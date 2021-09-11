Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= CLASS 6A= Pearland Dawson 26, Richmond George Ranch 13 CLASS 5A= Manor 20, Fulshear 14 CLASS 3A= West…

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

Pearland Dawson 26, Richmond George Ranch 13

CLASS 5A=

Manor 20, Fulshear 14

CLASS 3A=

West 47, Orange Grove 30

CLASS 2A=

Olton 56, Texico, N.M. 22

OTHER=

Katy Tompkins 28, Klein Collins 13

