PGA Tour Championship Par Scores

|Friday
|At East Lake Golf Club
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70
|Purse: $46 Million
|Second Round
Patrick Cantlay 67-66_133 -17
Jon Rahm 65-65_130 -16
Bryson DeChambeau 69-67_136 -11
Justin Thomas 67-67_134 -10
Tony Finau 72-67_139 -9
Kevin Na 66-67_133 -9
Viktor Hovland 66-68_134 -9
Cameron Smith 68-68_136 -9
Harris English 66-69_135 -9
Rory McIlroy 68-66_134 -8
Jordan Spieth 69-67_136 -8
Louis Oosthuizen 68-67_135 -8
Jason Kokrak 67-68_135 -7
Billy Horschel 65-68_133 -7
Dustin Johnson 68-69_137 -6
Xander Schauffele 68-69_137 -5
Abraham Ancer 69-70_139 -5
Brooks Koepka 67-71_138 -4
Sam Burns 71-70_141 -3
Sergio Garcia 68-70_138 -2
Sungjae Im 71-70_141 -2
Scottie Scheffler 67-72_139 -2
Corey Conners 67-72_139 -2
Stewart Cink 72-68_140 -1
Collin Morikawa 70-73_143 E
Daniel Berger 72-69_141 +1
Hideki Matsuyama 77-65_142 +1
Patrick Reed 72-69_141 +1
Joaquin Niemann 72-71_143 +2
Erik van Rooyen 69-73_142 +2
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.