PGA Tour Championship Par Scores

Friday At East Lake Golf Club Atlanta, Ga. Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70 Purse: $46 Million Second Round

Patrick Cantlay 67-66_133 -17

Jon Rahm 65-65_130 -16

Bryson DeChambeau 69-67_136 -11

Justin Thomas 67-67_134 -10

Tony Finau 72-67_139 -9

Kevin Na 66-67_133 -9

Viktor Hovland 66-68_134 -9

Cameron Smith 68-68_136 -9

Harris English 66-69_135 -9

Rory McIlroy 68-66_134 -8

Jordan Spieth 69-67_136 -8

Louis Oosthuizen 68-67_135 -8

Jason Kokrak 67-68_135 -7

Billy Horschel 65-68_133 -7

Dustin Johnson 68-69_137 -6

Xander Schauffele 68-69_137 -5

Abraham Ancer 69-70_139 -5

Brooks Koepka 67-71_138 -4

Sam Burns 71-70_141 -3

Sergio Garcia 68-70_138 -2

Sungjae Im 71-70_141 -2

Scottie Scheffler 67-72_139 -2

Corey Conners 67-72_139 -2

Stewart Cink 72-68_140 -1

Collin Morikawa 70-73_143 E

Daniel Berger 72-69_141 +1

Hideki Matsuyama 77-65_142 +1

Patrick Reed 72-69_141 +1

Joaquin Niemann 72-71_143 +2

Erik van Rooyen 69-73_142 +2

