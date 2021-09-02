CORONAVIRUS NEWS: vaccine passport support in Montgomery Co. | COVID-19 vaccine incentive for Anne Arundel Co. employees | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Sweden fights back to beat Spain 2-1 in World Cup qualifying

The Associated Press

September 2, 2021, 4:44 PM

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 and leapfrog the visitors for first place of their World Cup qualifying group on Thursday.

Carlos Soler scored five minutes into his debut for Spain to put the visitors in front, but Aleksander Isak leveled seconds later.

Viktor Claesson put Sweden ahead for good in the 57th. Only some desperate defending by Spain’s defenders denied Isak a chance to add another goal on the counterattack.

When Spain and Sweden met in the group phase of the European Championship in June, neither could find the net in a scoreless stalemate.

This time, the two attacks both struck early in a vibrant showing by the Swedes at Friends Arena.

Sweden took control of Europe’s Group B with nine points from three games. Spain fell to second place with seven points from four games.

Only the group winners directly qualify for the World Cup. Second-place finishers face a playoff.

