Thursday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Albany def. Milaca, 29-31, 25-16, 25-12, 25-19

Annandale def. New London-Spicer, 25-23, 25-22, 27-25

Apple Valley def. Mahtomedi, 29-27, 23-25, 25-15, 25-20

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Holdingford, 25-12, 25-16, 25-19

Belle Plaine def. Sibley East, 25-14, 25-10, 25-9

Bethlehem Academy def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 25-8, 25-17, 25-10

Big Lake def. Monticello, 25-18, 21-25, 25-21, 12-25, 15-12

Blaine def. Coon Rapids, 25-10, 25-15, 25-15

Browerville/Eagle Valley def. Upsala, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23, 25-21

Burnsville def. Minneapolis South, 26-24, 25-18, 25-19

Canby def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-15, 25-11, 25-20

Carlton def. McGregor, 25-10, 25-10, 25-7

Champlin Park def. Andover, 25-20, 25-16, 25-10

Chaska def. Chanhassen, 25-19, 25-19, 25-14

Chatfield def. Winona Cotter, 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 25-18

Cleveland def. Nicollet, 25-21, 25-15, 25-14

Cloquet def. Eveleth-Gilbert, 25-10, 25-23, 25-17

Concordia Academy def. St. Croix Prep, 25-21, 25-16, 25-10

Crookston def. Sacred Heart, 25-14, 19-25, 25-21, 25-22

DeLaSalle def. Richfield, 25-11, 25-17, 25-13

Fillmore Central def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 21-25, 25-14, 25-15, 25-5

Forest Lake def. Anoka, 25-10, 27-25, 22-25, 25-19

Fosston def. Mahnomen/Waubun, 26-24, 25-19, 25-15

Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Holy Family Catholic, 24-26, 25-17, 25-13, 25-22

Glenville-Emmons def. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, 25-13, 25-19, 25-12

Grand Meadow def. LeRoy-Ostrander, 25-8, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19

Greenway def. Hibbing, 25-18, 25-12, 25-12

Hayfield def. Blooming Prairie, 25-12, 25-20, 25-11

Holy Angels def. Fridley, 25-13, 25-17, 25-9

Lake of the Woods def. Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke, 25-17, 25-18, 18-25, 25-21

Legacy Christian def. Eagle Ridge Academy Charter, 25-10, 25-15, 25-9

Mabel-Canton def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-10, 25-5, 25-8

Maple Lake def. Kimball, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16

Mayer-Lutheran def. LeSueur-Henderson, 25-10, 25-10, 25-16

Medford def. Triton, 25-21, 25-6, 25-19

Mesabi East def. North Woods, 25-23, 25-15, 25-14

Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-14, 25-18, 25-16

Nashwauk-Keewatin def. Deer River, 25-17, 24-26, 25-15, 25-11

New Prague def. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 25-18, 26-24, 25-21

New Ulm Cathedral def. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, 25-14, 25-12, 25-15

Norwood-Young America def. Tri-City United, 25-12, 25-11, 23-25, 25-12

Nova Classical Academy def. New Life Academy, 25-23, 25-19, 20-25, 25-18

Osakis def. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 25-16, 25-13, 25-18

PACT Charter def. Spectrum, 24-26, 25-12, 15-25, 25-22, 15-5

Park Rapids def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-18, 25-19, 25-21

Paynesville def. Royalton, 25-20, 25-10, 25-12

Perham def. Hawley, 25-23, 27-25, 25-20

Pierz def. Zimmerman, 25-20, 25-19, 25-16

Pine City def. Hinckley-Finlayson, 25-15, 21-25, 25-10, 25-27, 15-7

Pipestone def. Adrian, 25-21, 25-19, 25-9

Randolph def. Maple River, 25-17, 25-10, 25-17

Rochester Century def. Red Wing, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16

Rochester John Marshall def. Winona, 22-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14

Roseau def. Warroad, 25-11, 25-17, 25-21

Rosemount def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-14, 25-15, 25-10

Roseville def. North St. Paul, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20

Rush City def. East Central, 25-13, 25-9, 25-9

Sauk Centre def. Minnewaska, 25-13, 25-16, 25-8

Sebeka def. Pillager, 25-16, 25-23, 25-21

Shakopee def. Minnetonka, 25-21, 23-25, 19-25, 25-14, 15-10

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Eden Prairie, 22-25, 25-23, 18-25, 25-19, 15-13

Springfield def. Sleepy Eye, 25-8, 25-9, 24-26

St. Croix Lutheran def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-6, 25-4, 25-9

St. Paul Central def. St. Paul Como Park, 25-16, 25-13, 25-23

St. Paul Harding def. St. Paul Humboldt, 25-21, 25-17, 11-25, 25-22

Stephen-Argyle def. Red Lake County, 27-25, 25-18, 25-18

Stewartville def. Cannon Falls, 25-20, 25-21, 25-12

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Renville County West, 25-11, 25-15, 25-12

Underwood def. Hillcrest Lutheran, 25-18, 25-16, 25-21

United Christian def. Avail Academy, 25-14, 25-15, 23-25, 20-25, 15-12

Visitation def. Brooklyn Center, 25-20, 25-9, 25-9

Waconia def. St. Louis Park, 25-16, 25-13, 25-17

Wadena-Deer Creek def. Menahga, 25-19, 25-14, 25-14

Waseca def. Blue Earth Area, 25-21, 17-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-10

Watertown-Mayer def. Mound Westonka, 25-17, 25-15, 25-13

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. New Richland-H-E-G, 25-16, 25-20, 30-28

West Central def. Ashby, 25-15, 25-16, 25-14

Willmar def. Brainerd, 18-25, 16-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-10

Worthington def. Windom, 25-14, 25-12, 25-22

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

