PGA Tour Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press

September 3, 2021, 6:28 PM

Friday
At East Lake Golf Club
Atlanta, Ga.
Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70
Purse: $46 Million
Second Round

Patrick Cantlay 67-66_133  -17

Jon Rahm 65-65_130  -16

Bryson DeChambeau 69-67_136  -11

Justin Thomas 67-67_134  -10

Tony Finau 72-67_139   -9

Kevin Na 66-67_133   -9

Viktor Hovland 66-68_134   -9

Cameron Smith 68-68_136   -9

Harris English 66-69_135   -9

Rory McIlroy 68-66_134   -8

Jordan Spieth 69-67_136   -8

Louis Oosthuizen 68-67_135   -8

Jason Kokrak 67-68_135   -7

Billy Horschel 65-68_133   -7

Dustin Johnson 68-69_137   -6

Xander Schauffele 68-69_137   -5

Abraham Ancer 69-70_139   -5

Brooks Koepka 67-71_138   -4

Sam Burns 71-70_141   -3

Sergio Garcia 68-70_138   -2

Sungjae Im 71-70_141   -2

Scottie Scheffler 67-72_139   -2

Corey Conners 67-72_139   -2

Stewart Cink 72-68_140   -1

Collin Morikawa 70-73_143    E

Daniel Berger 72-69_141   +1

Hideki Matsuyama 77-65_142   +1

Patrick Reed 72-69_141   +1

Joaquin Niemann 72-71_143   +2

Erik van Rooyen 69-73_142   +2

