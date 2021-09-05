CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals hit with nurse staffing crisis amid COVID | Florida grapples with COVID-19's deadliest phase yet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Solheim Cup Results

The Associated Press

September 5, 2021, 6:15 PM

At Inverness Club
Toledo, Ohio
Yardage: 6,903; Par: 72
Sunday
EUROPE 9, UNITED STATES 7
Foursomes
United States 3, Europe 1

Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst, United States, def. Georgia Hall and Madelene Sagstrom, Europe, 1 up.

Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare, United States, def. Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen, Europe, 2 and 1.

Mel Reid and Leona Maguire, Europe, def. Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing, United States, 5 and 4.

Lizette Salas and Jennifer Kupcho, United States, def. Anna Nordqvist and Maltilda Castren, Europe, 3 and 1.

Fourballs
Europe 2½, United States 1½

Yealimi Noh and Mina Harigae, United States, def. Celine Boutier and Sophia Popov, Europe, 3 and 1.

Carlota Ciganda and Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Europe, def. Jessica Korda and Megan Khang, United States, 1 up.

Mel Reid and Leona Maguire, Europe, halved with Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas, United States

Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen, Europe, def. Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst, United States, 3 and 2.

