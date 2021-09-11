Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
CLASS 6A=
Pearland Dawson 26, Richmond George Ranch 13
CLASS 5A=
Manor 20, Fulshear 14
CLASS 3A=
West 47, Orange Grove 30
CLASS 2A=
Olton 56, Texico, N.M. 22
OTHER=
Katy Tompkins 28, Klein Collins 13
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.