Solheim Cup Results

At Inverness Club Toledo, Ohio Yardage: 6,903; Par: 72 Sunday EUROPE 9, UNITED STATES 7 Foursomes United States 3, Europe…

Listen now to WTOP News

At Inverness Club Toledo, Ohio Yardage: 6,903; Par: 72 Sunday EUROPE 9, UNITED STATES 7 Foursomes United States 3, Europe 1

Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst, United States, def. Georgia Hall and Madelene Sagstrom, Europe, 1 up.

Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare, United States, def. Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen, Europe, 2 and 1.

Mel Reid and Leona Maguire, Europe, def. Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing, United States, 5 and 4.

Lizette Salas and Jennifer Kupcho, United States, def. Anna Nordqvist and Maltilda Castren, Europe, 3 and 1.

Fourballs Europe 2½, United States 1½

Yealimi Noh and Mina Harigae, United States, def. Celine Boutier and Sophia Popov, Europe, 3 and 1.

Carlota Ciganda and Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Europe, def. Jessica Korda and Megan Khang, United States, 1 up.

Mel Reid and Leona Maguire, Europe, halved with Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas, United States

Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen, Europe, def. Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst, United States, 3 and 2.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.