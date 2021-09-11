9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC school honors teacher killed on 9/11 | 9/11 Pentagon survivor looks back | Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones
Home » Sports » Saturday's Scores

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated Press

September 11, 2021, 9:32 PM

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

Pearland Dawson 26, Richmond George Ranch 13

CLASS 5A=

Manor 20, Fulshear 14

CLASS 3A=

West 47, Orange Grove 30

CLASS 2A=

Olton 56, Texico, N.M. 22

OTHER=

Katy Tompkins 28, Klein Collins 13

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

