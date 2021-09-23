Coronavirus News: The nuance of dealing with COVID-19 | New cases in Montgomery Co. | 'Is It Normal Yet' Podcast: A perfect storm | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Ryder Cup Pairings

Ryder Cup Pairings

The Associated Press

September 23, 2021, 6:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
At Whistling Straits
Sheboygan, Wis.
Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71
Friday
All times EDT
Foursomes

8:05 a.m. — Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm, Europe, vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States.

8:21 a.m. — Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland, Europe, vs. Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, United States.

8:37 a.m. — Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, vs. Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, United States.

8:53 a.m. — Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter, vs. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Air Force meeting recruitment goals, changing mindset around work and training

House advances nine-week continuing resolution, but it faces uphill Senate battle

MSPB nominees describe strategies for dealing with the board's daunting backlog

Pentagon looks to cement career paths for software acquisition experts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up