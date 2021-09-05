NHRA Lucas Oil Nationals Results

Sunday At Lucas Oil Raceway Brownsburg, Ind. Final finish order Top Fuel 1. Steve Torrence; 2. Brittany Force; 3. Billy…

Sunday At Lucas Oil Raceway Brownsburg, Ind. Final finish order Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence; 2. Brittany Force; 3. Billy Torrence; 4. Josh Hart; 5. Leah Pruett; 6. Greg Carrillo; 7. Doug Kalitta; 8. Alex Laughlin; 9. Justin Ashley; 10. Joe Morrison; 11. Tripp Tatum; 12. Buddy Hull; 13. Antron Brown; 14. Krista Baldwin; 15. Shawn Langdon; 16. Kyle Wurtzel.

Funny Car

1. Tim Wilkerson; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Alexis DeJoria; 4. Cruz Pedregon; 5. J.R. Todd; 6. Bob Tasca III; 7. John Force; 8. Robert Hight; 9. Blake Alexander; 10. Bobby Bode; 11. Justin Schriefer; 12. Dave Richards; 13. Dale Creasy Jr.; 14. Jim Campbell; 15. Paul Lee; 16. Terry Haddock.

Pro Stock

1. Erica Enders; 2. Kyle Koretsky; 3. Dallas Glenn; 4. Greg Anderson; 5. Chris McGaha; 6. Matt Hartford; 7. Cristian Cuadra; 8. Mason McGaha; 9. Rodger Brogdon; 10. Deric Kramer; 11. Larry Morgan; 12. Kenny Delco; 13. Bruno Massel; 14. Aaron Stanfield; 15. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 16. Fernando Cuadra Jr..

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Eddie Krawiec; 2. Angelle Sampey; 3. Scotty Pollacheck; 4. Joey Gladstone; 5. Steve Johnson; 6. Ryan Oehler; 7. Michael Phillips; 8. Hector Arana Jr; 9. Angie Smith; 10. Karen Stoffer; 11. Cory Reed; 12. Jianna Salinas; 13. Marc Ingwersen; 14. Andrew Hines; 15. Ron Tornow; 16. Matt Smith.

Final Results Top Fuel

Steve Torrence, 3.749 seconds, 324.44 mph def. Brittany Force, 13.165 seconds, 24.39 mph.

Funny Car

Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.912, 320.36 def. Ron Capps, Dodge Charger, 3.946, 326.63.

Pro Stock

Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.626, 206.01 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.613, 206.35.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 6.844, 198.58 def. Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.880, 195.51.

Pro Modified

Jeffery Barker, Toyota Camry, 5.742, 251.67 def. Steve Jackson, Chevy Camaro, 5.785, 248.29.

Top Fuel Harley

Ryan Peery, Weekend, 6.696, 196.16 def. Tyler Wilson, JIR, 7.072, 159.63.

Final round-by-round results Top Fuel Round One

Greg Carrillo, 3.839, 270.81 def. Kyle Wurtzel, Broke; Leah Pruett, 3.933, 253.37 def. Joe Morrison, 4.331, 224.36; Brittany Force, 3.702, 332.34 def. Shawn Langdon, 10.623, 82.33; Doug Kalitta, 3.794, 319.75 def. Krista Baldwin, 8.768, 90.36; Josh Hart, 3.810, 322.04 def. Buddy Hull, 5.495, 112.26; Steve Torrence, 3.716, 325.37 def. Antron Brown, 8.442, 72.76; Billy Torrence, 3.741, 326.95 def. Tripp Tatum, 5.288, 131.72; Alex Laughlin, 3.878, 304.94 def. Justin Ashley, 4.081, 216.20;

Quarterfinals

Hart, 3.790, 325.37 def. Pruett, 3.897, 318.84; Force, 3.759, 325.53 def. Laughlin, 8.621, 84.58; B. Torrence, 6.641, 217.70 def. Kalitta, 6.840, 168.18; S. Torrence, 3.744, 323.35 def. Carrillo, 3.948, 278.75;

Semifinals

Force, 3.748, 324.75 def. Hart, 4.255, 201.25; S. Torrence, 3.744, 325.14 def. B. Torrence, 3.792, 323.04;

Final

S. Torrence, 3.749, 324.44 def. Force, 13.165, 24.39.

Funny Car Round One

Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 4.128, 257.14 def. Blake Alexander, Ford Mustang, 6.081, 110.88; J.R. Todd, Camry, 6.401, 292.58 def. Jim Campbell, Dodge Charger, 8.388, 74.06; John Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.788, 182.75 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 6.549, 98.56; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.882, 331.69 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 12.155, 65.63; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.914, 328.62 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 6.739, 94.43; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 3.929, 323.66 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 13.081, 69.63; Ron Capps, Charger, 3.903, 325.77 def. Justin Schriefer, Charger, 6.496, 102.64; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.611, 218.72 def. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 6.289, 112.25;

Quarterfinals

Pedregon, 3.920, 324.20 def. Todd, 4.328, 224.36; DeJoria, 3.963, 318.17 def. Tasca III, 7.877, 96.65; Capps, 3.952, 326.79 def. Hight, 12.145, 75.88; Wilkerson, 3.974, 297.81 def. Force, 9.041, 88.13;

Semifinals

Wilkerson, 3.984, 325.37 def. Pedregon, 8.704, 87.34; Capps, 3.909, 327.74 def. DeJoria, 3.992, 323.04;

Final

Wilkerson, 3.912, 320.36 def. Capps, 3.946, 326.63.

Pro Stock Round One

Chris McGaha, Chevy Camaro, 6.643, 206.48 def. Rodger Brogdon, Camaro, 6.676, 206.54; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.639, 206.51 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.677, 205.47; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.641, 207.15 def. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Mason McGaha, Camaro, 11.330, 72.78 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.610, 207.27 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Ford Mustang, Foul – Red Light; Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.717, 203.40 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.598, 207.75 def. Larry Morgan, Camaro, 6.801, 204.91; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.590, 206.35 def. Bruno Massel, Camaro, 9.551, 96.66; Quarterfinals

Anderson, 6.638, 206.16 def. C. Cuadra, 19.529, 37.39; Glenn, 6.629, 206.86 def. M. McGaha, 21.373, 32.60; Koretsky, 6.620, 207.18 def. C. McGaha, 6.646, 206.95; Enders, 6.637, 206.10 def. Hartford, Foul – Red Light;

Semifinals

Enders, 6.640, 206.89 def. Anderson, 6.804, 193.10; Koretsky, 6.630, 205.94 def. Glenn, 6.638, 206.39;

Final

Enders, 6.626, 206.01 def. Koretsky, 6.613, 206.35.

Pro Stock Motorcycle Round One

Michael Phillips, Suzuki, 7.092, 190.11 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, Foul – Red Light; Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 10.891, 74.60 def. Angie Smith, Foul – Red Light; Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.835, 194.30 def. Cory Reed, Suzuki, 6.979, 192.47; Scotty Pollacheck, 6.846, 196.93 def. Ron Tornow, 7.217, 186.43; Hector Arana Jr, 6.878, 196.70 def. Jianna Salinas, Suzuki, 7.063, 186.79; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 7.044, 185.56 def. Marc Ingwersen, Buell, 7.163, 188.15; Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 6.848, 198.38 def. Andrew Hines, Buell, 7.199, 195.56; Ryan Oehler, 7.020, 192.91 def. Matt Smith, 9.692, 89.33;

Quarterfinals

Gladstone, 7.004, 191.73 def. Arana Jr, Foul – Red Light; Krawiec, 9.685, 90.68 def. Phillips, Foul – Red Light; Pollacheck, 6.881, 196.24 def. Oehler, 7.043, 192.44; Sampey, 6.806, 196.16 def. Johnson, 6.843, 196.16;

Semifinals

Krawiec, 6.918, 198.12 def. Gladstone, 6.936, 192.17; Sampey, 6.831, 194.18 def. Pollacheck, Foul – Red Light;

Final

Krawiec, 6.844, 198.58 def. Sampey, 6.880, 195.51.

Point standings Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence, 1,389; 2. Brittany Force, 978; 3. Antron Brown, 839; 4. Leah Pruett, 712; 5. Shawn Langdon, 668; 6. Mike Salinas, 646; 7. Justin Ashley, 627; 8. Billy Torrence, 621; 9. Clay Millican, 594; 10. Doug Kalitta, 588.

Funny Car

1. Ron Capps, 981; 2. John Force, 938; 3. Bob Tasca III, 937; 4. J.R. Todd, 931; 5. Robert Hight, 867; 6. Matt Hagan, 865; 7. Alexis DeJoria, 835; 8. Cruz Pedregon, 825; 9. Tim Wilkerson, 801; 10. Blake Alexander, 519.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson, 1,005; 2. Erica Enders, 900; 3. Aaron Stanfield, 790; 4. Kyle Koretsky, 767; 5. Dallas Glenn, 752; 6. Matt Hartford, 703; 7. Troy Coughlin Jr., 631; 8. Mason McGaha, 629; 9.Deric Kramer, 567; 10. Chris McGaha, 489.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Matt Smith, 864; 2. Steve Johnson, 638; 3. Scotty Pollacheck, 606; 4. Eddie Krawiec, 588; 5. Angelle Sampey, 583; 6. Ryan Oehler, 520; 7. Joey Gladstone, 498; 8. Angie Smith, 480; 9. Karen Stoffer, 478; 10. Andrew Hines, 429.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.