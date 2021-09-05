NHRA Lucas Oil Nationals Results

|Sunday
|At Lucas Oil Raceway
|Brownsburg, Ind.
|Final finish order
|Top Fuel
1. Steve Torrence; 2. Brittany Force; 3. Billy Torrence; 4. Josh Hart; 5. Leah Pruett; 6. Greg Carrillo; 7. Doug Kalitta; 8. Alex Laughlin; 9. Justin Ashley; 10. Joe Morrison; 11. Tripp Tatum; 12. Buddy Hull; 13. Antron Brown; 14. Krista Baldwin; 15. Shawn Langdon; 16. Kyle Wurtzel.
|Funny Car
1. Tim Wilkerson; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Alexis DeJoria; 4. Cruz Pedregon; 5. J.R. Todd; 6. Bob Tasca III; 7. John Force; 8. Robert Hight; 9. Blake Alexander; 10. Bobby Bode; 11. Justin Schriefer; 12. Dave Richards; 13. Dale Creasy Jr.; 14. Jim Campbell; 15. Paul Lee; 16. Terry Haddock.
|Pro Stock
1. Erica Enders; 2. Kyle Koretsky; 3. Dallas Glenn; 4. Greg Anderson; 5. Chris McGaha; 6. Matt Hartford; 7. Cristian Cuadra; 8. Mason McGaha; 9. Rodger Brogdon; 10. Deric Kramer; 11. Larry Morgan; 12. Kenny Delco; 13. Bruno Massel; 14. Aaron Stanfield; 15. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 16. Fernando Cuadra Jr..
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Eddie Krawiec; 2. Angelle Sampey; 3. Scotty Pollacheck; 4. Joey Gladstone; 5. Steve Johnson; 6. Ryan Oehler; 7. Michael Phillips; 8. Hector Arana Jr; 9. Angie Smith; 10. Karen Stoffer; 11. Cory Reed; 12. Jianna Salinas; 13. Marc Ingwersen; 14. Andrew Hines; 15. Ron Tornow; 16. Matt Smith.
|Final Results
|Top Fuel
Steve Torrence, 3.749 seconds, 324.44 mph def. Brittany Force, 13.165 seconds, 24.39 mph.
|Funny Car
Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.912, 320.36 def. Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 3.946, 326.63.
|Pro Stock
Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.626, 206.01 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.613, 206.35.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 6.844, 198.58 def. Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.880, 195.51.
|Pro Modified
Jeffery Barker, Toyota Camry, 5.742, 251.67 def. Steve Jackson, Chevy Camaro, 5.785, 248.29.
|Top Fuel Harley
Ryan Peery, Weekend, 6.696, 196.16 def. Tyler Wilson, JIR, 7.072, 159.63.
|Final round-by-round results
|Top Fuel
|Round One
Greg Carrillo, 3.839, 270.81 def. Kyle Wurtzel, Broke; Leah Pruett, 3.933, 253.37 def. Joe Morrison, 4.331, 224.36; Brittany Force, 3.702, 332.34 def. Shawn Langdon, 10.623, 82.33; Doug Kalitta, 3.794, 319.75 def. Krista Baldwin, 8.768, 90.36; Josh Hart, 3.810, 322.04 def. Buddy Hull, 5.495, 112.26; Steve Torrence, 3.716, 325.37 def. Antron Brown, 8.442, 72.76; Billy Torrence, 3.741, 326.95 def. Tripp Tatum, 5.288, 131.72; Alex Laughlin, 3.878, 304.94 def. Justin Ashley, 4.081, 216.20;
|Quarterfinals
Hart, 3.790, 325.37 def. Pruett, 3.897, 318.84; Force, 3.759, 325.53 def. Laughlin, 8.621, 84.58; B. Torrence, 6.641, 217.70 def. Kalitta, 6.840, 168.18; S. Torrence, 3.744, 323.35 def. Carrillo, 3.948, 278.75;
|Semifinals
Force, 3.748, 324.75 def. Hart, 4.255, 201.25; S. Torrence, 3.744, 325.14 def. B. Torrence, 3.792, 323.04;
|Final
S. Torrence, 3.749, 324.44 def. Force, 13.165, 24.39.
|Funny Car
|Round One
Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 4.128, 257.14 def. Blake Alexander, Ford Mustang, 6.081, 110.88; J.R. Todd, Camry, 6.401, 292.58 def. Jim Campbell, Dodge Charger, 8.388, 74.06; John Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.788, 182.75 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 6.549, 98.56; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.882, 331.69 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 12.155, 65.63; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.914, 328.62 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 6.739, 94.43; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.929, 323.66 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 13.081, 69.63; Ron Capps, Charger, 3.903, 325.77 def. Justin Schriefer, Charger, 6.496, 102.64; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.611, 218.72 def. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 6.289, 112.25;
|Quarterfinals
Pedregon, 3.920, 324.20 def. Todd, 4.328, 224.36; DeJoria, 3.963, 318.17 def. Tasca III, 7.877, 96.65; Capps, 3.952, 326.79 def. Hight, 12.145, 75.88; Wilkerson, 3.974, 297.81 def. Force, 9.041, 88.13;
|Semifinals
Wilkerson, 3.984, 325.37 def. Pedregon, 8.704, 87.34; Capps, 3.909, 327.74 def. DeJoria, 3.992, 323.04;
|Final
Wilkerson, 3.912, 320.36 def. Capps, 3.946, 326.63.
|Pro Stock
|Round One
Chris McGaha, Chevy Camaro, 6.643, 206.48 def. Rodger Brogdon, Camaro, 6.676, 206.54; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.639, 206.51 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.677, 205.47; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.641, 207.15 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Mason McGaha, Camaro, 11.330, 72.78 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.610, 207.27 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.717, 203.40 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.598, 207.75 def. Larry Morgan, Camaro, 6.801, 204.91; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.590, 206.35 def. Bruno Massel, Camaro, 9.551, 96.66; Quarterfinals
Anderson, 6.638, 206.16 def. C. Cuadra, 19.529, 37.39; Glenn, 6.629, 206.86 def. M. McGaha, 21.373, 32.60; Koretsky, 6.620, 207.18 def. C. McGaha, 6.646, 206.95; Enders, 6.637, 206.10 def. Hartford, Foul – Red Light;
|Semifinals
Enders, 6.640, 206.89 def. Anderson, 6.804, 193.10; Koretsky, 6.630, 205.94 def. Glenn, 6.638, 206.39;
|Final
Enders, 6.626, 206.01 def. Koretsky, 6.613, 206.35.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
|Round One
Michael Phillips, Suzuki, 7.092, 190.11 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 10.891, 74.60 def. Angie Smith, Foul – Red Light; Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.835, 194.30 def. Cory Reed, Suzuki, 6.979, 192.47; Scotty Pollacheck, 6.846, 196.93 def. Ron Tornow, 7.217, 186.43; Hector Arana Jr, 6.878, 196.70 def. Jianna Salinas, Suzuki, 7.063, 186.79; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 7.044, 185.56 def. Marc Ingwersen, Buell, 7.163, 188.15; Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 6.848, 198.38 def. Andrew Hines, Buell, 7.199, 195.56; Ryan Oehler, 7.020, 192.91 def. Matt Smith, 9.692, 89.33;
|Quarterfinals
Gladstone, 7.004, 191.73 def. Arana Jr, Foul – Red Light; Krawiec, 9.685, 90.68 def. Phillips, Foul – Red Light; Pollacheck, 6.881, 196.24 def. Oehler, 7.043, 192.44; Sampey, 6.806, 196.16 def. Johnson, 6.843, 196.16;
|Semifinals
Krawiec, 6.918, 198.12 def. Gladstone, 6.936, 192.17; Sampey, 6.831, 194.18 def. Pollacheck, Foul – Red Light;
|Final
Krawiec, 6.844, 198.58 def. Sampey, 6.880, 195.51.
|Point standings
|Top Fuel
1. Steve Torrence, 1,389; 2. Brittany Force, 978; 3. Antron Brown, 839; 4. Leah Pruett, 712; 5. Shawn Langdon, 668; 6. Mike Salinas, 646; 7. Justin Ashley, 627; 8. Billy Torrence, 621; 9. Clay Millican, 594; 10. Doug Kalitta, 588.
|Funny Car
1. Ron Capps, 981; 2. John Force, 938; 3. Bob Tasca III, 937; 4. J.R. Todd, 931; 5. Robert Hight, 867; 6. Matt Hagan, 865; 7. Alexis DeJoria, 835; 8. Cruz Pedregon, 825; 9. Tim Wilkerson, 801; 10. Blake Alexander, 519.
|Pro Stock
1. Greg Anderson, 1,005; 2. Erica Enders, 900; 3. Aaron Stanfield, 790; 4. Kyle Koretsky, 767; 5. Dallas Glenn, 752; 6. Matt Hartford, 703; 7. Troy Coughlin Jr., 631; 8. Mason McGaha, 629; 9.Deric Kramer, 567; 10. Chris McGaha, 489.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Matt Smith, 864; 2. Steve Johnson, 638; 3. Scotty Pollacheck, 606; 4. Eddie Krawiec, 588; 5. Angelle Sampey, 583; 6. Ryan Oehler, 520; 7. Joey Gladstone, 498; 8. Angie Smith, 480; 9. Karen Stoffer, 478; 10. Andrew Hines, 429.
