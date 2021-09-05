CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals hit with nurse staffing crisis amid COVID | Florida grapples with COVID-19's deadliest phase yet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Sky beat Aces, clinch playoff berth

The Associated Press

September 5, 2021, 6:20 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Allie Quigley scored 22 points, Diamond DeShields added 17 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Las Vegas Aces 92-84 on Sunday to clinch a playoff berth.

The Sky (15-14) have made the playoffs in each of coach James Wade’s three seasons with the team.

Kahleah Copper scored 14 points and Candace Parker had 12 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists for Chicago.

Riquna Williams was fouled as she made a jumper from the top of the key to trim the Aces’ deficit to 87-84 with 2:18 to play but missed the and-the free throw. Las Vegas went 0 for 6 from the field as the Sky made 5 of 6 from the foul line from there to seal it.

Kelsey Plum led the Aces (20-8) with 23 points. A’ja Wilson scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Williams finished with 14 points.

DREAM 69, WINGS 64

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tiffany Hayes had 22 points, eight rebounds and three steals, Monique Billings had her second consecutive double-double and the Dream beat the Wings to snap an 11-game winless streak.

The Dream won on the road for the first time since a 100-97 victory over New York on May 29, ending a 10-game skid away from home.

Billings finished with 12 points and a season-high 14 rebounds. Courtney Williams scored six of her 17 points in the final two-plus minutes for Atlanta (7-20).

Ogunbowale finished with five 3-pointers and 21 points to lead the Wings (12-16). Allisha Gray added 10 points and a career-high 14 rebounds.

Dallas still has a 1 1/2 game lead over New York and Washington in the race for the final two playoff spots.

