Ronaldo to make 2nd United debut starting against Newcastle

The Associated Press

September 11, 2021, 9:19 AM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo will make his second Manchester United debut after being selected to start against Newcastle on Saturday.

The 36-year-old Portugal forward secured an unexpected return to United after 12 years when he was sold by Juventus last month.

The masses of United fans arriving at Old Trafford in their new jerseys with Ronaldo on the back got what they hoped for when the lineup was revealed an hour before kickoff in the Premier League match.

Ronaldo won every major honor with United from 2003 to 2009 before leaving for Real Madrid.

