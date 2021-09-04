Solheim Cup Results

At Inverness Club Toledo, Ohio Yardage: 6,903; Par: 72 Saturday EUROPE 5½, UNITED STATES 2½ Foursomes Europe 3½, United States…

Anna Nordqvist and Matilda Castren, Europe, def. Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst, United States, 1 up.

Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall, Europe, halved with Ally Ewing and Megan Khang, United States.

Mel Reid and Leona Maguire, Europe, def. Jessica Korda and Nelly Korda, United States, 1 up.

Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen, Europe, def. Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare, United States, 1 up.

Fourballs Europe 2, United States 2

Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing, United States, def. Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Madelene Sagstrom, Europe, 1 up.

Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas, United States, def. Carlota Ciganda and Sophia Popov, Europe, 1 up.

Anna Nordqvist and Matilda Castren, Europe, def. Lexi Thompson and Mina Harigae, United States, 4 and 3.

Georgia Hall and Leona Maguire, Europe, def. Yealimi Noh and Brittany Altomare, United States, 1 up.

