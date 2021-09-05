NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 Results

Sunday At Darlington Raceway Darlington, S.C. Lap length: 1.37 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 367…

Sunday

At Darlington Raceway

Darlington, S.C.

Lap length: 1.37 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 367 laps, 57 points.

2. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 367, 54.

3. (23) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 367, 44.

4. (10) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 367, 38.

5. (9) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 367, 44.

6. (3) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 367, 44.

7. (16) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 367, 30.

8. (11) Joey Logano, Ford, 367, 34.

9. (34) Chris Buescher, Ford, 367, 28.

10. (21) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 367, 27.

11. (31) Cole Custer, Ford, 367, 26.

12. (18) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 367, 25.

13. (26) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 367, 24.

14. (19) Ryan Newman, Ford, 367, 23.

15. (25) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 367, 23.

16. (8) Aric Almirola, Ford, 366, 24.

17. (29) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 366, 20.

18. (7) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 366, 23.

19. (24) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 366, 18.

20. (13) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 366, 26.

21. (17) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 366, 16.

22. (1) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 366, 24.

23. (30) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 365, 14.

24. (32) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 364, 13.

25. (20) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 364, 0.

26. (5) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 363, 11.

27. (27) BJ McLeod, Ford, 359, 0.

28. (28) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 359, 9.

29. (35) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 357, 0.

30. (37) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 355, 7.

31. (4) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, accident, 327, 9.

32. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, engine, 264, 5.

33. (33) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, accident, 209, 0.

34. (14) William Byron, Chevrolet, accident, 199, 3.

35. (12) Kyle Busch, Toyota, accident, 125, 2.

36. (36) James Davison, Chevrolet, accident, 50, 1.

37. (15) Michael McDowell, Ford, accident, 30, 1.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

