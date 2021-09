MONTREAL (AP) — DeJuan Jones, Adam Buksa, Gustavo Bou scored in the MLS-leading New England Revolution’s 4-1 victory over Montreal…

MONTREAL (AP) — DeJuan Jones, Adam Buksa, Gustavo Bou scored in the MLS-leading New England Revolution’s 4-1 victory over Montreal on Wednesday night.

New England (20-4-5) also scored on Rudy Camacho’s own goal.

Joaquin Torres scored for Montreal (10-10-7).

