Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | US, EU seek max vaccine rates | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Skipper Taylor Canfield wins…

Skipper Taylor Canfield wins record fifth Congressional Cup

The Associated Press

September 19, 2021, 10:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Canfield of Team Stars+Stripes won his fifth Congressional Cup on Sunday, making him the winningest skipper in the 56-year history of one of the world’s premier match-racing regattas.

Canfield beat Johnie Berntsson of Sweden, the 2009 Congressional Cup champion, in three straight races in the final.

In July, Canfield and Stars+Stripes joined the New York Yacht Club’s effort to field an all-American squad for the next America’s Cup.

Canfield and Stars+Stripes dominated the five-day regatta at the Long Beach Yacht Club.

“It’s incredible, but it feels just like every other win: fantastic,” the 32-year-old Canfield said. “And to win with the Stars+Stripes Team again, I’m on top of the world.”

Canfield’s crew includes Mike Buckley, CEO of Stars+Stripes, plus Mac Agnese, Leo Boucher, Victor Diaz De Leon, George Peet and Erik Shampain.

“Our goal is to always get better throughout the week. We had some difficult moments and some tough debriefs about how we could continue to get better, and that makes us stronger in the end,” Canfield said. “And we like to keep the umpires out of the game. I think we had only one penalty over the week.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DIU's newest office is off and running investing in hardware innovations

USPS says vaccination, testing requirements subject to 'mandatory' union negotiations

Legacy financial management federal providers must define their roles in new approach

Under recent executive order, federal employees must now show proof of vaccination

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up