53 .547 5 St. Paul (Minnesota) 61 56 .521 8 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 54 62 .466 14½ Columbus (Cleveland) 53 62 .461 15 Louisville (Cincinnati) 50 66 .431 18½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 49 68 .419 20 Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Buffalo (Toronto) 70 44 .614 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 65 48 .575 4½ Worcester (Boston) 65 50 .565 5½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 51 63 .447 19 Rochester (Washington) 45 68 .398 24½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 45 68 .398 24½ Southeast Division W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 75 42 .641 — Gwinnett (Atlanta) 67 49 .578 7½ Jacksonville (Miami) 67 50 .573 8 Nashville (Milwaukee) 61 55 .526 13½ Memphis (St. Louis) 55 62 .470 20 Norfolk (Baltimore) 47 70 .402 28 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 44 73 .376 31

Wednesday’s Games

St. Paul 3, Indianapolis 2

Memphis 12, Louisville 3

Buffalo 20, Rochester 3, 1st game

Toledo 8, Columbus 7

Worcester at Syracuse, canceled

Durham 2, Charlotte 1

Jacksonville 7, Norfolk 3

Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, ppd. to Sept. 18

Nashville at Gwinnett, canceled

Iowa 6, Omaha 5

Buffalo at Rochester, canceled, 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville 10, Norfolk 3

Rochester 5, Buffalo 3

Toledo 5, Columbus 1

Syracuse 4, Worcester 2

Durham 8, Charlotte 6

Lehigh Valley 9, Scranton/WB 5

St. Paul 8, Indianapolis 0

Nashville 1, Gwinnett 0

Memphis 5, Louisville 0

Iowa 8, Omaha 5

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Worcester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Columbus at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m

Louisville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Columbus at Toledo, 5:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Nashville at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

Worcester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Memphis, 7:15 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m

